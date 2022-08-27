BROOKVILLE — Opening the season with its inaugural Matt Kramer Tournament, the Brookville Raiders soccer team dropped its first-round matchup with Clearfield led by its senior striker Evan Davis.
Davis scored all three of his team’s goals in a 3-2 Bison win, including a conversion of a penalty kick opportunity with under three minutes left in regulation.
The Bison led twice at 1-0 and 2-1 before the Raiders tied it both times, including Isaac Hetrick’s goal off Brad Fiscus’ corner kick with just under 12 minutes remaining to knot the score at 2-2.
The Raiders scored the first goal of the season in the 2 p.m. kickoff when Steven Plyler scored with just minutes left in the first half, but Davis tied it six minutes later, one-timing a corner kick from teammate Ian Gibson.
In the second half, the Bison went up 2-1 just over 10 minutes into the half on Davis’ goal off a pass from Zachary Krager.
Both teams had eight shots on goal. The Bison held a 7-4 edge on corner kicks while Bison keeper Rhyan LaRock made six saves to the Raiders’ Brody Barto’s five.
Clearfield will play West Shamokin in today’s final at noon. West Shamokin topped DuBois Central Catholic, 7-1, in the second game Friday afternoon in a contest delayed 30 minutes due to heavy rain.
The lone score for the Cardinals came from Kyan Peck off an assist from Neel Gupta. Cartar Kosko and Andrew Reiter shared time in the net as goalie, combining for 16 saves.
DCC will play the Raiders in the consolation game at 10 a.m.