KANE — After handing Bradford a 56-0 shutout win in its home opener last week, the Punxsutawney Chucks football team kept up its winning ways by wearing out the hosting Kane Wolves as the game went on and pulling away for a 37-16 victory.
With the win, the Chucks improved to 2-0 for the first time since the 2010-2011 season — a year when Punxsy finished unbeaten in the regular season. After falling to Brockway in its opener, Kane is now 0-2.
The Chucks ran on almost every play in the second half but utilized a balanced offensive attack in the first half to keep Kane on its toes. The offensive line stood out as a game-changer, as it opened holes for top runner Zeke Bennett and did well to protect quarterback Seth Moore on his dropbacks.
Bennett finished the game with 206 yards on 26 carries and three rushing touchdowns, while Moore was 11-for-18 for 133 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Both of those six-point throws were to Noah Weaver, who caught five passes in all for a team-high 86 yards. Landon Martz also had 27 yards on five carries, and Zach Presloid hauled in four receptions for 27 yards.
Defense and special teams were also a highlight for the Chucks, as Peyton Hetrick knocked a 34-yard field goal between the uprights, while Nick Wisnesky, Weaver and Landon Peterson recovered fumbles. Quinton Voelkel also had an interception and a 33-yard return and three different Chucks – Anthony Gould, Griffin Barrick and Matthew Grusky – had one sack apiece.
Ricky Zampogna was the workhorse for the Wolves’ ground attack, rushing for 151 yards on 21 carries and scoring both of his team’s touchdowns. Quarterback Kyle Zook completed 8 of 19 passes for 91 yards, with Landon Darr snagging five for 49 yards and Sam Landeen catching one for 40 yards.
The Chucks started the game with the ball and wasted no time marching 67 yards on seven plays, with the drive capped by a 43-yard touchdown pass by Moore on an out-and-up route by Weaver that put Punxsy ahead 6-0 less than 3 minutes into the contest.
Kane was moving deep into Chucks territory as the first quarter expired, but on the second play of the second, Voelkel got his hands on a Zook pass and scampered 33 yards to turn the field in Punxsy’s favor. Nine plays later, Bennett punched in his first touchdown of the night to make it 12-0 with 8:51 to play in the half.
The home team answered well, though, putting together a seven-play, 76-yard scoring drive book-ended by a pair of big runs by Zampogna. The first went for 26 yards and pushed his team to midfield, and the second – just five plays later – went for 24 yards off the right edge and ended with him diving across the goal line. A two-point pass from Zampogna to Addison Plants cut Punxsy’s lead to 12-8.
The Chucks had their own answer, though, responding with an eight-play, 70-yard touchdown drive that started with Bennett rumbling for 18 yards and was punctuated by Moore connecting with Weaver again, this time on a 29-yard slant-and-go after his defender fell over.
After a Hetrick point after, Punxsy’s lead was 19-8, but Hetrick wasn’t done, as a quick drive and punt by the Wolves gave Punxsy one last crack, and the Punxsy kicker drove a 34-yard field goal through the uprights as time expired on the first half to make it 22-8.
When the Chucks fumbled away their first possession of the second half deep in their own territory, Kane made things very interesting, as Zampogna punched one in from 12 yards out, and the two-point try made it a 22-16 game.
But from there, it was all Punxsy and its ground attack, as the offensive line opened holes for two Bennett touchdowns in the fourth quarter – a 24-yard run on the quarter’s first play and a 46-yard scamper just 90 seconds later – to all but seal the deal. A two-point try and a Hetrick point after set the final at 37-16.
Punxsy returns home for Military Night next Friday as they play host to Redbank Valley, while the Wolves will try again for their first win against St. Marys.