SMETHPORT — The Curwensville Golden Tide football team saw its first playoff appearance since 2018 come to an end Friday night as the No. 3 seeded Smethport Hubbers beat the No. 6 seed Golden Tide 46-27.
The Hubbers compiled 436 yards rushing and 544 yards of total offense against the Golden Tide as the Hubbers had three players with 130 yards rushing or more.
Quarterback Noah Lent — who left for a drive in the second quarter after receiving what looked like a shoulder injury — rushed for 172 yards and two scores. Ryan Pelchy added 134 yards and another two scores, while Ryan Mason had 130 yards and two TDs of his own.
Both offenses came to play on Friday night, with Golden Tide QB Dan McGarry also throwing for 341 yards. Ty Terry led Curwensville with 210 yards receiving and two scores, including a 73-yard bomb late in the second quarter that gave the Golden Tide a 20-18 lead at that time.
Smethport forced the Golden Tide to punt on its opening drive as they proceeded to march down the field, capped off by a Lent 1-yard score with 6:17 left in the first quarter. But Lent’s PAT missed, as the Hubbers wouldn’t convert a PAT until a couple late two-point tries.
A McGarry interception by Alex Ognen gave the Hubbers the ball right back and they attacked the heart of the Golden Tide defense once again. But as the Hubbers only threw the ball four times all night, they were an extremely efficient with the passes as Lent was 4-for-4 for 108 yards and two scores. The first TD pass put Smethport up 12-0 as Lent threw it up and Brandon Higley came down with the 25-yard score with 2:27 left in the first quarter.
Curwensville would answer on its next drive, converting a 3rd-and-15 play as McGarry found Terry over the middle down to the Smethport 9-yard line. On 3rd-and-goal from the Smethport 7, McGarry would scramble and take it in himself just seven seconds into the second quarter, with Jake Mullins’ PAT cutting the Hubbers lead to 12-7.
Smethport drove it 75 yards on eight plays to take an 18-7 lead, with Pelchy taking a direct snap up the middle for a 27-yard score with 6:41 left in the first half.
Curwensville needed three plays to score again as they featured Thad Butler on the drive. After picking up 24 yards on the drive’s opening play, Butler caught a screen from McGarry, followed his blockers and made other Hubber defenders miss as he took it 54 yards to the house, cutting the Smethport lead to 18-13 with 5:24 left in the first half after the PAT was blocked.
The Butler TD was when Lent was knocked out of the game with what appeared to be a serious injury. Smethport’s Trent Neff entered the game and the Hubbers immediately went three-and-out with Curwensville getting the ball back at its own 27-yard line.
One play later, McGarry found a wide open Terry over the middle as Lent — who had just reentered the game — was on coverage. Mullins’ extra point gave Curwensville the momentum and a 20-18 lead with 3:04 left in the first half.
But the Hubbers would retake the lead just before the end of the first half and eventually kept that lead for the rest of the game. With Lent now struggling to run, he used his arm to beat the Golden Tide on the ensuing drive with a 28-yard pass to Ognen to move into Curwensville territory. Lent then found Ognen for a 41-yard score as Mullins misjudged the ball and the throw was barely out of his reach, allowing Ognen to walk in as the Hubbers took a 24-20 lead with 25 seconds left in the first half.
Smethport got the ball back coming out of halftime and made it a two score game, driving 65 yards on six plays as it was capped off by Mason’s two yard TD run with 8:34 left in the third quarter.
Both teams failed to capitalize on their next drives, as the Golden Tide then made it a one-score game again at 30-27 thanks to Terry’s 44 yard TD catch with 2:59 left in the third quarter.
From there, the Hubbers took it to the ground with two sustained drives that took plenty of time off the clock. The first was a nine play, 80-yard drive that featured Lent and Mason before Pelchy weaved in between the Golden Tide defenders for a 12-yard score with 8:46 left in the game. The Hubbers finally capitalized on the PAT as Lent found Higley for the two-point attempt to make it 38-27.
Curwensville would then go three-and-out and the Hubbers put the game away with another nine play drive — this time for 75 yards — that capped off with a Lent five yard run with 2:30 left in the game. Lent again found Higley for the two-point conversion to make it 46-27 with 2:30 left.
Curwensville’s last ditch effort came up short as the Golden Tide got to the Smethport 30 but a McGarry pass to a heavily covered Terry in the end zone on a 4th-and-16 play gave the ball back to Smethport. Two knees later, the No. 3 Hubbers (8-3) got the win and will move on to the semifinals next week against No. 2 Union/A-C Valley.
Curwensville ended its season at 6-5.