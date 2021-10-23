STRATTANVILLE — Central Clarion used a strong defensive effort including a late goal line stand to preserve a 21-10 victory over DuBois on Senior Night for the Wildcats on Friday evening at the C-L High School Sports Complex.
Trailing 21-10 with just over two minutes to play the Beavers had a first and goal at the Wildcats five yard line. Following the Beavers’ final timeout with a fourth and goal at the one, the Wildcats stuffed quarterback Cam-Ron Hays for no gain giving the ball to Central Clarion at the one with 1:30 remaining and Central Clarion was able to run out the remainder of the clock.
DuBois held a 147-117 advantage on the ground with Hays rushing 18 times for 72 yards while Braxton Adams gained 68 yards on eight carries with the lone DuBois touchdown.
Breckin Rex led Central Clarion with 63 yards on 15 attempts while Jase Ferguson added 43 yards on nine attempts with 45 yards coming on one rushing attempt which set up a Wildcats score late in the second quarter.
Central Clarion held a 183-95 advantage through the air with the Wildcats intercepting three passes.
Ferguson finished 14-of-20 for 183 yards with three touchdowns for Central Clarion.
Christian Simko caught seven of those completions for 95 yards and two scores. Tommy Smith added one catch for 29 yards and Breckin Rex three catches for 28 yards with a score.
Hays finished 10-of-26 passing for 95 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions.
Braxton Adams caught three passes for 35 yards.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Wildcats scored on the first play of the second quarter when Ferguson connected with Simko from 20 yards out for a score. Charlie Franchino added the PAT kick for a 7-0 lead at 11:54.
DuBois tied the game at the 3:31 mark when Adams raced 32 yards for a score. Charlie Harman added the PAT kick to tie the game 7-7.
Harman added a 26-yard field goal with 38 seconds to play in the half giving DuBois what would be a short-lived 10-7 lead.
Ferguson scrambled for 45 yards on first down before connecting with Breckin Rex on a 20-yard touchdown pass with 12 seconds left in the half for a 14-10 halftime lead.
DuBois appeared to recover a fumble at the Wildcats one-yard line, however a penalty on the Beavers gave Central Clarion a first down late in the third quarter which the Wildcats would later turn into a touchdown with 9:10 left in the contest. Ferguson tossed a 23-yard scoring pass to Simko to up the lead to 21-10.
An interception stopped another DuBois drive along with the stop on downs which the kept the Beavers out of the end zone the rest of the game.