DuBOIS — The Ridgway girls basketball team has been snake-bitten by close losses this season, and unfortunately for the Lady Elkers, that trend continued Friday night with a 50-49 setback to DuBois Central Catholic at the Varischetti Sports Complex.
It was the second matchup of the season between the two teams that was closely contested and came down to the final second. The largest lead for either side being six points. Ridgway led by that margin (32-26) early in the third quarter, while DCC took a 40-34 lead into the final quarter.
However, the Lady Elkers quickly got back into the game in the fourth, though, with DCC’s Faith Jacob forced from the game with a bloody nose. Julie Peterson and Jenna Kasmierski each scored inside to open the frame to make it a two-point game at 40-38 before Jacob returned.
Turnovers, which plagued DCC all night, aided in Ridgway’s fourth-quarter push. The Lady Cardinals had nine turnovers in the fourth and 21 for the game, while Ridgway only had 14.
Lady Cardinal Lexi Berta pushed that lead back to four (42-38) with a hoop just past the midway point of the fourth. Teammate Marina Hanes then scored four point around a 3-pointer by Ridgway’s Payton Delhunty to help keep it a four-point game (46-42) with 2:26 to play.
Berta was huge for DCC all night as she hit five 3-pointers en route to matching Kasmierski for game-high honors with 19 points. Kasmieski hit three treys.
Delhunty and Jacob then traded scores before a hoop by Peterson with 1:52 t play made it a two-point game again.
A wild 40-second sequence ensued that featured a pair of DCC turnovers and a huge block by Jacob on Kasmierski, who scored on Ridgway next possession to even the score at 48-48 with 1:08 on the clock.
The Lady Cardinals turned the ball over once again on its next possession with just under a minute to go, and Ridgway worked the ball around in hopes of getting the final shot. The Lady Elkers took two timeouts, the second with 15.7 seconds remaining.
Ridgway never got that final look, though, as Jacob came up with a huge steal on a lob pass and sprinted the other way on a fast break — converting the layup with 5.4 seconds left to put DCC up two ta 50-48. Jacob finished with 10 points, while Hanes had nine for DCC. The Lady Elkers held DCC’s leading scorer, Kayley Risser, to just six points.
Ridgway took a quick timeout and got one final push. Central Catholic was whistled for a foul with 0.2 seconds left as Delhunty drove to the basket, sending the Lady Elker to the foul line for a one-and-one situation.
Delhunty calmly hit the first shot, but her second rimmed out and time expired as it fell to the floor, giving DCC a wild one-point victory.
Central Catholic (10-5) won at Ridgway by two points (43-41) in overtime earlier this month. The loss dropped the Lady Elkers to 8-6 as they suffered their fifth loss by one possession (three points or less). Those five losses have come by a combined nine points.
“They went on that 4-0 run to start the fourth when Faith was out with her nose bleed, and once a team like that closes the gap, it’s going to be a game,” said DCC coach Jordan Hoover. “They (Ridgway) are a little older and more comfortable in those types of situations. And, I thought it showed even though we pulled out the game. Our unforced turnovers versus theirs were not very close
“After they made that run and we got Faith back in, we were up two, but a lot of work we had done got set back. I thought that had an effect on the flow of the game. I kept telling the girls that offensively they were doing a great job because Ridgway is a great defensive team. A lot of it was Lexi. You shoot the ball well, and that’s going to happen, and we needed that tonight.
“Faith (Jacob) came up with two really big plays late, which I think will be big for her confidence going forward. She got the big steal and made the game winner, which even though she was alone was a pressure situation to make it.
The first quarter was just a preview of things to come as the teams traded scores and mini-runs. Ridgway found itself with a 5-point lead (11-6) with just under three minutes left in the quarter thanks to a Carly Thomas hoop and Kasmierski trey.
It looked like the Lady Elkers would take that advantage into the second quarter, but Berta drained a long 3-pointer at the buzzer to make it 11-9 after eight minutes.
Kasmierski and Berta then traded triples in the opening minute of the second quarter, with the largest lead from there being three points by the Lady Elkers at 21-18 following a Delhunty hoop with 3:31 left in the half.
Jacob and Thomas then traded scores before a 3-pointer by Lady Cardinal Rose Whipple with 1:22 on the clock tied the game at 23-23. That proved to be the score at the break.
The third quarter opened just like the second, with Kasmierski and Berta traded 3-pointers. Ridgway then put together a 6-0 spurt to take its biggest lead of the night at 32-26 with 5:07 left in the period.
Central countered with a 7-0 run of its own, with Berta scoring the final five to put DCC up 33-32. Kasmierski momentarily gave Ridgway the lead back with a hoop, but the Lady Cardinals closed the quarter with another 7-0 run to make it 40-34 after three. Risser netted the first four of those points before Hanes drilled a 3-pointer with 11 seconds on the clock.
Ridgway didn’t go away quietly though, as the hoops by Peterson and Kasmierski to start the fourth jump-started what proved to be an exciting final eight minutes that saw DCC hold on for a one-point victory.
“Both teams are probably saying the same types of things,” said Hoover. “When you play a team like that, you kind of expect it to come down to the wire. Lexi shot all those threes in the first half, but Kasmierski hit all those threes in first half too. You kind of had a feeling it was going to come down to what it did (last second finish).”
Central Catholic plays at Clearfield Tuesday, while Ridgway travels to Clarion-Limestone on Monday.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 50,
RIDGWAY 49
Score by Quarters
Ridgway 11 12 11 15 — 49
DCC 9 14 17 10 — 50
Ridgway—49
Gabby Amacher 2 0-0 4, Jenna Kasmierski 8 0-0 19, Carly Thomas 3 0-0 6, Julie Peterson 4 0-0 8, Payton Delhunty 3 5-8 12, Kristen Ellenberger 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Amacher 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 5-8 49
DuBois Central Catholic—50
Jessy Frank 1 1-2 3, Kayley Risser 1 4-4 6, Faith Jacob 4 2-2 10, Rose Whipple 1 0-0 3, Lexi Berta 6 2-2 19, Marina Hanes 3 2-2 9, Emma Elensky 0 0-0 0, Lauren Davidson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 11-12 50.
Three-pointers: Ridgway 4 (Kasmierski 3, Delhunty), DCC 7 (Whipple, Berta 5, Hanes)