KARNS CITY — The Punxsy football team nearly battled back late at Karns City for its second-straight win over the hosting Gremlins, but some clutch plays by the host allowed them to hold on and eke out a 15-13 victory on their homecoming night.
Punxsy finished with plenty of fight despite losing their workhorse back Zeke Bennett late in the third quarter to an injury after he’d amassed 165 yards on carries. He and Justin Miller each scored a touchdown for Punxsy on the ground.
Quarterback Seth Moore also threw for 148 yards on 12 completions, with his top receivers being Miller (five for 52), Zach Presloid (one for 39) and Landon Peterson (two for 32).
The Chucks defense also had a pair of interceptions, one for Miller and one for Peyton Hetrick, and Griffin Barrick added a sack.
The Gremlins forced and recovered three fumbles – one each by Lucas Wright, Rupp and Levi Hawk – and saw Zach Kelly recover an onside kick in addition to an interception by Nate Garing.
Karns City struggled to run the ball but threw it effectively, with Eric Booher completing 14 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown, with his top target being Micah Rupp with four catches for 105 of those yards.
A week after shutting out DuBois at home, Punxsy head coach Alan Nichol once again had great things to say about his defensive front, specifically citing the strong play of Grusky, Barrick, Quinton Voelkel, Mason Nesbitt and Landon Martz.
Still, Punxsy came up just short this time around. “We didn’t get the two points on that last touchdown to even it up, but we came here on the road and had some adversity (including one of their buses breaking down on the way) and they came out and played hard,” Nichol said. “We played good defense, but they’re a good team and made some good throws right on the money.”
Punxsy gained some early traction in the game by forcing a turnover three plays into the Gremlins’ first possession courtesy of a Miller interception, but a chop block on the Chucks’ first passing play stalled the drive after two first downs.
From there, the home team orchestrated the game’s first scoring drive, which ended with Colson Ritzert kicking a 23-yard field goal to make it 3-0.
The Gremlins followed that up with a bit of trickery by going for an onside kick, and after recovering it, they marched down the short field they’d set up and saw Booher finish it with a 13-yard touchdown run.
Punxsy’s Matthew Grusky got a hand up in front of the point-after attempt by Ritzert, and the home team led 9-0 with 52 seconds to play in the first quarter.
The second quarter went scoreless but was not without its excitement, as the Gremlins recovered a pair of Punxsy fumbles and the Chucks came up with some big fourth-down stops.
Scoring picked up quickly again in the third quarter after the Gremlins garnered a turnover by forcing a fumble and quickly turned it into another scoring drive completed by a 10-yard touchdown pass from Booher to Rupp. The 2-point try failed, but the home team had increased its lead to 15 with 7:39 to play in the third.
Punxsy answered, though, for its first points of the game by going 60 yards for a quick seven. After two big runs by Bennett, Seth Moore connected with Miller and Landon Peterson for 8 and 18, respectively, to set up first-and-goal at the 1.
All it took from there was one big push by the offensive line, and Bennett was in for six points, followed by Hetrick’s PAT to cut the lead to 15-7.
Karns City’s ensuing drive was stymied by a chop block penalty and resulted in a punt, and the Chucks made things happen again by handing to Bennett three straight times. The third was the best by far, as it saw Bennett break free and sprint into the open field.
Fifty-six yards later, he was tripped up from behind at the Karns City 2-yard line, but it would be his final carry of the night as he went down awkwardly on his leg.
The Chucks capped off the scoring drive on a 2-yard run up the gut by Miller, but their two-point conversion attempt by Miller was stopped by the Gremlins defense to preserve their 15-13 lead.
Punxsy threatened once more in the fourth quarter, but after chain moving passes from Moore to Miller and Peterson, Garing won a jump ball on a heave to the end zone for an interception, and the Gremlins ate much of the remaining clock to seal their 15-13 win.
“We’re trying to go win the game there,” Nichol said. “Some will say, ‘What about the field goal?’ But it’s high school, and nothing is guaranteed, especially when you get more than 22 or 23 yards out. So, we tried to get into the end zone, and their kid made a play. They did that all night.”
Punxsy (3-4) will return home on Friday to take on the Moniteau Warriors.