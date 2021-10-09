HYDE — The Clearfield defense hasn’t given up a touchdown since Tyrone scored with 7:10 left to go in the fourth quarter of the Bison’s Week 4 win.
And even a team from the WPIAL couldn’t break the streak.
Clearfield held Trinity to just 159 yards of total offense and held the Hillers out of the end zone with a late stand in a 30-0 victory Friday evening at the Bison Sports Complex.
The Bison have now scored three consecutive shutouts, winning by a combined 127-0. Clearfield also shut out Bald Eagle Area in Week 3 and has surrendered just 26 points all year.
“The defense just played so well against a quality team,” Clearfield head coach Tim Janocko said. “(Trinity) is a good team. I’m really happy. I thought we played well in all facets. We played well offensively too. We controlled the ball, our quarterback (Oliver Billotte) played really well. Our offensive line played well and our backs ran hard. And the receivers made some great catches. We were running on all cylinders.”
Trinity got the opening kickoff and found some initial success against the vaunted Bison defense, moving from its 20 to the Clearfield 29 on 10 plays. Running back Andrew Durig did most of the damage, carrying five times for 43 yards on the series.
But the Bison defense forced a turnover on downs to thwart the Hillers and made some adjustments to take Durig out of the game. Durig only picked up another 11 yards on nine carries the rest of the game.
“They came out with something that we had not seen on film,” Janocko said. “Our defensive coaches made a little bit of an adjustment, and after that we did a good job with it.”
After taking over on downs, the Clearfield offense traveled 71 yards in 12 plays. Billotte had a key 22-yard run to convert a third down and he made a 3-yard run on fourth-and-1 from the 18 to keep the drive alive before finally punching it in from a yard out with 3:59 left in the first quarter.
The Bison forced two three-and-outs on the next two Hiller possessions, while Trinity also made the hosts punt on the series in between before Clearfield got the offense going again early in the second quarter.
Nate Natoli made a great 10-yard catch on a third down play, and Billotte hooked up with Karson Kline for a 36-yard gain on the next, setting the Bison up at the Hiller 10.
Two plays later, Jose Alban scored from seven yards out to make the score 14-0 after Luke Sidorick’s PAT.
Another three-and-out from the Trinity offense followed by a 17-yard punt set the Bison up at the Hiller 47.
Clearfield moved the ball as far as the 8-yard line before stalling out, but Sidorick booted a 25-yard field goal to up the lead to 17-0 with 3:42 left in the half.
Trinity tried to get on the board before the half and was able to move from its own 25 to the 48, but Billotte swatted down a Connor Roberts pass on fourth down and Clearfield was in business with more than a minute left before the break.
Clearfield traveled the 48 yards in five plays with Natoli catching a 23-yard from Billotte with 45 seconds still to play in the second quarter. Trinity blocked the PAT, but Clearfield took a 23-0 lead into the break.
Natoli caught four passes for 51 yards and the score and also made several big plays on defense, including a breakup of a Trinity pass that stopped the initial first-quarter drive.
“Nate Natoli had a huge game on both sides of the ball,” Janocko said. “He made some great catches, made some nice plays on defense. He’s been a kid that’s been kind of an unsung hero all season, but he had a big night.”
Clearfield scored one more time, going 54 yards on seven plays on its second possession of the second half.
Alban kept the drive alive with a one-handed catch to convert a third down and Mark McGonigal paid it off with an 8-yard TD run with 58 seconds to play in the third quarter.
McGonigal led the Bison rushing attack with 62 yards on 14 carries. Carter Chamberlain added 56 on five totes and Billotte ran nine times for 47 yards.
After forcing yet another Trinity three-and-out, Clearfield got the ball back at its 46-yard line and went on a drive that bled much of the fourth-quarter clock.
The Bison kept the ball on the ground for seven straight plays, getting to the Trinity 15, but they fumbled and the visitors recovered at the 14, giving them one more chance to find the end zone.
The Hillers went on a 14-play drive, getting as close as the Bison 8-yard-line, but a penalty for their second sideline warning pushed them to the 13 and an ill-fated double reverse that the Bison blew up ended in a fumble and 9-yard loss.
A Roberts’ fourth-down throw fell harmless to the turf and Clearfield ran out the clock to preserve the shutout streak and run its record to 7-0.
Roberts completed just 11 of his 31 pass attempts for 114 yards. He was also sacked four times.
Billotte was 10-of-15 for 161 yards and the TD pass to Natoli. Kline led the Bison receivers with five catches for 95 yards.
“This was big,” Janocko said. “(Trinity) is well-coached. Coach (Jon) Miller does a nice job. Our kids responded. It was a good team win for us.
“We needed to play four quarters against a quality opponent and we were able to do that.”
Clearfield travels to Huntingdon next week.