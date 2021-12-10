BROOKVILLE — For three quarters, Clarion-Limestone hung with North Clarion, leading 44-41 after three. The She Wolves would finish the game with a 13-7 advantage in the fourth quarter to come away with a 54-51 victory in the opening game of the Brookville Tip-Off- Tournament.
C-L (0-1) last lead of the game came at the 6:45 mark of the fourth at 46-45. A 7-0 run by North Clarion put the She Wolves ahead 52-46 with 1:44 to play. A three-pointer by Frances Milliron, the only three by either team for the game cut the lead to 52-49 ending a five-minute scoring drought at the 1:05 mark.
Gwen Siegel made a put back while Million added a pair of free throws with 59 seconds remaining to set the final score.
Siegel finished with 15 points, 13 in the second half as she sat most of the first half due to foul trouble. Emily Sites finished with 13 points. Lauren Lutz grabbed 13 rebounds off the bench.
Kendall Dunn scored a games high 20 points including a 10-of-12 effort from the free throw line. Milliron added 18 points.
C-L finished 18-of-33 for the game from the foul line.
In a back and fourth first quarter, North Clarion (1-0) held the largest lead of five points at 12-7 with 2:59 to play. C-L closed the quarter on a 6-2 run to cut the lead to 14-13 after one.
After Lutz made a layup to start the second, Dunn made a pair of free throws while Milliron added a steal and layup to give the Lady Lions their first lead of the game at 17-16 with 6:53 to play.
From there, the two teams would virtually trade points the rest of the quarter with each team leading by three. C-L held a 30-27 halftime lead.
Each team scored 14 points in the third quarter keeping the three point C-L lead of 44-41.
NORTH CLARION 54,
CLARION-LIMESTONE 51
Score by Quarters
CL 13 17 14 7 — 51
NC 14 13 14 13 — 54
C-L—51
Frances Milliron 7 3-7 18, Kendall Dunn 5 10-12 20, Alyssa Wiant 1 1-3 3, Lexi Coull 0 2-6 2, Alex Leadbetter 3 0-2 6, Grace Shick 0 0-0 0, Samantha Simpson 0 2-2 2, Katera Sebastian-Sims 0 0-0 0, Jenna Dunn 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 18-32 51.
North Clarion—54
Maddison McFarland 0 0-2 0, Maria Bauer 3 0-2 6, Amya Green 1 2-2 4, Olivia Siegel 0 0-0 0, Emma McFarland 1 2-2 4, Claire Kriebel 3 0-0 6, Gwen Siegel 7 1-2 15, Lauren Lutz 3 0-0 6, Emily Aites 6 1-2 13. Totals: 24 4-12 54.
Three-pointers: C-L 1 (Milliron).