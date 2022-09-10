HYDE — Domination.
There is no better word to describe Clearfield’s 41-7 thrashing of DuBois Friday night at the Bison Complex.
The Bison scored just 14 points in their first two games but came out of that opening stretch against Juniata and Bald Eagle Area with a 1-1 record. However, the points kept on coming Friday vs. the Beavers, particularly in the second half when the Bison outscored DuBois 27-0 to win going away.
And, the game truly was as lopsided as the final score might indicate as Clearfield dominated the total yards category 388-54 — 333-37 on the ground. The vast majority of the Beavers’ yards came in the second half with the game out of hand.
Clearfield held DuBois to just three yards on 18 plays in the first half but still only led 14-7 at the break as DuBois got a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Nathan Kougher in the first quarter.
That return, coupled with Charlie Harman’s extra point, proved to be all the points DuBois scored on a night that belonged to Clearfield’s Brady Collins. The Bison sophomore had 17 carries for 166 yards and three touchdowns and also had a 36-yard interception return for a score.
Junior teammate Jacob Samsel ripped a 52-yard TD run as part of a 61-yard rushing performance, while quarterback Will Domico added the other score on a one-yard plunge. Domico finished with 35 yards, while fullback Carter Chamberlain had 43.
‘We definitely controlled the line of scrimmage, and I thought that was the difference,” said Clearfield coach Tim Janocko. “Our offensive line played really well, and our backs ran hard. We definitely got off the football tonight and our line was spectacular really.
“Brady had a big game ... Carter Chamberlain had a big game ... and, we made some throws when we needed too. You can see it’s coming. We’re getting there and getting better every week. It was a big win against a good team.
“We just need continue to get better. Our younger kids are getting valuable experience, and coming through the stretch we just came through and being 2-1 — I’m happy with that. We should be in a good setting for the rest of the season.”
Clearfield’s defense forced a quick three out on the opening drive of the game and got the ball at the DuBois 45 after a 39-yard punt by Beaver Garrett Nissel.
The Bison needed just six plays to find the end zone, as Collins took a toss left and broke free to the outside to score from 34 yards out. The first of Evan Davis’ five extra points made it 7-0 with 6:54 left in the first quarter.
DuBois answered right back as Kougher returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards to paydirt. Harman’s PAT quickly evened the score.
The remainder of the first half turned into a defensive battle with the teams trading punts back and forth. Both sides also turned the ball over on downs once — Clearfield at the Beavers’ 32 and DuBois at the Bison 36 after finally winning the field position battle following a 55-yard punt by Nissel.
That DuBois drive was doomed by an early snap on a third-and-1 play. DuBois recovered the loose ball, but Chamberlain and Aiden Graffius teamed up to tackle DuBois’ Brendan Orr short of the sticks on fourth down.
Clearfield finally broke off a big play past the midway point of the second quarter.
Collins took a lateral from Domico for 11 yards on the first play of a drive that started at the Bison 37. Samsel then broke free for a 520yard TD run on an inside reverse on the ensuing play to make it 14-7 Bison with 4:17 left in the half.
Clearfield took that 14-7 advantage to the break, the broke the game wide open in the second half — scoring touchdowns on three of its first four drives with Collins’ pick-six thrown in at the end of that stretch for good measure.
The big momentum swing came in the middle of Clearfield’s possession to open the third quarter.
After giving up an initial first down, DuBois’ Landon Schrock dropped Domico for a huge 13-yard loss on a second-down sack, setting up third-and-11. Domico’s helmet came off on the play, meaning he should have had to leave the game for one play because no penalty was called.
However, officials allowed him to remain on the field, and he promptly connected for Collins on a huge 25-yard pass play for a first down. That proved to be Domico’s lone completion of the game.
The Bison capitalized on the huge third-down conversion, as Collins scampered 33 yards for his second touchdown of the night four plays later. Davis’ kick made it 21-7 with 6:50 left in the quarter.
The teams then traded punts with Clearfield eventually coming away with the ball at midfield. Domico broke free up on a QB draw and raced 46 yards before being tackled the Beavers 4.
Chamberlain then powered his way to the one before Domico capped the drive from there. Davis’ kick hit he left upright, as the Bison led 27-7 with 1:13 remaining in the third.
Four straight DuBois incompletions quickly gave the ball back to the Bison at the Beavers’ 40, and Collins hit paydirt again three plays later from 34 yards out.
Collins then struck on defense, as he made a leaping interception of a Trey Wingard pass at the Beavers’ 36 on the ensuing possession and ran it back for his fourth touchdown of the night to point an exclamation point on a big night for himself and the Bison.
Neither team scored from there in the final 10:20 of the game.
Clearfield (2-1) travels to Philipsburg-Osceola next week, while DuBois (2-1) plays at Bradford.