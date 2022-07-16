BRADFORD — The Sixth Annual NY/PA Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase is set to be played next Sunday, July 24, at Bradford Area High’s Park Way Field and looks to be bigger and better than ever.
That’s because the event has expanded from a two-game to four game event, with their being Gold and Silver teams for Pennsylvania and New York on both the boys and girls sides. Previously, the event featured just a boys and girls game.
That expansion means the number of athletes competing in the Showcase have nearly doubled. In previous years, close to 88 players competed on the four total teams (2 boys, 2 girls), but now 161 will hit the pitch in Bradford for the four squads from each state.
The Showcase is different from most high school “All-Star” events. “All-Star” games are reserved for current seniors (or those that just graduated) and typically happen at some point after the high school season is over for that particular sport.
However, the Corporate Cup Showcase can feature players from all varsity grades (9-12) under PIAA rules because interested players go through a three-part tryout process to be selected for the game and also do not directly represent their school or wear any school-issued uniform or apparel.
Now in its sixth year for boys and fifth year for girls, the Showcase pits players from Southwestern New York against players from Northwestern Pennsylvania with games being held in both states in previous years. Last year’s Showcase was held at Bradner Stadium in Olean, N.Y.
While the size of event and players involved has grown exponentially this year, so too has the number of schools having players participate over the years. The inaugural Showcase in 2017 featured just a boys game with players from 20 different schools. That number has risen to 40 schools for this year’s four-game format.
The grades provided for players are from this past school years, meaning a player who graduated in the spring would be considered a senior for the Showcase.
On the boys’ side, the PA Gold Team will be led by St. Marys head coach Mike Shaffer, with DuBois’ Matt Erickson and Ridgway’s T.J. Weaver serving as assistants.
The Gold squad features eight players from the Tri-County Area, including three from St. Marys in seniors Matthew Palmer and Collin Kline and junior Aidan McKay.
Elk County Catholic junior Anthony Messineo and sophomore Timothy Brannock will play for the Gold squad, as will Johnsonburg senior Caden Smiley and junior Aaron Myers and Ridgway junior Jack Benninger.
Weaver will also be an assistant for the PA Boys Silver squad, which will feature nine local players.
DuBois has a pair of players in freshmen Jay Parekh and Jay Sheloski, who will play alongside five St. Marys Flying Dutchmen — sophomores Carter Dush, Luke Anderson, Dawson Krug and James Pistner and freshman Jason McAneny.
The Elk County Catholic duo of James Foradora (senior) and Bobby Urmann (sophomore) also will play for the PA Silver team.
When it comes to the girls, the PA Gold team will feature eight area players — a group led by a quartet of DuBois Lady Beavers in senoir Stefanie Hoyt and juniors Kamryn Fontaine and Mariah Allen and sophomore Jasmine Carney.
A pair of players from St. Marys — sophomore Sophia Radkowski and freshman Lucia hayes — also made the PA Gold squad along with the ECC junior duo of Italia Ciccione and Allison Geci,
Elk County Catholic head coach Michaela Cashmer were serve as an assistant to Warren’s Jeremy Bickling for the contest.
As for the girls’ Silver PA Team, it will be guided by former ECC standout Olivia Sorg, who was named the Pennsylvania MVP for the Corporate Cup game in 2018.
With the creation of the Silver teams, event organizers decided to have those teams coached by players, where possible, that have previously played in the NY/PA Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase and have since graduated high school but still want to be involved in the games and give back to current and future players.
The PA Girls Silver squad is comprised largely of area players — 11 of 18 to be exact.
DuBois has three players in seniors Kara Tilson and Riley Maxim and freshman Ariel Carney, while Brockway has three as well in junior Paris Stern and freshman Zoe Puhala and Josie Orinko.
Elk County Catholic is a third local school to have three players in the Silver contest. They are juniors Rylie Belsole and Caitlyn Vollmer and sophomore Isabel Ciccione.
Also earning spots on the team are St. Marys freshman Raechel Braun and Johnsonburg freshman Ally Notarianni.
Action gets underway next Sunday with the Girls Silver game at 12 p.m., followed by the Boys Silver contest at 2:30 p.m. The Girls Gold (5 p.m.) and Boys Gold (7:30 p.m.) will then wrap up the day.
Admission is free, and there will be a pregame ceremony that starts 30 minutes prior to the start time for each game. Food trucks will be on site, and the Bradford Soccer Club will be doing concessions as well. Game day programs will be available for purchase.