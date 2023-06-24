Another year brought with it another set of magical postseason runs for both the DuBois Central Catholic and Punxsutawney baseball teams as those two squads once again headlined what was overall a very successful season on the diamond for the schools in the Tri-County Area.
Six of the 10 area schools finished with winning records, while seven teams won at least one playoff game with Punxsutawney (20-3), DuBois Central Catholic (20-6) and Redbank Valley (18-5) all qualifying for the state playoffs.
DuBois Central Catholic (20-6) reached the PIAA Class A title for an unprecedented second straight year but had to settle for silver this time around after losing a historic all-District 9 state final to Clarion in the third meeting of the season between the two. The Bobcats won two of three, including a victory in the D-9 final.
As D-9 Class 3A champ Punxsy, the Chucks added another District 5/9 subregional title to its resume before battling their way back to the state semifinals or the second year in a row. Unfortunately, Punxsy lost in that game once again to the eventual state champion — this time WPIAL power Riverside.
Redbank Valley, which won the D-9 2A crown, lost its state opener to Burgettstown.
A third area team — St. Marys (13-10) — also saw its season end at the hands of the eventual state champ in its classification, as the the Flying Dutchmen lost to Bellefonte in the District 6/8/9 Class 3A subregional final after beating Clearfield for the D-9 title and routing Carrick in the subregional opener.
Johnsonburg (13-7) and Clarion-Limestone (12-6) also posted winning records this year, with the Rams besting the Lions in the D-9 2A quarterfinals before falling to Redbank Valley in the semifinals.
Given the deep playoff runs by DCC and Punxsy for a second straight, it should come as no surprise that those two schools dominated this year’s Tri-County Weekend/Courier Express All-Star Teams, as well as the two major awards associated with them.
Here is a look at this year’s All-Stars:
Player of the Year
Aiden Snowberger, Soph., DuBois Central Catholic — Coming off a stellar freshman season, Snowberger took his game to the next level as sophomore and became the Cardinals “main guy” in helping lead DCC to a second straight PIAA Class A championship game appearance.
Snowberger’s fiery demeanor, coupled with his all-around season on the mound, at the plate and in the field, led to him capturing TCW/CE Player of the Year honors from a crowed field of worthy players he easily could have taken home the award in past season.
Chief among those contenders were Snowbergers own teammates — Carter Hickman and Brayden Fox, who shared the honor last year — and the Punxsy duo of senior Jake Sikora and freshman Nevin Day. In the end, Snowberger’s big game moments in getting DCC back to the state finals pushed him over the edge.
Central’s No. 3 starter a year ago, Snowberger was called upon to become the team’ ace this year with Hickman dealing with multiple injuries during this season that forced him off the mound.
Snowberger answered that call and went 8-2 while posting a 2.41 ERA with 57 strikeouts and just eight walks in 49 1/3 innings. He tossed a pair of complete games in the PIAA playoffs in wins vs. Bishop Guilfoyle and Dock Mennonite to help push the Cardinals back to the finals.
Overall, he doubled his innings and wins from a year ago while almost doubling his strikeouts — all while keeping his walks and ERA close to the same. His eight wins were tied for second most in the area.
Snowberger also saw a big jump at the plate where he once again served as DCC’s spark plug in the leadoff spot. He posted a .429 average (42-for-98) with 23 RBIs, 27 runs, 12 doubles and 2 triples. He led the entire area in hits and doubles and was tied for fifth in runs scored and tied for seventh in RBIs.
Co-Coaches of the Year
Adam Fox, DuBois Central Catholic — One could make the easy argument that Fox had a tougher and did a better coaching job this season even though the Cardinals fell just short in winning the program’s second straight state title. That’s because DCC entered the season with sky-high expectations after graduating just two seniors from last year’s gold-medal winning squad.
However, injuries and the numbers game — DCC had just 11 players dressing at one point — caught up to the Cardinals this season. As mentioned above, Hickman battled through some major injuries but still played in all 26 games, as did fellow senior Kaden Brezenski (knee). Senior Ben Gritzer (thumb) and freshman Ben Yale (knee), both catchers, were lost to injury for the second half of the season, with Gritzer only being cleared to return the last week of states.
Despite all that, Fox pushed the right buttons — even after an 0-3 start — to lead his team to 2- wins and a return trip to the state finals to grab a share of Coach of the Year honors, which is his third. he also won the award in 2018 and last year.
Fox is fifth coach to win the award at least three times since the TCW/CE All-Stars were started in 1994 and is just one off the all-time record of four, which is held by former DuBois coach Todd Stiner.
Mike Dickey, Punxsutawney — Like Fox, Dickey also faced the tall task of managing high expectations entering the years after the Chucks reached the Western Finals in Class 3A last year. However, unlike Fox who still had a fairly young roster of returnees, Dickey welcomed back a veteran-laden squad featuring nine seniors on the roster.
Even with an experienced group like that, both a coach and players have fulfill their roles — and both did that for Punxsy as Dickey and his large group of seniors kept the team laser-focused all year.
