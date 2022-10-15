PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Chucks were firing on all cylinders on Friday night at Jack LaMarca Stadium, as the home team kept the visiting Warriors off the board all night and scored on five consecutive offensive possessions — and six of seven — on their way to a 41-0 victory that got them back to .500 on the season at 4-4.
Punxsy once again won the battle in the trenches on its own field, earning its second-straight shutout at home and its third in the four games played there this season. The Warriors struggled to move the ball the entire game, while the Chucks defense piled up six sacks, a pair of fumble recoveries and an interception.
Anthony Gould was a ballhawk all night for the winners, finishing with 3.5 of those sacks and a fumble recovery. Griffin Barrick added 1.5 sacks, Matthew Grusky recovered a fumble and Noah Weaver had the interception.
“It was a dominant effort by our defensive line tonight,” Punxsy head coach Alan Nichol said. “We struggled a bit to get going, and they threw us some curve balls and we weren’t always lined up right. But the hustle by these guys ... it was just a great, dominant defensive performance.”
Offensively, the Chucks were without their workhorse back Zeke Bennett, who was injured last week against Karns City, but Griffin White stepped in and stepped up, rushing for 188 yards and two touchdowns — all of which came in the first half while his team built a 35-0 lead.
Seth Moore also had quite a game, throwing for a pair of touchdowns — one to Beau Thomas and the other to Noah Weaver — and rushing for a third on his only carry of the game — a 1-yard sneak. Justin Miller had Punxsy’s other rushing touchdown.
“Offensively, we got things going,” Nichol said. “Griffin White stepped in for Zeke, and really all of our backs ran the ball well. But it all starts up front. (Moniteau) has played some teams tough, so it was good for us to come out and dominate up front.”
For the Warriors’ offense, not much went right, especially in the first half, when Punxsy forced three turnovers and four punts and didn’t allow many positive plays. In fact, after Punxsy received the opening kickoff and moved past the 50, every first-half snap was played in Warriors’ territory.
Moniteau’s Matt Martin did make himself known throughout the game, recording two sacks, recovering a fumble and catching a 28-yard pass, while QB Trent Beachem ran for 49 yards on eight carries.
Despite the explosive first half, Punxsy got out to a bit of a slow start as its opening drive stalled in the red zone for a turnover on downs and its second resulted in a fumble recovered by the Warriors. But once the Chucks got the ball rolling, they scored on each of their final five drives of the half.
The first touchdown was set up by Weaver’s interception and 15-yard return to give Punxsy possession at the Moniteau 28. After a hold negated his touchdown run on the drive’s first play, White added runs of 11 and 11, then finished off the drive on an 8-yarder to make it 6-0 with 20 seconds left in the quarter.
On the first play of the second quarter, Gould recovered a fumble at the Warriors’ 27, and after three big runs by White set up a first-and-goal at the 1, Moore pushed across the goal line for a touchdown. Moore then found Weaver for the two-point play to make it 14-0.
The Warriors’ next drive went backwards and a short punt set Punxsy up near midfield. This time, it took White just one play, as he broke through a gaping hole off the left edge and ran 49 yards to paydirt. Peyton Hetrick tacked on an extra point to make it 21-0.
Another three-and-out for the visitors gave Punxsy another short field, and this time, the Chucks turned to the air, as Moore connected on three straight passes — the last of which was for 12 and saw Weaver win a jump ball in the end zone for another Punxsy score. Hetrick’s PAT made it 28-0.
Grusky then fell on a botched snap inside the Warriors’ 20, and a penalty after the play pushed Punxsy to the 7. Moore found Thomas on a swing screen to the right side, and he took it into the end zone before Hetrick’s kick set the lead at 35-0.
The game’s last score came on Punxsy’s first possession with the running clock in the second half, as the Chucks went 70 yards on eight plays and saw Miller run for a 12-yard touchdown to set the final at 41-0.
Punxsy (4-4) returns to action this week in a rare Thursday tilt at Brookville — their Route 36 rivals.