CURWENSVILLE — Everett may have had the upper hand when it came to yards and first downs, but it was Curwensville who had the most important stat at the end of the night — the most points.
It was a close one on Friday night at Andy Evanko stadium, as the Tide eked out a 7-6 victory over the Warriors.
That score came with 7:28 left in the game as Thad Butler ripped off a 42-yard run to tie the game at 6-6.
Jake Mullins kicked two extra points, making both. The first the Warriors were deemed offsides, while the second split the uprights to make it 7-6.
Mullins had a great night kicking, booming three big punts that pinned Everett deep. He finished the game with a 40.75 average on four punts, including a 58-yarder.
But it was Everett's offense that spent most of the game on the field. The Warriors used a slow, methodical run game led by senior quarterback Malex Akers.
Akers led the Warriors with 87 yards rushing on the night, escaping from several tackles for extra yards.
The Everett signal caller led his team on an 11-play, 53-yard drive that ended when he plunged into the end zone on a 1-yard keeper with 18.6 seconds to go in the first half.
The PAT attempt went awry on a bad snap and failed, giving the Warriors a 6-0 lead just before the half.
Curwensville opened the second half with the ball, moving down to the Everett 27.
But a Warrior sack forced the Tide to punt from the Everett 35.
Mullins placed the kick well, sending it out of bounds at the 8.
Akers and the Warriors moved the ball again, getting to the Curwensville 21 before a fumble was recovered by the Tide's Ethan Siegel to end the drive.
Curwensville struggled to move the ball and was flagged for a chop block, but Everett declined the penalty and forced the Tide to punt.
Mullins did it again, booting it 58 yards, where the Tide downed the ball at the Everett 10.
The Warriors were forced to punt after a three-and-out, and Curwensville took over at its own 42.
Mullins punted again after the Tide failed to get a first down, setting Everett up at its own 21.
But the Curwensville defense held firm, forcing the Warriors to punt. The punt looked partially blocked and traveled just 18 yards and the Tide had prime position at the Warrior 42.
That set up Butler's run for the end zone where he zigged and zagged and shook off a tackle to dive in for the score.
Everett got one last shot at the end zone, but an unsportsmanlike penalty killed the drive and they had to punt.
Curwensville got down to the Warrior 36 and were facing a fourth-and-5 when Danny McGarry hit a streaking Ty Terry for a 9-yard completion and the first down with 2:08 to play.
Butler ran for another first down and the Tide were able to take a knee and run out the clock for their first victory of the season.
Butler finished the night with 96 yards for Curwensville. McGarry was 10-of-18 for 105 yards.
Mullins had three catches for 43 yards, while Butler had three for 36.
Everett led Curwensville in first downs 17-12 and in total yards 308-222, but in the end it was the Tide who eked out the win.
Curwensville (1-0) returns to action next week, hosting Mount Union.