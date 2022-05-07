DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic boys tennis team defeated the Brockway Rovers, 4-2, on Thursday to complete its 2022 season with a 6-6 record.
“Today was a good experience for these players to play new positions and get younger players some experience,” DCC head coach Andy Rice said.
The Cardinals took three out of the four singles matchups, with Brockway’s lone singles win — a 7-5, 6-1 win by Adam Lin over Aaron Gankosky — coming at No. 4.
The No. 1 singles matchup saw a battle where DCC’s Colin Micknis came out on top over Jared Marchiori in a three sets, 7-6 (7-3), 5-7, 10-6.
“That was a great back-and-forth match,” Rice said. “Both guys played really hard and Colin showed a lot of mental toughness to win the tiebreaker.”
The Cardinals’ other two singles wins were Mathue Volpe over Johnathan Knox, 6-2, 6-4, at No. 2 and Aaron Bohley beating Damon Tucker, 6-2, 3-6, 10-5, at No. 3.
In doubles, Brockway’s other win came at No. 2 as Tucker and Lin beat Aiden Engle and Daniel Jordan, 8-4.
At No. 3, DCC’s Tyler Baird and Luke Fragle beat Tim Hamilton and Wesley Wolfe, 8-0.
The No. 1 doubles matchup was still going with DCC already having clinched the win. Cardinals’ Neel Gupta and Alec Srock was leading Marchiori and Knox, 6-5, but play was suspended due to darkness and the Cardinals took a 4-2 overall victory.
Brockway is scheduled to travel to Bradford for a doubleheader on Wednesday.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 4,
BROCKWAY 2
Singles
1. Colin Micknis (DCC) def. Jared Marchiori, 7-6 (7-3), 5-7, 10-6.
2. Mathue Volpe (DCC) def. Johnathan Knox, 6-2, 6-4.
3. Aaron Bohley (DCC) def. Damon Tucker, 6-2, 3-6, 10-5.
4. Adam Lin (B) def. Aaron Gankosky, 7-5, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Neel Gupta/Alec Srock (DCC) led Marchiori/Knox, 6-5, suspended due to darkness.
2. Tucker/Lin (B) def. Aiden Engle/Daniel Jordan, 8-4.
3. Tyler Baird/Luke Fragle (ECC) def. Timothy Hamilton/Wesley Wolfe, 8-0.
In other tennis action,
ST. MARYS 4,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 3
ST. MARYS — One day after being upset in the District 9 Class AA team tennis tournament by No. 3 seeded Punxsutawney, the St. Marys Flying Dutchmen beat the Elk County Catholic Crusaders — who are the D-9 top seed playing against Punxsy for the team title on Wednesday — by a 4-3 margin on Thursday.
“Tonight’s story was of our young team learning how to be resilient and learn from yesterday’s loss,” St. Marys head coach Tim Henry said.
The Dutchmen took three out of four at singles as the No. 1 matchup of St. Marys’ Ryan Holjencin and ECC’s Anthony Messineo was a classic. Holjencin ended up taking down Messineo, 3-6, 7-6 (7-2), 13-11.
“The match of the night was at No. 1 singles,” Henry said. “Ryan and Messineo’s prior match was two and a half hours long and this battle was just as long. For Ryan to fight to get to a second set tiebreak, a match tiebreak, squander a few match points, then close it out 13-11, it was a great finish to a well-fought contest.”
St. Marys’ Liam Brem won at No. 2 singles, taking down Cameron Klebaucha, 6-2, 6-4.
“Brem found his feet and looked much more confident at the two spot,” Henry said.
Crusader Cole Piccirillo picked up the team’s lone singles win at No. 3 with a 7-5, 6-3, win over Dawson Krug.
At No. 4, St. Marys’ Luke Anderson beat Owen Daghir, 6-4, 6-3.
“Anderson’s high percentage of first serves in kept him in front the whole way in his match at No. 4 singles,” Henry said.
For doubles, ECC would take No. 1 and No. 2 but the Dutchmen took No. 3 to seal the 4-3 win. That Dutchmen win had Brandon Henry and Blake Hoffman defeating Elliott Rupprecht and Zach Eckert, 8-5.
“At three doubles Henry and Hoffman moved better as a team and kept their errors down to earn another win,” Henry said.
Elk County Catholic’s No. 1 team of Messineo and Klebacha beat Brem and Krug, 8-4, while the Crusader No. 2 squad of Piccirillo and Daghir won, 8-2, over Luke Anderson and Carter Dush.
“It’s definitely something to be proud of after yesterday’s tough loss,” Henry said. “Grit and staying calm under pressure were what we showed tonight.”
The Crusaders are back in action Tuesday as they host Clearfield while St. Marys hosts Johnsonburg on Thursday.
ST. MARYS 4,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 3
Singles
1. Ryan Holjencin (SM) def. Anthony Messineo, 3-6, 7-6 (7-2), 13-11.
2. Liam Brem (SM) def. Cameron Klebacha, 6-2, 6-4.
3. Cole Piccirillo (ECC) def. Dawson Krug, 7-5, 6-3.
4. Luke Anderson (SM) def. Owen Daghir, 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Messineo/Klebacha (ECC) def. Brem/Krug, 8-4.
2. Piccirillo/Daghir (ECC) def. Luke Anderon/Carter Dush, 8-2.
3. Brandon Henry/Blake Hoffman (SM) def. Elliott Rupprecht/Zach Eckert, 8-5.
WARREN 4,
DuBOIS 1
WARREN — The DuBois Beavers boys tennis team fell to Warren by a 4-1 final on Thursday.
“They were a strong team,” DuBois head coach Joshua Reed said.
DuBois’ lone win of the day came at No. 3 singles as Houston Hemke beat Abe Wolf in three sets, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.
Warren won No. 1 singles as Logan Fincher beat Cody Jaconski, 6-1, 7-5.
“Cody was mounting a comeback in his second set, but ultimately fell,” Reed said.
Like Hemke, No. 2 singles Zach Johnson forced three sets but fell to Warren’s Will Strassburg, 5-7, 7-5, 6-3.
With just three singles and two doubles matchups, Warren took both doubles as Mark Lynds and Max Harrison beat Brohm Hemke and Jay Parekh, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 1 and Adam Strandburg and Owen Strandburg beat John Miller and Aum Patel at No. 2, 6-0, 6-0.
“All in all, this was a great match in preparations for districts coming next week,” Reed said.
WARREN 4,
DuBOIS 1
Singles
1. Logan Fincher (W) def. Cody Jaconski, 6-1, 7-5.
2. Will Strassburg (W) def. Zach Johnson, 5-7, 7-5, 6-3.
3. Houston Hemke (D) def. Abe Wolf, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Mark Lynds/Max Harrison (W) def. Brohm Hemke/Jay Parekh, 6-0, 6-2.
2. Adam Strandburg/Owen Strandburg (W) def. John Miller/Aum Patel, 6-0, 6-0.