That led to the Chucks winning a school-record 20 games (20-3 overall), while posting a 14-1 mark against District 9 teams as even Fox considered Dickey and Punxsy the gold standard in D-9 this year despite Clarion winning a Class A state title.
Punxsy beat both DCC and Clarion during the regular season, with its lone D-9 loss coming to rival DuBois, 2-1, on May 10. The Chucks’ only other losses came to Hollidaysburg (11-8 on April 13) and eventual state champ Riverside (8-5 in the state semifinals).
The Coach of the Year honor is Dickey’s first — Punxsy was just added to the TCW/CE coverage area prior to last season.
First Team
Pitcher: Jake Sikora, Sr., Punxsutawney — Sikora was the ace and veteran leader of a deep Punxsy pitching staff that featured three starters who could be No. 1s on most teams and helped lead the Chucks to the state semifinals for a second year in a row. Sikora, a First Team pitcher a year ago as well, went 8-2 on the season with 80 strikeouts and a 2.41 ERA in 52 1/3 innings of work. He led the area in strikeouts and was ranked second in wins, and innings pitched while facing some of the best teams not only in D-9 but the state.
Sikora wasn’t just a great pitcher though, as he also played a strong third base when not on the mound and was a big bat in the middle of the Punxsy order. He hit .353 (24-for-68 with 21 RBIs, 15 runs and 11 extra-base hits (6 doubles, 1 triple, 4 home runs). He ranked second in the area in homers. Sikora’s overall body or work put him in contention for Player of the Year honors.
Pitcher: Aiden Zimmerman, Sr., Johnsonburg — Zimmerman was a do-everything type player for the Rams — whether it be on the mound, in the field (at shortstop when not pitching) or at the plate — as he was named a First Teamer for the second year in a row.
On the mound, the senior went an impressive 9-1 with a 63 strikeouts, 13 walks and a 1.38 ERA in 50 2/3 innings. He led the area in wins and was third in innings pitched, fourth in ERA and fifth in strikeouts. At the plate, Zimmerman hit .529 (37-for-70) with 14 RBIs, 29 runs, 5 doubles, 2 triples and a home run. He was second in the area in average and runs and third in hits.
Pitcher: Ty Carrier, Jr., Redbank Valley — Carrier was the ace of the Bulldogs’ staff that helped lead Redbank Valley to a District 9 Class 2A title and trip to the state playoffs. He went 6-2 with a 1.96 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings. He was fourth in the area in wins and fifth in ERA.
Carrier, who played some first base when not pitching, also hit .321 (24-for-70) with 20 RBIs, 10 runs scored and a triple.
Catcher: Tate Minich, Sr., Redbank Valley — Minich was a stalwart behind the plate during his Bulldogs career and also was a key piece in the pitching staff this year. Minich hit .435 (30-for-69) with 23 RBIs, 31 runs and an impressive 18 extra-base hits (6 doubles, 6 triples, 6 home runs). He led the area in runs scores, triples and homers, was seventh in average, tied for seventh in RBIs and tied for eighth in hits.
On the mound, Minich went 3-1 with 35 strikeouts and a 1.19 ERA in 29 1/3 innings. That ERA tied for second-best in the area among pitchers who threw more than 20 innings.
Infield: Carter Savage, Sr., Punxsutawney — Savage, who earned First Team honors for the second year in a row, was a mainstay in the middle of the order for the Chucks throughout his career. He wrapped up his time in a Punxsy uniform with another big season at the plate, hitting .411 (30-for-73) with 18 RBIs, 17 runs, seven doubles and a homer while also being a solid defender at first base. He tied for seventh in the area in hits.
Infield: Peyton Hetrick, Sr., Punxsutawney — Hetrick concluded his Punxsy career with a strong senior year and formed one of the best defensive middle infields in the area with sophomore shortstop Coy Martino. Hetrick hit .339 (20-for-59) with 17 RBIs, 15 runs and five doubles.
Infield: Nevin Day, Fr., Punxsutawney — Just a freshman, Day burst on to the scene with an impressive freshman campaign that made him look like anything but a ninth grader and put him in contention for Player of the Year honors. Day excelled in all facets of the game — offense, pitching and defense where he split time between third base and shortstop depending on who was pitching.
Offensively, Day hit .457 (32-for-70) with 26 RBIs, 24 runs and nine extra-base hits (7 doubles, 2 triples). He was fourth in the area in RBIs and tied for fourth in average and hits and tied for seventh in doubles. On the mound, Day went 5-0 with 42 strikeouts and a 1.19 ERA in 47 innings. He also walked just eight batters. He tied for second in the area in ERA (pitchers with 20+ innings) and was fifth in wins and sixth in innings pitched.
Third Base: Blake Pisarcik, Soph., DuBois Central Catholic — Pisarcik, who assumed a starting role late in his freshman season, took over as DCC’s every day third baseman this year and enjoyed a breakout sophomore campaign as he became one the Cardinals’ big guns in the lineup. The sophomore hit .358 (29-for-81) with a team-high 31 RBIs, 15 runs, eight doubles and a pair home runs. Pisarcik led the entire Tri-County Area in RBIs, tied for fifth in doubles and was 10th in hits.
