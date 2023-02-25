ST. MARYS — It was a good start to the District 9 Class A boys basketball playoffs for top-seeded Elk County Catholic on Friday night as the Crusaders took down No. 8 seed Smethport, 55-30, in a quarterfinals matchup at Elk County Catholic High School.
The Crusaders shut out the Hubbers 18-0 in the first quarter and led 20-0 before Smethport got on the board with 5:40 left in the second quarter.
Four of the five ECC starters were in double-figures, led by Wil Wortman’s 13 points. Colby Nussbaum had 12 — including 6-of-7 from the foul line — while Lance O’Neill and Michael Jacobs had 10.
“I think the start was good,” ECC head coach Aaron Straub said. “After the first quarter, it was pretty even. So I’m a little bit disappointed we weren’t able to maintain the way we started. But we played well.”
O’Neill’s corner three got things started for the Crusaders about 25 seconds into the game and got a bucket soon after that for a 5-0 lead.
Nussbaum then scored inside with a pass from Adam Straub and Straub had another assist on the next basket as O’Neill scored again for a 9-0 lead before the Hubbers called a timeout to regroup with 4:56 left in the first quarter.
Wortman made it 11-0 inside from Jacobs and then a Wortman midrange jumper had them up 13-0. Jacobs then made it 15-0 as Nussbaum found him underneath as the name of the game for the Crusaders on Friday evening were points in the paint.
“That’s been what we’ve done all year,” Straub said of the team’s offense inside. “When we’ve been at our best, number one we run the paint either by driving it there or throwing it there. That’s certainly the key to how we’re going to be successful — that’s getting the ball to the paint, getting it inside and being strong with the ball and getting to the free throw line. If we can’t do that, we’re not going to be successful. We have the guys that are able to do that and hopefully we’ll be able to (accomplish that).”
Nussbaum got to the charity stripe late in the first quarter, hitting three of four attempts as the Crusaders led 18-0 after one quarter of play.
Elk County Catholic then went up 20-0 with another Nussbaum bucket inside with 6:30 left in the second quarter. But the Hubbers were finally able to get on the board as Ryan Pelchy had his only bucket of the night inside. Both teams would then battle back-and-forth for the remainder of the first half as ECC held a 27-7 lead at the break.
Midway through the third quarter, the Crusaders held a 28-point lead at 35-7 as Nussbaum’s two free throws with 5:26 in the third quarter left the team just two points away from implementing the PIAA mercy rule. However to the Hubbers’ credit, they wouldn’t let that kick in on Friday evening as Carson Dunn — who led Smethport with 11 points — knocked down a three that was then followed by a Keegan Watson three as ECC led 35-13.
Smethport’s Preston Alfieri later hit a three to cut the ECC lead to 20 and then a Owen Rounsville putback cut it to 18 before coach Straub called a timeout with 3:12 left in the third as ECC was up 36-18.
“I thought our defense was good,” Straub said. “I thought we did a really good job on (Preston) Alfieri. Alfieri’s a really good player. We lost him for a three in the second half (for his only points of the game) but other than that, we did a really nice job. He was our primary focus to stop him and not let him get going and we did a good job with that. Dunn’s a good player, too. We let him go right on us a couple of times. Then we lost track of their three-point shooters in the second half. So I was disappointed with how we got loose with the ball but I was happy with the win.”
After the timeout, Wortman drilled a three and then scored inside to give ECC a 41-18 advantage and led 41-19 heading into the final quarter.
Smethport would go on a 5-0 run to start the fourth before O’Neill answered with a three and a Wortman layup got the lead back to 22.
Dunn had an old-fashion three-point play with 5:41 to go as ECC led 46-27 before a 6-0 run gave the Crusaders a 52-27 lead, capped off by a Timmy Brannock bucket inside.
The Crusaders’ last field goal of the game came as David Anderson hit a corner three to go up 55-29 and a Rounsville free throw with under a minute to play would eventually set the final at 55-30.
The win also gives ECC (22-3) a berth in the PIAA Class A playoffs for the second consecutive year as last year’s team made it to the state semifinals.
Elk County Catholic will now play No. 5 Cameron County — who upset No. 4 Johnsonburg 40-37 Friday night — on Wednesday in the semifinals at a site and time to be determined. Although the Crusaders picked up the victory, coach Straub said there’s still plenty to work on for Wednesday’s semifinal matchup.
“I’m going to look more at those next three quarters than I am at the first quarter,” Straub said. “Am I glad that we came out and played well early? Sure I am. Am I glad that we built a lead and am I glad with the defensive effort in the first quarter? Absolutely. I just wish we could’ve done a better job taking care of the ball and I wish we could’ve done a better job of building on that (start) instead of playing status quo.”
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 55,
SMETHPORT 30
Score by Quarters
Smethport 0 7 12 11 — 30
Elk Co. 18 9 14 14 — 55
Smethport—30
Preston Alfieri 1 0-0 3, Carson Dunn 4 2-3 11, Hayden Leet 0 0-0 0, Ryan Pelchy 1 0-0 2, Seth Sanderson 0 0-0 0, Keegan Watson 3 0-0 8, Owen Rounsville 2 1-2 6, Colin Okerland 0 0-0 0, Cole Burdick 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 3-5 30.
Elk County Catholic—55
Lance O’Neill 4 0-0 10, Michael Jacobs 4 2-3 10, Wil Wortman 6 0-0 13, Colby Nussbaum 3 6-7 12, Adam Straub 1 1-2 3, David Anderson 1 0-0 3, Timmy Brannock 2 0-2 4, Noah Cherry 0 0-0 0, Bobby Urmann 0 0-0 0, Charlie Geci 0 0-0 0, Frankie Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 9-14 55.
Three-pointers: Smethport 5 (Watson 2, Dunn, Alfieri, Rounsville), Elk Co. 4 (O’Neill 2, Wortman, Anderson).