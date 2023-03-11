ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic Crusaders boys basketball team started out its PIAA Class A playoffs on the right foot on Friday night as the District 9 champion took down the WPIAL five-seed in Neighborhood Academy, 67-47, in first round action at Elk County Catholic High School.
“I thought we played really, really well,” ECC head coach Aaron Straub said. “We beat an excellent team — a team that had five losses with two to (WPIAL champion) Imani (Christian Academy) and two to (fellow WPIAL power) Geibel (Catholic) ... They’ve got a premier player in (Courtney) Wallace.”
The Crusaders have played all season with its entire starting lineup — along with those off the bench — stepping up when they need it the most. That was no different on Friday night as four of the five starters were in double-figures as the trio of Adam Straub, Michael Jacobs and Wil Wortman had 14 points each. Fellow guard Lance O’Neill had 12 points and the only one not in double-figures, forward Colby Nussbaum, was one point shy from joining the rest of the starters with nine.
“I think if you want to talk about what kind of team we have, all you need to do is look in the book (at the scoring and stats all around),” Straub said. “That’s about as impressive of a book as you’ll ever see — three guys with 14, one guy with 12 and one with nine — it doesn’t get much better than that.”
The Crusaders took it to the Bulldogs early and jumped out to an 11-2 lead midway through the first quarter as the raucous Crusaders fans showed their support the entire evening.
“The fan support was tremendous tonight,” Straub said. “They really came out and supported us well.”
A 17-9 advantage after one quarter of play led to the Crusaders eventually going up 28-14 as O’Neill scored underneath with under a minute left in the second quarter. But the Bulldogs would cut that halftime deficit to 11 after John Wilkins hit a desperation three as time expired.
After Wallace, who led Neighborhood Academy with 17 points, scored underneath to start the third quarter, ECC went on a 6-0 run to get the lead to 35-19, capped off by O’Neill carving through the Bulldog defense inside for a bucket. However, a 10-0 ensued run by the visitors that gave momentum back to the Bulldogs as they sat down just six as they forced a handful of turnovers off of the full court press. But as Straub called a timeout with 1:57 left in the third quarter, the Crusaders got a then 35-29 lead back up to double-digits in just 57 seconds as Wortman scored underneath and then Jacobs completed an and-one for a 40-29 advantage.
“Our coaches really put together a really good plan with some matchups,” Straub said. “Michael (Jacobs) did a really great job on Wallace early. We played through some foul trouble with Adam (Straub), which was really strong.
“We were able to keep our composure and get some baskets. It was a good win and we did a really nice job with that. They applied a lot of pressure to us for the most part, except for when we didn’t come back to meet a pass or when we put the ball on the floor when we didn’t go some place.”
The Crusaders held an 11-point lead at 44-33 going into a fourth quarter that would highlight both teams’ prowess at the charity stripe. Neighborhood Academy shot 10-of-14 from the free throw line in the contest, but the Crusaders were 18-of-22 as well, with 11 of those coming in the fourth quarter as ECC was in the bonus midway through the fourth quarter.
Neighborhood Academy would get the deficit down to 10 with a little over four minutes to play but from there, a 14-4 run by the Crusaders capped off the 67-47 win and a trip to the PIAA Class A second round.
Up next for the Crusaders will be another WPIAL team — this time the district’s No. 3 seed in Carlynton, who dispatched the District 5 No. 2 seed Southern Fulton, 65-35. That game will be played at a time and location to be determined on Tuesday.
“Everybody’s good this time of year,” Straub said. “Neighborhood’s really good. Our next opponent will be really good. We just have to play one game at a time and put a good plan together.”
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 67,
NEIGHBORHOOD ACADEMY 47
Score by Quarters
NA 9 8 16 14 — 47
ECC 17 11 16 23 — 67
Neighborhood Academy—47
Courtney Wallace 6 3-4 17, Shamar Simpson 5 4-6 14, John Wilkins 3 3-3 10, Brent Manns 1 0-0 2, Junior Onwubike 1 0-0 2, Jalen Moore 0 0-0 0, Derrick Hardeman 1 0-0 2, Naiziim Daniels 0 0-0 0, Syncer Nicholson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 10-14 47.
Elk County Catholic—67
Lance O’Neill 3 6-6 12, Michael Jacobs 5 4-6 14, Wil Wortman 7 0-0 14, Colby Nussbaum 3 3-4 9, Adam Straub 5 3-4 14, Jordan Wasko 0 2-2 2, Timmy Brannock 1 0-0 2, David Anderson 0 0-0 0, Noah Cherry 0 0-0 0, Bobby Urmann 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 18-22 67.
Three-pointers: NA 3 (Wallace 2, Wilkins), ECC 1 (Straub).