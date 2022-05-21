BROOKVILLE — Going back to Class AA next year after a short run in the small-school division, the Punxsutawney Chucks had a going away present with their first-ever district title in the smaller division.
The Chucks led four-time defending champion Brookville by seven points going into the final race of the night in the 4x400-meter relay, so their third-place finish to the first-place Raiders still secured the team title by three points.
Punxsutawney had won its first team title in Class AAA since 1998 back in 2019 before bumping down a classification before last season.
Using plenty of depth, the Chucks won three events with Brett Dean in the 200-meter dash (22.75), Tyler Elliott in the 110 hurdles (15.7) and Grant Miller in the pole vault (12 feet, 6 inches).
Also securing state berths to next week’s PIAA Championships at Shippensburg University were runner-up finishers Elliott in the 300 hurdles, Evan Groce in the 1,600 run and Michael Clemmer in the pole vault.
— Due to deadline constraints, some times and results are incomplete.
Punxsutawney’s 4x400 relay also finished third with Groce adding a fourth in the 800 run, Garrett Bartlebaugh a fourth in the 400 run and a couple of sixths from Matthew Grusky in the discus and shot put.
The Chucks also scored with a fifth-place finish from the 4x100 relay of Grant Miller, Isaac Greenblatt, Zach Presloid and Dean.
Brookville still had a productive meet despite coming up short for a fifth straight title. Senior Ian Pete earned the James Manners Award for scoring the most points, or basically the MVP of the boys’ meet.
Pete finished third in the 110 hurdles, but avenged that near-miss for a state berth by dominating the 300 hurdles with a win in 40.42 seconds, over two seconds ahead of the Chucks’ Elliott.
Pete also ran legs on two winning relays, the 4x100 relay (43.49) of his brother Jack Pete, Brayden Kunselman and Hunter Geer, and the concluding 4x400 relay with Hunter Geer, Jack Gill and brother Jack Pete again.
The Raiders’ other state-qualifying finish came from the runner-up 4x800 relay of Calvin Doolittle, Cole Householder, Garner McMaster and Gill. The foursome finished with their second-best time of the year of 8:32.68, but over seven seconds behind a blistering race won by Kane.
The Raiders placed three in the 100 dash with Jack Pete, Geer and Kunselman finishing third, fourth and sixth. Jack Pete and Geer were fourth and fifth in the 200 dash while Gill and McMaster were fifth and sixth in the 800 run.
Freshman Kellan Haines turned in two scoring finishes, sixth in the 110 hurdles and javelin. Wyatt Lucas was fourth in the javelin while Brayden Ross was fifth in the discus, John Colgan fifth in the triple jump and Doolittle sixth in the 3,200 run.
Redbank Valley claimed one title, but qualified four other entries with runner-up finishes.
The Bulldogs’ Aiden Ortz added a quarter-inch to his long jump school record by winning districts with a leap of 21 feet, 11 1/4 inches.
Ashton Kahle punched his ticket to Shippensburg with a second in the 100 dash. He also anchored the runner-up 4x100 relay with Ortz, Jacob Kundick and Joe Mansfield.
Cam Wagner finished second in the discus as the top-seeded junior was edged by Union/A-C Valley’s Lane Chalmers 161 feet, 4 inches to 159 feet, 1 inch. The Bulldogs’ Brayden Delp edged Wagner out for the runner-up spot in the discus by less than a foot with a toss of 48 feet, 3 3/4. He was only shy of Union/A-C Valley’s champion Dawson Camper by less than seven inches.
Mansfield was one spot off a state berth with a third in the triple jump. Colton Shick finished fifth in the javelin.
Setting a meet record by one inch, Johnsonburg’s Enoch Aboussou went 45 feet, 6 inches to win the triple jump. He broke Keystone’s Brody Coleman’s record set in 2019.
The Rams also qualified two athletes with runner-up finishes with Aaron Myers in the 800 run and Eli Schreiber in the 3,200 run. Jacob Lobaugh was fourth in the high jump.
The other area state qualifier came from D9 champion Ryan Hummell of Clarion-Limestone in the javelin. On a tough day for the throwers early on, Hummell won the title with a toss of 158 feet, 7 inches.
Elk County Catholic and DuBois Central Catholic failed to qualify anyone for states. DCC’s Micah Williamson was third in the 800 and 1,600 runs while Landon Schmader finished fifth in the 1,600 and 3,200 runs,