Outfield: Brayden Fox, Soph., DuBois Central Catholic — Fox, who was named TCW/CE Co-Player of the Year last season as a freshman along with teammate Carter Hickman, once again put together a strong all-around campaign but was trumped for top player honors this time around by fellow DCC sophomore Aiden Snowberger.
Fox, who played in the outfield and some at first base, hit .432 (32-for-74) with 30 RBIs, 25 runs and 10 extra-base hits (8 doubles, 1 triple, 1 homer). He ranked second in the area in RBIs to teammate Blake Pisarcik, fourth in hits tied for fifth in doubles, tied for seventh in runs and was eighth in average.
He also went 5-3 on the mound with a 27 strikeouts and a 2.00 ERA in 28 innings of work. He tied for the fifth-most wins and was sixth in ERA.
Outfield: Jordan Hesdon, Sr., Clarion-Limestone — Hesdon was the best hitter for a Lions squad that went 12-6. He finished the year with an area-best .542 batting average (32-for-59) with 15 RBIs, 21 runs, 7 doubles and 2 triples. His 32 hits tied for fourth in the area.
Outfield: Zach Dinger, Sr., Punxsutawney — Dinger, who missed four games in the middle of the season with an injury, was the catalyst that got the Punxsy offense going in the leadoff spot while being a plus defender in right field. Dinger hit .362 (21-for-58) with 11 RBIs, 24 runs and nine extra-base hits (3 doubles, 3 triples and 2 homers). He also led the team with seven stolen bases.
Designated Player: Carter Hickman, Sr., DuBois Central Catholic — Hickman, last year’s TCW/CE Co-Player of the Year along with teammate Brayden Fox, battled through an injury-plagued senior season to still put up big-time numbers at the plate and the mound in helping DCC claw its way back to the state championship game.
A finger injury early in the season limited what he could on the mound before an elbow injury late in the season limited to designated hitter duties only in the postseason. However, he still went 4-1 on he mound with 28 strikeouts and a 3.09 ERA in 34 innings.
Those injuries did little slow down Hickman at the plate, who made the necessary adjustments to still be one of the top hitters in the area. He posted a .464 average (39-for-84) with 23 RBIs, 20 runs and nine extra-base hits (5 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs). He finished second in the area in hits, third in average and tied for seventh in RBIs.
Hickman earned First Team honors all three years of his varsity career after having his freshman season wiped out because of COVID-19.
Utility Player: Luke Zimmerman, Jr., Johnsonburg — Like his older brother and fellow First Teamer Aiden Zimmerman, Luke was also a do-everything type as the Zimmerman brothers both threw over 50 innings while playing shortstop when the other was on the mound. Luke also saw some time in center field, where he started most of last season
Zimmerman went 3-4 on the mound with 58 strikeouts and a 2.22 ERA while throwing the most innings in the area with 53 1/3. He ranked seventh in strikeouts. He also hit .378 (28-for-74) with 13 RBIs, 25 runs, 5 doubles, a triple and a homer.
Second Team
Pitcher: Tommy Smith, Jr., Clarion-Limestone
Pitcher: Lucas Bauer, Jr., St. Marys
Pitcher: Carson Weaver, Sr., Brookville
Catcher: Vinnie Lenze, Sr., St. Marys
Infield: Noah Farrell, Fr., DuBois
Infield: Kaden Dennis, Sr., Johnsonburg
Infield: Ty, Hetrick, Sr., Redbank Valley
Infield: Charlie Coudriet, Sr., St. Marys
Outfield: Logan Mosier, Sr., St. Marys
Outfield: Justin Miller, Sr., Punxsutawney
Outfield: Mason Clouse, Jr., Redbank Valley
Designated Player: Breckin Minich, Soph., Redbank Valley
Utility Player: Tyler Chamberlin, Soph., DuBois
Honorable
Mentions
Brockway: Ezra Swanson, Sr.; Dylan Bash, Jr.
Brookville: Riley Smith, Sr.; Bryce Weaver, Sr.
Clarion-Limestone: Brayden Murray, Jr.; Logan Lutz, Soph.
DuBois: Jordan Ell, Sr.
DuBois Central Catholic: Kaden Brezenski, Sr.; Cartar Kosko, Sr.; Matt Pyne, Sr.
Elk County Catholic: Joe Tettis, Sr.; David Anderson, Sr.
Johnsonburg: Isaiah Jackson, Jr.
Punxsutawney: Josh Tyger, Sr.; Cooper Hallman, Jr.; Zeke Bennett, Sr.
Redbank Valley: Owen Clouse Jr.; Braylon Wagner, Fr.
St. Marys: Carter Price, Sr.
A list of final statistical leaders and past players and coaches of the year can be found on the Scoreboard on Page B5.