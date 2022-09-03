KANE — After handing Bradford a 56-0 shutout win in its home opener last week, the Punxsutawney Chucks football team kept up its winning ways by wearing out the hosting Kane Wolves as the game went on and pulling away for a 37-16 victory.

With the win, the Chucks improved to 2-0 for the first time since the 2010-2011 season — a year when Punxsy finished unbeaten in the regular season. After falling to Brockway in its opener, Kane is now 0-2.

