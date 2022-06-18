UNIVERSITY PARK — The DuBois Central Catholic baseball team entered the season with just two seniors, but they were two big ones in Division I recruits Cole Sansom and Brandin Anderson.
The duo ended their high school careers in style Friday at Penn State University as both played key roles in helping the Cardinals capture the second PIAA Class A state title in program history with a dominant 12-2, 7-inning victory against defending state champ Halifax.
Anderson, a Youngstown State recruit, enjoyed a huge day on the mound and at the plate in his final high school game.
Coming off a complete-game victory in a 7-1 win vs. Saegertown last Thursday in the state quarterfinals, Anderson went the distance again Friday on the grandest stage there is for high school baseball in Pennsylvania.
Anderson allowed two runs on seven hits while striking out three and walking just one and needed just 85 pitches to go seven innings. He went just over 100 vs. Saegertown.
That’s wasn’t all the righty did though, as he also helped his own cause by going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs at the plate.
Sansom, who is going to Kent State, also did some damage at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a RBI and three runs scored. That RBI came on a majestic home run over the high wall in right field at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.
The blast put a punctuation mark on a magical season for the Cardinals, as he and Anderson helped lead a young, but talented squad to a state crown.
The path to PIAA gold has certainly been an unconventional one for the duo compared to most senior classes — one filled with obstacles that will only make them stronger as they venture off to start their college careers.
For starters, the two only got to play together for one year — and what a year it was — despite being at DCC since they were sophomores.
Sansom was a freshman standout for DCC in 2019 who put together a 6-0 season on the mound before he and the Cardinals suffered a heartbreaking loss to Elk County in the District 9 semifinals — a loss that kept DCC from reaching states that year.
Little did Sansom know, that would be his last high school game for two years.
Anderson transferred to DCC as a sophomore in 2020 and was poised to be part of a pitching staff that would also feature Sansom and then-freshman Carter Hickman. However, COVID-19 struck and forced the cancelation of spring sports that year.
Sansom then suffered an arm injury and had to have Tommy John surgery, which forced him to miss his entire junior season when baseball returned in 2021, which meant he once again missed out on playing with Anderson, although Sansom was with the team in the dugout as he recovered from surgery.
Anderson helped lead DCC to a D-9 title a season ago, but the Cardinals lost in heartbreaking fashion in the opening round of states to Eden Christian, 8-7. Eden Christian would then go on to lose to Halifax, 9-1, in the state finals.
The two finally hit the field together this season and made the most of their time together — something that wasn’t lost the duo or head coach Adam Fox.
“This was the goal when I came here,” said Anderson. “I worked really hard to get where I’m at, and so did the team. This has been the goal for a while. Even since last year, we knew if everyone bought in and put in the work this was possible.
“Cole and I been waiting to play with each other for a couple years now. The last couple years have been crazy. We lost our sophomore year, then he had his injury. We knew this year would be out first to play together and we wanted to make the most of it. He worked really hard to come back from his injury and was able to throw again. It was awesome to play with him this year and help lead the team.”
As for his last two starts in the state playoffs, Anderson said he didn’t want to let his teammates down.
“Everyone has been behind me as long as I’ve played for them,” he said. “I worked hard get where I’m at. I wanted to give them a really good opportunity to win it (state title), so I worked on my mindset and knew I just had to attack and execute the pitches.”
Sansom echoed some of Anderson’s thoughts.
“We went through a lot of adversity the past two years,” said Sansom. “Last year, I was really itching to get back with the team. So, this year was really nice to be able help the team as much as I could.
“Brandin and I have been through a lot, but we made the most of it in our last year. This has been our goal (state title). We talked about it a lot and got it done and it’s a good feeling. Now, I’m excited for college and looking forward to that.”
Fox had nothing but praise and admiration for his two seniors.
“Let’s talk about those two,” said Fox Friday afternoon. “They have been through some stuff to get here, but man they went out with a bang and deserved it. This game was theirs.
“Cole Sansom came in as freshman and really helped us out that year, and then we end up losing to Elk County in the semifinal round of districts and don’t even make states,” said Fox. “Cole was like 6-0 that year, but he just didn’t have it that day and we got beat.
“So, you have to deal with that. We lose the next season (COVID), then he faces more adversity with Tommy John surgery (as junior). He finally got back this year and was able to get after it (pitching some) halfway through his senior year.
“For him to come in and pitch key innings for us with minimal work was phenomenal. He’s basically teaching himself to pitch again. For him to compete the way he has, Cole Sansom is going to be special (in college). He already is special, and how cool was it to watch him hit that absolute bomb in the final at-bat of his high school career.
“And, Brandin Anderson has been a workhorse the last two years for us. He’s a high volume guy and eats up innings. The more innings he throws, the better he will get as long as he stays healthy and gets rest.
“He does so much in between starts and has a big league program. He’s like a big league starter now with the work he puts in, what he puts into his body, when he sleeps. He’s just committed and as a senior put it all together for us. I’m excited to see what he does next.”
As for the rest of the Cardinals who return next season, they learned how to lead from a strong pair of seniors who dealt with all kinds of adversity and came out the other side better for it — and with a PIAA gold medal that can never be taken away.