DUBOIS — The clock finally struck midnight on the DuBois Junior League All-Stars Friday evening, as the host team saw its stay at the Eastern Regional Tournament wrap up with a fourth-place finish after falling 12-1 to New York in a full length game at Stern Family Field.
The ending was a bit anticlimactic for a DuBois squad that enjoyed a magical run at the regional — one that saw the hometown club win three straight elimination games after suffering a heartbreaking loss to Massachusetts (5-4) in its opening game Tuesday.
DuBois won two of those three elimination contests in its final at-bat in matchups played Wednesday and Thursday nights, with the win Thursday vs. Delaware (6-5) coming in walk-off fashion.
However, the wear and tear of playing four games in 57 hours seemed to finally catch up to DuBois, which entered Friday’s loser’s bracket semifinal low on pitching.
Despite all that, the host team still came to play Friday against Massapequa, N.Y., as starter Bryson Kail took a no-hitter into the fourth as DuBois led 1-0. That’s when things turned in New York’s favor as it put together a six-run outburst in the fourth before outscoring DuBois 12-0 over the final four innings.
The game wasn’t as lopsided as the final score might indicate though, as New York finished with a slim 11-9 advantage in hits on the day. DuBois’ inability to come up with a big hit with runners on base proved to be its undoing — and was something that haunted the team throughout the tournament.
DuBois left 11 runners on base Friday and stranded a total of 51 runners in five regional games while posting a 3-2 record in showing the team belonged in the tournament battling the best Junior League All-Star squads in the Northeast.
“They fought hard and had fun and kept everybody into the games,” said DuBois manager Tim Kail of his team’s run at regionals. “It’s something they’ll never forget and remember this forever.
“We have great fans too. The community backed us up the whole way, and we have great parents. It’s a great group of kids, and the parents stood behind us. A lot of the other dads came down and threw during practice and had two other coaches who weren’t allowed in the dugout in Eric Burton and Brandon Knouse who did a lot.
“Everybody stuck together, and it was a good season. They all should be proud of what we did, and we showed that we belonged here.”
Bryson Kail worked around an error in the top of the first before his offense got him the lead in the bottom half.
Wes Clyde opened the frame with a single to center but was quickly erased on a 6-4-3 double. Seth Wilmoth kept the inning with a two-out walk and promptly stole second.
Kail followed with a high chopper to third and legged out an infield single. A late throw was off the mark and allowed Wilmoth to score and Kail to take second. DuBois then had a chance at a second run as Evan Burton blooped a single in front of the center fielder.
Unfortunately for DuBois, Kail seemed to pull up coming around third but decided to keep going when he realized the ball dropped and was thrown out to end the inning.
Kail didn’t let the play affect him on the mound though, as he kept New York of the scoreboard in the second and third innings.
His defense helped in the second inning with a 4-6-4 double play starter by Jack Statler after a leadoff walk, but then let Kail down with back-to-back to errors. Kail responded by getting Ryan Savage to hit a grounder to short to end the inning.
Kail then enjoyed a quick 1-2-3 top of the third.
Meanwhile, New York starter MJ Reimers did his best to keep DuBois off the scoreboard after the first despite the host team having ample opportunities to add to its lead.
DuBois put two on with two out in the second when Brady Glass singled and Easton Harris reached on an error, but Reimers stranded both runners.
DuBois was back at in the third, as Chad Gerg smacked a leadoff single before Isaiah Chewning got down a bunt single. A late throw to first appeared to hit Chewning as he touched the bag and got far enough away for Gerg to take third.
Unfortunately for DuBois, New York cut down two runners at the plate on fielder’s choices before Reimers eventually left the bases loaded to keep it a 1-0 game.
Things quickly changed in the fourth, though, as New York scored six runs on six hits the second time through the lineup against Kail.
The visitors loaded the bases on a Nick Mauro single that broke up Kail’s no-hit bid and a pair of walks. Matt Sharon then plated a run on an infield single before Jack Mulligan scored two more with a single to left.
Aidan Hughes later forced in a run when he was hit with the bases loaded, while Savage and Mark Ozner capped the big inning with RBI singles to make it 6-1.
New York tacked on two more runs in the fifth as Kail hit the 95-pitch limit.
Mauri led off the frame with a triple to deep left and scored on a fielder’s choice as he beat the throw to the plate. DuBois catcher Isaac Dennison then threw out Mike Diaz trying to steal second, but Chris Sultana reached on an error — one of five for DuBois — as the last batter to face Kail.
Jack Statler came on in relief and Sharon greeted him with his second RBI single of the game to make it 8-1 before DuBois got out of the inning with a pair of flyouts.
DuBois tried to answer back in the bottom of the fifth, as Easton Harris smacked a lead single and Jackson McCall walked. But, Reimers and his defense once gain worked around trouble and stranded a pair of runners in scoring position.
New York scored another run in the sixth when Aidan Hughes scored on a balk call after opening the inning with a single, then finished off its scoring with three more in the seventh.
Sultana had a RBI double in the frame, while Mulligan added a RBI single off Chad Gerg, who came on to relieve Statler. Gerg stopped the bleeding there tough, getting a pair of popups to short to leave the bases loaded.
DuBois trailed 12-1 at that point but tried to get something going in its final at-bat.
Brody Knouse reached on an error — one of five for New York — to open the inning before Statler singled to left.
Reimers halted any thoughts of a rally there though, getting Brady Glass to hit into a fielder’s choice that erased Knouse at third before Harris hit into a 5-3 double play to end the game.
The loss saw DuBois finish the summer with a 7-2 record. DuBois went 4-0 in winning the District 10 title to earn the spot as the host team for the first-ever Eastern regional Tournament held in DuBois.
New York proceeded to lose a 9-5 contest late Friday night to Maryland in the loser’s bracket final — meaning Maryland will battle undefeated New Jersey for the regional title today to see who earns the berth to the Junior League World Series in Taylor, Mich.
New Jersey bested Maryland, 10-0 in 5 innings, in Friday’s winner’s bracket final.
NEW YORK 12,
DUBOIS 1
Score by Innings
New York 000 621 3 — 12
DuBois 100 000 0 — 1
New York—1
Nuck Mauro c 3320, Mike Diaz ss 3101, Chris Sultana cf 3311, Matt Sharon eh-1b 3122, Jack Mulligan 3b 3023, MJ Reimers p 3110, Aidan Hughes eh 3211, Ryan Pignetti 2b 3000, Ryan Savage 1b-eh 3011, Gennaro Trotta 3h 3000, Mark Ozner rf 3011, Sal Apap lf 2100. Totals: 35-12-11-10.
DuBois—6
Wes Clyde cf-ss-cf 3010, Isaac Dennison c 3000, Seth Wilmoth ss-2b 2100, Bryson Kail p-cf-eh 3020, Evan Burton 1b 3010, Brody Knouse 3b-ss 3000, Jack Statler 2b-p-3b 3010, Brady Glass eh-rf 3010, Easton Harris lf 3010, Jackson McCall eh-2b 1000, Chad Gerg eh-cf-eh 2010, Isaiah Chewning rf-eh 2010. Totals: 31-1-9-0.
Errors: New York 5, DuBois 5. LOB: New York 9, DuBois 11. DP: New York 2. 2B: Sultana. 3B: Mauro. HBP: Hughes (by Kail). SB: Diaz; Wilmoth. CS: Diaz (by Dennison).
Pitching
New York: MJ Reimers-7 IP, 9 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois: Bryson Kail-4 1/3 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB; Jack Statler-2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Chad Gerg-2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R. 2 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Reimers. Losing pitcher: Kail.