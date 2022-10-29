KARNS CITY — The words spoken inside Karns City’s locker room at halftime Friday night were relevant, but not as important as how the Gremlins responded to them.
KC had just surrendered two touchdowns to Clearfield in the final 85 seconds of the first half and trailed the Bison, 14-7, at the break.
The Gremlins’ ground game, which had gained 88 yards in the first two quarters, reached another gear in the third period. They rumbled for 138 yards and three touchdowns in the 12-minute span, giving them a 14-point lead the Bison never recovered from as Karns City closed the regular season with a 35-27 victory at Diehl Stadium.
“I wish I could say it was a big speech that turned things around for us,” said KC coach Joe Sherwin. “But it was just the normal stuff, focusing on what we needed to improve on in all three phases of the game.”
The game proved costly on both sides. Brady Collins, Clearfield’s 1,200-yard running back, left the game with injury and did not return after gaining 64 yards on 10 carries.
Both starting quarterbacks, Will Domico for the Bison and Eric Booher for the Gremlins (6-4), missed the second half with ankle injuries, though the one to Domico appeared more serious.
“The guys who played in place of them did really well,” said Clearfield coach Tim Janocko. “We still made it a game and had a chance at the end, but this was a night when the bounces didn’t go our way.”
Carter Chamberlain scored on a 4-yard run for the Bison with 4:48 left in the game. Evan Davis’ extra point cut KC’s lead to eight points and Clearfield’s defense forced a three-and-out and Janocko watched his offense take the field at its own 37 with 2:48 left.
The Bison reached KC’s 35, but backup quarterback Jacob Samsel was sacked by Mason Bell on second down and two incompletions effectively ended the game.
Four turnovers, three in the first half, loomed large in the Bison defeat. Domico was intercepted by Micah Rupp in the first quarter and Clearfield lost three fumbles.
“We haven’t had a big problem with turnovers this season,” said Janocko. “Those three in the first half, without those we probably would’ve had more than a 14-7 lead.”
Carter Freeland had a great game on offense for Clearfield, rushing for 113 yards and catching six passes for 121 yards, including a 12-yard touchdown from Samsel with just five seconds left in the first half.