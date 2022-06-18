UNIVERSITY PARK — The most talented team doesn’t alway win in baseball, but that wasn’t the case Friday as DuBois Central Catholic proved it was not only the most talented team on the field but the best team Class A team in the state with a dominant 12-2 victory against defending state champion Halifax in the PIAA title game at Penn State.
Halifax may have been the more experienced team, returning a large core group from last year’s squad that blasted Eden Christian, 9-1, in the state final. But, the Wildcats were no match for a highly motivated DCC team that was on a mission to capture PIAA gold from the opening day of preseason practice.
The Wildcats found themselves on the other side of a lopsided state final this time around as the Cardinals roughed up three Halifax pitchers, including its two aces, for 12 runs on 13 hits — six of which went for extra bases.
Central Catholic (22-4) grabbed the lead with a five-run third against Wildcat senior Eli Tyrrell before pushing five more runs across in the plate between the fourth and fifth against reliever Trent Strohecker. The Cardinals put the finishing touches on their second PIAA championship with single runs in the sixth and seventh against junior righty Judah Miller.
The cherry on top for DCC was a monster solo home run into the bleachers above the 18.55-foot high right field wall by senior Cole Sansom in his final high school at-bat that set the final score. The height of the right-field wall commemorates the year Penn State was founded.
Tyrrell and Miller entered the matchup with very stout pitching and similar pitching stats. Tyrell was 8-1 with 113 strikeouts and a 1.17 ERA in 66 innings, while Miller sported a 9-2 mark with 89 strikeouts and a 1.89 ERA in 63 innings. Tyrrell was the winning pitcher in last year’s state title game, throwing six strong innings.
Those numbers didn’t phase the Cardinals’ potent attack, which continued to roll in the state playoffs.
Carter Hickman once again led the DCC attack, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Sansom, Anderson and Matt Pyne all added two hits, with Anderson collecting a double and two RBIs. Sansom scored three times, wile Pyne was one of three Cardinals to score twice.
Conversely, Halifax struggled to get anything going against DCC senior righty Brandin Anderson, who put together his second straight dominant, complete-game effort in the state playoffs — this one on 85 pitches.
Anderson allowed two earned runs on seven hits while striking out three and walking just one. That performance came on the heels of the senior allowing just one run on four hits in seven innings in a 7-1 victory against Saegertown in the state quarterfinals.
The state championship is just the fourth in baseball in District 9 history, with DCC now owning half of those. The Cardinals also won it all in 2001 when they were known as DuBois Central Christian.
The last D-9 champ was Johnsonburg, which beat Canton 5-0 in the 2013 Class A final behind a three-hit shutout by Cole Peterson. Punxsutawney also won it all in Class 3A (four classes) in 2007. District 9 is now 4-5 all-time in baseball state title games.
Central Catholic’s win also was its 15th in a row to end the season, with its last loss coming to Elk County Catholic in the first game of a Saturday doubleheader on April 30.
“When we went over the roster (at beginning of season), we knew we had something special,” said DCC coach Adam Fox. “We alway said on paper it looks really good. Well, there are a lot of teams in the state that look really good on paper. You have to got out and prove it on the field.
“And, we knew we had a bullseye on us, but that’s why I’m going to toot the D-9 horn and the schedule we play. We go out and try to find the best opponents we can that are out of our league, just to get punched in the mouth a little bit.
“The way the kids came together in different ways was special this year. I knew we could make a run, but you have to put it all together. It’s crazy when we took that loss to ECC, and my hats off to James (Slay) and that group up there because he does such a good job with Elk County. It’s a rivalry for a reason, and we make each other better.
“That loss flipped the page for us this year, because I said we’re done with that … it’s 100% about what we do on the field. We didn’t show up that morning, so I lit them up and laid into them probably the most I ever have because they are too talented a group and work too hard to let things like that slip.
“Sometimes they lose a little focus, and my only real job this year was to keep them focused and on track because they are really good and work so hard. These kids stayed the course and if you ask any of them they’ll tell you it’s worth it. All those little things is ultimately what you saw on the field today. It was the compilation of them putting it all together.
“They were awesome today — 1 through 9 — and nothing phased them. We had productive outs, made the plays in the field (had 0 errors). And, in the biggest game of our lives (vs. a state champion), Brandin Anderson goes out there and makes it look easy. He literally mowed them down. I don’t think he threw 90 pitches. It’s been amazing what he has done his last two starts.”
