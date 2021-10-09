PUNXSUTAWNEY — Friday night’s game between the Punxsutawney Chucks and Bradford Owls was many things — a smashmouth-style contest, a game that was full of splash plays and a high-scoring affair.
It was also a battle between two winless teams searching for their first victory of the season, and at night’s end, the Chucks walked away 49-21 winners.
Bradford threatened to make things interesting early in the third quarter when Elijah Fitton intercepted a pass attempt by Punxsy’s Noah Weaver and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown to cut Punxsy’s 14-point halftime lead right down the middle. But, the Chucks rattled off the game’s final three touchdowns to pull away for the big win.
Punxsy did most of its offensive damage on the ground, a theme for the Chucks this year. In fact, the Chucks threw just six times, while they ran the ball 51 times.
Junior back Zeke Bennett did the brunt of the work by carrying the ball 33 times for 262 yards and four touchdowns, including runs on which he broke free for 69 and 37 to score. Weaver added 10 carries for 94 yards and one touchdown.
On the defensive side, Justin Miller stole the show for the Chucks, as he swarmed the ball all night, forced one fumble and had two interceptions, one of which he returned 25 yards for a touchdown. Seth Moore and Landon Peterson added picks of their own for Punxsy, and Matthew Grusky recovered Miller’s forced fumble.
Special teams were pretty special for Punxsy as well, with Angel Gonzalez returning a kickoff for 75 yards and a touchdown in the first half and Peyton Hetrick connecting on all seven of the extra points that he tried.
Conversely, Bradford did most of its offensive work through the air, throwing the ball 46 times and running just 14. Elijah Fitton was the top performer overall, as he threw eight completions for 86 yards, a touchdown and an interception in addition to running nine times for 41 yards and catching seven passes for 64.
Talon Reese took over at QB in the middle of the game and completed 15 of his 28 pass attempts for 155 yards and a touchdown, though he threw three interceptions as well, and the other top targets were Isaiah Fitton (four catches for 61 yards), Jerid Wilmoth (four for 43 and a touchdown) and Dalton Dixon (five for 34 and a touchdown).
Brett Thompson added an interception for the Owls, with Reese and Nate Girdlestone each recovering a Punxsy fumble. Overall, the teams had a total of nine turnovers, with the Chucks winning that battle by a slim 5-4 margin.
Punxsy drew first blood less than 90 seconds into the contest after kicking off and having a heap of Chucks jump on the botched squib kick. Four running plays later, Bennett scored his first of the night on a 1-yard run up the gut.
Miller’s first interception of the night, a toe-tapping pick on the sideline, set up Punxsy’s next scoring drive with a short field, and three plays and a Bradford penalty later, Bennett ran in another from 10 yards out to make it a 14-0 game.
Bradford fired right back with its first scoring drive by going 65 yards on just six plays, punctuated by a 37-yard wide receiver screen pass from Elijah Fitton to Wilmoth, but Punxsy immediately pushed the lead back to two scores when Gonzalez ran back the kickoff for 75 yards and another TD to make it 21-7.
Punxsy scored its only touchdown of the second quarter just after its midpoint on Miller’s 25-yard pick-6 play, but the Owls stayed within striking distance at the half thanks to a Girdlestone fumble recovery that set up a a 3-yard touchdown reception by Dixon to cap the half’s scoring and make it 28-14.
Bradford seemed to turn the momentum with Fitton’s pick-6 2:25 into the third quarter, but Punxsy responded immediately with Bennett breaking free for a 69-yard touchdown run after a fourth-and-1 conversion.
Then, after Peterson’s interception gave the Chucks possession once more, Weaver turned the field on a 45-yard QB keeper and Bennett followed that with a 37-yard touchdown scamper on the very next play to extend the lead to 42-21.
From there, Punxsy tried its best to run the clock when it could with its ground-heavy attack. The final dagger came on a drive that burned nearly 6 minutes of game clock and was capped by a 2-yard QB keeper by Weaver for a touchdown. One more Hetrick PAT made it 49-12, and that final score held.
Coach Ed Smith, who filled in for Punxsy head coach Alan Nichol on Friday night, said, “It was just one of those nights, where I told the kids before the game, whoever comes out and hits consistently for the full game is going to win it, and that’s what we did.”
Punxsy (1-5) will return to action with a trip to DuBois on Friday to meet the Beavers, who have won their last four games. The Owls (0-7) will try again for their first win when they host Central Clarion (2-4).