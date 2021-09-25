LOYSBURG — Curwensville dug itself into a deep hole less than 11 minutes into its battle against Northern Bedford on Friday night.
The Tide had two punts blocked, and an intercepted pass — all of which led to scores — in addition to a touchdown given up on its first defensive possession of the game.
Despite being down 28 points in the opening quarter, Curwensville fought hard in the second half, but it was too little, too late for the Tide in dropping the Inter-County Conference matchup with the Panthers by a 41-20 margin at Panther Community Stadium.
“We just didn’t get off the bus,” Curwensville coach Jim Thompson said. “We started slow defensively, got two punts blocked and you’re down 21-0 before you can even get into a flow of the game. It’s hard to come back on anybody, but these guys (Northern Bedford) are a good, physical team. You can spot teams 21 points.”
Following a touchback on the opening kickoff by Curwensville’s Jake Mullins, Northern Bedford County ran the ball on the first nine plays to the Curwensville 26 before Panther quarterback Eion Snider found Aaron Bowers on a 24-yard gain to the 2.
Kainen Brown powered his way across the goal line at the 7:07 to put the home team on the board.
Three straight incompletions brought Mullins out to punt, but when NBC’s Mason Detterline was unblocked on the edge, the senior was able to block the punt where it was recovered by the Panthers at the Curwensville 2.
Griffin Keller punched it in on first down to put Northern Bedford, which improved to 2-3, up 14-0 at 6:34.
Just three plays into the Tide’s next drive, Bowers picked off QB Dan McGarry and returned it 21-yards to Curwensville 16.
The Panthers needed just four plays to reach the endzone as Brown once again plowed his way for a score — this one from 7-yards out with 4:09 left in the opening quarter.
Curwensville, falling to 3-2, picked up two straight first downs on the ensuing drive as McGarry hit Chase Irwin on a 16-yard gain and Thad Butler ran for 13 more.
However, two incompletions and a 2-yard catch by Mullins weren’t enough and the drive stalled as Mullins once again dropped back to punt.
This time, it was Bowers who raced through on the opposite edge to deflect the punt — setting Northern Bedford up at the Curwensville 35.
“We saw some things on film where we thought we could get after their punt,” Northern Bedford coach Garry Black said. “We have some guys that will give everything for this football team. I was like, ‘it might sting when it hits you, but if you give us everything you got, you’re going to get in there and block the punt’. We did it twice, two different guys off the same edge. I’m just really, really proud of those guys for their effort because that set the whole first half tone.”
Bowers, following a 9-yard rush by Keller and a 4-yard gain by himself, found Kain Baker for a 22-yard touchdown strike with 1:22 remaining to push the Panthers lead to 28-0.
The Tide turned the ball over on down on the following drive, and Northern Bedford capitalized by putting together a 12-play, 65 yard drive that Brooks Snider capped off with a 1-yard TD run.
“We played some really excellent football teams (leading up to Friday’s game),” Black said. “We knew that even if we didn’t win those games, we needed to use those to make us better. I think that showed up tonight ... If playing those games is to help us, we needed to show up (tonight). I think that’s what happened in the first half.”
When Collin Yeatts had his extra point attempt blocked by the Tide’s Carson Spencer, it kept the score at 34-0, which would be a be factor as the game remained at the score heading into the halftime locker room.
If Spencer hadn’t come up with the block, and Yeatts had made good on the PAT, the second half clock would have run continuously with the mercy-rule having been reached.
Instead, the tide rolled in favor of the Tide as the visitors outscored NBC by a 21-7 margin after the break.
“It’s a credit to our kids just not giving in,” Thompson said. “It’s easy to shut it down when you’re down 28 points. That’s one thing about our kids, we’re young in some spots and we have veterans at some spots, but our kids just fight. That’s what I love about them. They’re not going to give up.”
Curwensville’s TD’s came on passes by McGarry to three different receivers.
McGarry, who was 25-of-48 for 319 yards passing with just the Bowers interception, hit Ty Terry on a 20-yard pass play to put the Tide on the board at 3:09 of the third stanza.
Following a Keller 3-yard scoring run that allowed NBC to reach its final of 41 points, Mullins hauled in an 80-yard TD pass, and Butler caught one for a 10-yard score to set the final with 6:06 left to play.
The TIde travel to Bellwood-Antis next Friday.