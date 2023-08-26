BRADFORD — The 2023 couldn’t have started out any better for the Punxsutawney Chucks football team on Friday night as they took the lengthy road trip up north to Bradford and trounced the Owls, 44-0.
Punxsy had all facets of the game running on all cylinders as they rushed for 340 yards as a team with two over the century mark in Landon Martz and Griffin White.
Martz had 16 carries for 165 and two touchdowns as he continually gashed the Owls’ defensive line. White had 121 yards on nine carries and two scores, doing a lot of his damage in the open field.
Sophomore quarterback Maddox Hetrick was 10-of-13 for 139 yards and a touchdown — doing all of his work in the first half as the Chucks had a 30-0 lead at the break.
Defensively, the Chucks allowed just 38 rushing yards on 22 carries — 26 of which came from a carry with the second teams in the ballgame and the mercy rule clock running. The defense also forced two fumbles — both of which they were able to turn into quick points — as they held Bradford to just 99 total yards.
“Our linemen came through,” Punxsy head coach Alan Nichol said. “(Matthew) Grusky and Ryan Kanouff, they played a really good game up front. Kaden Heigley did for his first start. Just all the guys up front made a big difference.
“And Mado (Hetrick) picked up where he left off. His composure, along with our backs of Martz, White, Beau Thomas and Mason Nesbitt. Beau Thomas did a great job on both sides of the ball. Zach Presloid is a force with his speed. He had some nice catches. Martz and Nesbitt at inside linebacker picked right up where they left off.”
It was a sign of things to come on the evening as the opening kickoff by Bradford saw them get called for a delay of game. From there, it was all Chucks as they got on the board first with a 30-yard touchdown by Thomas from Hetrick as Thomas caught it in the flat and turned up the field for the score. The two-point run failed as they led 6-0 with 9:20 left in the first quarter.
Punxsy made it 14-0 ballgame on an 11 play, 76-yard drive on the next possession, including converting a 4th-and-3 opportunity at the Owls’ 33-yard line. Martz would cash in on a 10-yard run just four plays after getting what would’ve been a 26-yard score called back on a chop block penalty. Martz also ran in the two-point try with just 35 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Chucks forced their first turnover of the game on Bradford’s next possession as quarterback Talan Reese threw over the middle to Adam Ward. And after a slew of Punxsy defenders swarmed in on him, the ball popped out and Thomas was the one that came up with it on the fly. Starting at the Bradford 26, Martz’s four carries got them down to the Owls’ 4 before White cashed it in from there. Martz then scored the two-point run as the Chucks held a 22-0 lead with 9:09 to go in the first half.
Punxsy’s defense came through on Bradford’s next possession again as an Aiden Shaffer sack stalled the drive after Jake Franz caught a 29-yard pass along the sidelines from Reese. It took just three plays for the Chucks to go another 74 yards to make it a 30-0 game.
Hetrick found Presloid for a 23-yard reception. Martz then had a 23-yard aggressive run up the middle followed by a 28-yard score in which he got through the Owls’ D-line before cutting up to the right for the score with 4:45 to go in the first half. Martz then tacked on the two-point try as the Chucks would be ever-so-close to starting the second half with the running clock for the 35-point mercy rule. However, with 2.5 seconds left and the ball at the Owls’ 9 on 4th-and-1, a pass over the middle fell incomplete and the Chucks took a 30-0 lead into the locker room.
After the Owls started out the second half with the ball and went three-and-out, seven straight runs by the Chucks went for a total of 69 yards as the running clock went into effect. Martz had four carries for 19 yards to get out to midfield before White took over the drive, scampering down the left side for a 30-yard gain to get 1st-and-goal at the 10. Two plays later, Thomas took a direct snap and barreled up the middle for the 1-yard score with 7:18 left to play. And for the first time all night, the Chucks then went for the extra-point try as White was successful as the Chucks led 37-0.
The final Chucks TD of the evening came rather quickly in the third quarter as a holding call on Bradford on the kickoff saw them start out at their own 10-yard line. A shovel pass by Reese to Jordan Thompson saw Punxsy knock the ball loose as Breydon Trithart came up with the ball at the Owls’ 11. Two plays later, White ran it in from two yards out and tacked on the extra point with 4:56 left in the third quarter and the 44-0 lead.
Both teams would soon put in its second team offenses and defense — especially to start the fourth quarter — as the Chucks were able to complete the shutout after Bradford forced a turnover on a punt and got down to the Punxsy 33-yard line. But a sack by Riddick Lydick on 4th-and-6 turned it over and kept the shutout intact with the 44-0 victory.
Punxsutawney (1-0) will play in the their home opener next week as they’ll host Kane.
“All in all, the young guys also came in and did a nice job,” Nichol said. “We’ve just got to keep working and trying to improve every week.”