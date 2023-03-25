DUBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic softball team used strong pitching and a balanced offensive attack to upend Elk County Catholic, 9-0, in what was the season opener for both teams Friday night under the lights at Heindl Field.
The Lady Cardinal duo of junior Melia Mitskavich and freshman Rylee Kulbatsky combined to throw a three-hit shutout, with Kulbatsky earning the win in relief in her varsity debut.
Mitskavich tossed the first three innings, giving up two hits while walking one and striking out four. Kulbatsky went the final four innings, giving up one hit while walking none. She retired the final 12 batters in a row, six via strikeouts, after the first two Lady Crusaders she faced in the fourth reached an error and single by Sydney Alexander.
Mitskavich and Kulbatsky were backed by a DCC offense that pounded out 12 hits against ECC’s Emily Mourer. Four different Lady Cardinals — Kali Franklin, Kaylee Risser, Mitskavich and Lydia Morgan — finished with two hits.
Franklin ripped a two-run, inside-the-park home run around the wall in the left-field corner, while Risser, Mitskavich and Morgan all had doubles. Lauren Davidson added a two-run single.
“It took us a little while to get our bats going, but our pitching was good and I think we only gave up three hits,” said DCC coach George Heigel. “Both are pitchers pitched well, but that’s what I’m expecting. Rylee pitched very well for her first varsity game, especially after the first two batters got on. That’s didn’t phase her much, and she met my expectations today.”
“And, we hit throughout the lineup, which is what we try to do. There were a number of girls who had multiple hits, and we hit the ball pretty hard right at them, even on some of our outs. I think we also had just one strikeout.
“They (ECC) are going to be a good team. They haven’t been outside at all, so they’re going to get better and hit better. We know that, and we’ll be facing them at least one more and maybe two more times. They’ll be real competitive the next time we play them, I’m real certain.”
Elk County tried to make some noise in the top of the first, as Lydia Anderson drew a two-out walk and Mourer singled to left. Mourer took second on a late throw to third on the play.
Mitskavich stranded both runners in scoring position, though, as she got Alexander to ground out to shortstop to end the inning. Mitskavich allowed just one runner — a two-out infield single by Caitlyn Vollmer in the second — over her final two innings of work.
Meanwhile, DCC quickly grabbed the lead in the bottom of the first after getting out of the top half unscathed.
Franklin led off with a single to left, while Jessy Franked followed with a single of her own to right. Both runners moved up a base when the ball was misplayed in the outfield.
Risser stepped in and plated Franklin on a ball hit back to Mourer, who went to first for the first out. Frank also scored on the play on an errant throw across the diamond as she took third.
Mitskavich kept the inning going with a double to left-center, but she was ultimately stranded at third as the Lady Cardinals led 2-0 after one inning.
Mourer kept DCC off the board in the second, but the Lady Cardinals added to their lead with a run in the third when Risser ripped a single to center with one out, stole second and scored on an error.
Central Catholic struck again in the fourth, this time with two outs as Franklin ripped a Mourer pitch down the third base line and raced around the bases as the ball rolled all the way around the wall in the left-corner. Kulbatsky, who had reached on a fielder’s choice, also scored as DCC led 5-0 after four innings.
The Lady Cardinals nearly doubled that lead in the fifth with four more runs.
Risser led off the inning with a book-rule double that dropped in just fair down the right-field line before bouncing over the fence. Mitscavich followed with a walk before Rose Whipple ripped a single to center to plate Risser.
Mitskavich hustled around to third on a late throw to the plate, while Whipple took second. Lauren Davidson then stepped in and smacked a two-run single to left to make it 8-0.
Morgan followed with a single to put runner’s on the corners before Davidson scored from third on a popup to ECC’s second baseman that went as a sacrifice fly. That run put DCC on the verge of ending the game via the 10-run mercy rule, but shortstop Lucy Klawuhn fielded a hard ball off the bat of Franklin and fired to first to end the inning.
Central threatened to end the game early again in the sixth.
Mitskavich kept the inning alive with a two-out single to left before Whipple reached on an error. Mitskavich tried to take third on that miscue but was thrown out to end the inning.
Kulbatsky then made quick work of ECC in the top of the seventh, ending the game on a strikeout of Vollmer.
Both teams are back in action on Tuesday. DuBois Central Catholic (1-0) hosts Punxsutawney, while ECC (0-1) welcomes Kane.
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 9,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 0
Score by Innings
ECC 000 000 0 — 0
DCC 201 240 0 — 9
ECC—0
Lucy Klawuhn ss 3000, Gabby Weisner cf 3000, Lydia Anderson 1b 2000, Emily Mourer p 3010, Sarah Hasselman cr 0000, Sydney Alexander 3b 3010, Ellie Baron rf 3000, Tessa Fledderman dp 3000, Caitlyn Vollmer c 3010, Alexa Chamberlin cr 0000, Reagan Bauer lf 2000, Mackenzie Bille 2b (flex) 0000, Mya Pistner 2b (flex) 0000. Totals: 25-0-3-0.
DCC—9
Kali Franklin ss 4222, Jessy Frank c 4110, Kaylee Risser cf 4110, Melia Mitskavich p-3b 3121, Rose Whipple 1b 4111, Lauren Davidson 2b 3112, Lydia Morgan rf 3020, Lexi Berta lf 3010, Rylee Kulbatsky 3b-p 2100, Kourtney Zatsick ph 0001. Totals: 30-9-12-8.
Errors: ECC 3, DCC 2. LOB: ECC 5, DCC 5. 2B: Risser, Mitskavich, Morgan. HR: Franklin. SF: Zatsick. SB: Risser.
Pitching
ECC: Emily Mourer-6 IP, 12 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
DCC: Melia Mitskavich-3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO; Rylee Kulbatsky-4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 SO.
Winning pitcher: Kulbatsky. Losing pitcher: Mourer.