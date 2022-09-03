ALEXANDRA — Curwensville used two late fourth-quarter touchdowns with less than three minutes remaining Friday to defeat the Juniata Valley, 36-15, at A.R. Simkins Memorial Field.
With 2:54 left in the game, Curwensville senior wide receiver, Chris Fegert hauled in an 18-touchdown pass Danny McGarry to break the game open. The senior hasn’t played since his freshman year, and coach Jim Thompson is thrilled he came back out.
“Chris hasn’t played since his freshman year.” Thompson said. “He has a twin brother Nik, and they both came back out this year and we were thrilled.”
McGarry took the ball 69 yards for another Curwensville touchdown to seal the deal. The team answered Coach Thompson’s challenge on the play.
“We challenged our guys up front,” Thompson said. “We said, ‘hey, this for what we play, four-minute period in practice where we keep the ball in bounds, run the clock, run the game out and win.'”
McGarry finished the night 17-of-23 for 471 yards.
"“I saw the opening, and I thought this is awesome, it was a great way to win the game," McGarry said of the late touchdown.
Despite the loss, Juniata Valley wide reciever Andrew McMongale gave Hornets fans another great performance by racking up 93 yards on 26 carries. Hornets coach Bill Musser liked what he’s seen out of the junior through two games.
“He’s (McMonigale) been very good and is certainly our leader," Musser said. "He understands the intensity we need to have at practice in order to be successful on game nights.”
Musser also believes the younger Hornet players are staring to understand that as well.
“I think the kids are starting to understand it and they will move up and join him,” Musser said.
Juniata Valley fell to 1-1 on the season. The Hornets travel to Southern Huntingdon on Friday.
The win moved the Golden Tide to 2-0 on the season and travel to Bellwood-Antis on Friday.