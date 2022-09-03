ALEXANDRA — Curwensville used two late fourth-quarter touchdowns with less than three minutes remaining Friday to defeat the Juniata Valley, 36-15, at A.R. Simkins Memorial Field. 

With 2:54 left in the game, Curwensville senior wide receiver, Chris Fegert hauled in an 18-touchdown pass Danny McGarry to break the game open. The senior hasn’t played since his freshman year, and coach Jim Thompson is thrilled he came back out.