Both starting pitchers worked out of mini-jams in the first two innings Friday as the teams tried to settle into the game.
Central Catholic put two in scoring position with one out in the top of the second when Gritzer reached on an error and Anderson doubled. However, Tyrrell promptly got a strikeout and groundout to strand those runners at second and third.
Tyrrell then led off the bottom of the second with a single and took second on a passed ball. He never moved from there though, as Anderson got three straight outs — striking out Kaden Berry looking to end the frame.
The Cardinals then jumped on Tyrrell for five runs in the top of the third and never looked back as they scored all 12 of their runs over the final five innings.
Aiden Snowberger got the third rolling with a leadoff walk and promptly scored from first on a Hickman double to center. Tyrrell then got an out before a sac fly to center by Kaden Brezenski brought in Hickman to make it 2-0.
Back-to-back walks by Sansom and Gritzer then jump-started a two-out rally. The runners moved up on a wild pitch before scoring on a double to left by Anderson. Pyne capped the big inning with a RBI single to right.
Halifax (19-7) responded with a run in the bottom half of the third to get on the board, thanks to back-to-back infield singles with two outs. Strohecker then singled home Miller to cut the Wildcats’ deficit to 5-1.
Anderson halted things then, though, as he got Tyrrell to pop up to the mound.
Central got that run right back in the fourth with a little more two-out magic, as Sansom singled and scored on a double to deep right by Gritzer.
The Cardinals tacked on four more in the fifth against Strohecker to break the game wide open at 10-1.
Blake Pisarcik led off the frame with a walk and went to third on a single by Pyne. Snowberger and Hickman followed with RBI singles before a two-run triple to deep right by Fox made it 10-1 and spelled the end for Strohecker.
Miller came on and got three straight outs to end the inning, but not even he could keep the Cardinals off the board from there.
Central put the mercy rule into play in the sixth when Hickman doubled home Pyne, who had reached base on a fielder’s choice, with two away to make it 11-1. The Cardinals scored six runs with two outs in the game.
Halifax avoided losing by the mercy rule with a run in the bottom of the sixth on a RBI single by Gus Alvarez.
That only delayed the inevitable and gave Sansom the opportunity to end the Cardinals’ state title run this season in style with his towering home run to right.
Anderson then needed just five pitches to retire the side in the bottom of the seventh to send the Cardinals and the DCC faithful into a frenzy.
“I’ve coached these kids a long time and coached seven of them on that Senior League state championship team (last summer),” said Fox. “I haven’t changed anything since then. For our pitchers, it’s attacking the zone, and for the hitters it’s about a ‘yes’ mentality and having confidence at the plate and just wearing guys out.”
That formula worked to perfection Friday, and all playoffs long, and helped DCC capture a state title.
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 12,
HALIFAX 2
Score by Innings
DCC 005 141 1 — 12
Halifax 001 001 0 — 2
DCC—12
Aiden Snowberger rf 2211, Carter Hickman 2b 4233, Brayden Fox lf 5012, Kaden Brezenski ss 4001, Cole Sansom 1b 4321, Ben Gritzer c 4011, Nick Colbey cr 0100, Brandin Anderson p/dh 4122, Carter Kosko ph 1010, Andrew Green pr 0000, Blake Pisarcik 3b 1100, Mayy Pyne cf 4221. Totals: 33-12-13-12.
Halifax—2
Judah Miller ss-p 3110, Isaac MIller lf 3010, Trent Strohecker 2b-p-ss 3121, Eli Tyrrell p 2010, Brandon Schell 2b 1000, Gus Alvarez rf 3011, Briar Campbell 1b 3010, Kaden Berry c 3000, Brody Stoneroad 3b 3000, Ben Kline cf 1000, Kelton Berry cf 2000. Totals: 27-2-7-2.
Errors: DCC 0, Halifax 1. LOB: DCC: 8, Halifax 5. DP: DCC 1, Halifax 0. 2B: Hickman 2, Gritzer, Anderson, Kosko. 3B: Fox. SF: Brezenski. SAC: Pisarcik. SB: Pyne.
Pitching
DCC: Brandin Anderson-7 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Halifax: Eli Tyrrell-3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 2 SO; Trent Strohecker-1+ IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 1 SOl Judah Miller-3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Anderson. Losing pitcher: Tyrrell.