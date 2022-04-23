PUNXSUTAWNEY — Coming off a 10-day layoff, the DuBois Central Catholic Lady Cardinals looked far from being an undefeated team at times Friday against an always tough Punxsutawney squad, but in the end DCC found a way to grind out a 4-3 victory at Harry Noerr Field.
Central, which last played April 12 (15-1 win vs Brockway), pounded out 12 hits — including four infield singles — against Punxsy starter Ciara Toven. However, base running issues hampered DCC’s attack as it had four different runners thrown out on the bases in a game that featured several odd plays on both sides.
Punxsy also made some nice defensive plays with runners on to hold the lady Cardinals in check. Right fielder Laci Poole headlined that defensive effort as she caught five fly balls, including a couple nice plays on the run in both directions.
Despite its miscues and rustiness, Central Catholic did enough to scratch out the win, thanks to a big day from the bottom third of its order — Madison Hoyt, Kali Franklin and Jessy Frank. All three had two hits as they combined to go 6-for-9 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
Frank played Hoyt with what proved to be the game-winning run on an infield single with two outs in the sixth. That run put DCC up 4-1 at the time, and Morgan Tyler did the rest in the circle from there, working out of trouble a couple times in the late innings to get the win.
Tyler allowed three runs, all earned, on eight hits while striking out four and walking three in the complete-game effort that helped improve the Lady Cardinals’ record to 6-0.
Kayley Risser and Rose Whipple also had two hits for the Lady Cardinals.
“It wasn’t pretty today,” said DCC coach George Heigel. “I don’t like to use an excuse (layoff), but we surely weren’t sharp. I thought we were ready to hit last night at practice and looked good, but I think I counted five baserunning blunders that took us out of innings.
“Sometimes that’s just what you get when you’re coaching high school kids. And, maybe it had something to do with the type of game we were in. We haven’t been in a lot of close games. We need to be better, and we will get better. It just wasn’t a good game, and fortunately we have another game (today) to get right back at it.”
The quirkiness of the game may have been foreshadowed in the top of the first as DCC had three hits, all with two outs, but didn’t score.
The Lady Cardinals loaded the bases with two away on a single to right by Kayley Riser and infield hits by Savanah Morelli and Rose Whipple. Toven halted the rally there though, getting Melia Mitskavich to popup to shortstop.
Central got to Toven for a pair of runs in the second, though, to grab the lead.
Hoyt beat out an infield single and took second when a late throw to first was off the mark. She scored a batter later when Franklin doubled to left. Frank followed with a single to right to put runners on the corners, but Franklin was then caught off third by catcher Avary Powell.
Franklin was eventually tagged out diving into home as Frank managed to hustle around to third on the play and just beat a throw from Powell. Emma Suplizio followed with a walk before Lauren Davidson hit a sacrifice fly to right to score Frank to make it 2-0.
Suplizio waited to look to break for second on the throw home and was gunned down by Powell at second to end the inning.
Punxsy tried to counter in the bottom of the second.
Brooke Young led off with a single to center, then Poole put down a sac bunt. However, Franklin’s throw to first was off the mark, allowing Young to take third. Right fielder Suplizio hustled after the ball though and threw out Poole trying to take second.
That proved to be a big out, as Tyler struck out the next two hitters to ned the inning and strand Young at third.
Central added to its lead in the third when Morelli reached on an error and scored on a Rose Whipple single to make it 3-0.
Punxsy countered with a run of its own in the bottom half, as Karli Young belted a Tyler pitch over the fence in left for a solo home run tat made it a two-run game at 3-1.
Toven kept DCC off the board in the fourth and fifth innings, but DCC scored what proved to be a huge insurance run in the sixth.
Hoyt singled to center with one out, took second on a passed ball and third on a wild pitch before scoring on a Frank infield single.
Central took that 4-1 lead to the bottom of the sixth, but Punxsy didn’t go away quietly.
Powell led off the inning with an infield single. After a flyout, Brooke Young singled to center, then Poole singled to right to score Powell. The ball was misplayed in right, allowing Young to take third even though she initially stopped at second.
A walk by Kaylee Guidice loaded the bases, but the Lady Chucks couldn’t push another run across as Tyler got Brooke Skarbek to pop up to second before Brynn Hergert lined out to Franklin at third to leave the bases loaded.
Trailing 4-2, Punxsy put together one final threat in the bottom of the seventh.
Emily Dobbins drew a walk to lead off the seventh and went first to third on a Karli Young groundout. She then scored when Toven hit a comebacker to Tyler, who elected to take the out at first. She then fielded a second straight comebacker to end the game.
“We battled,” said Punxsy coach Brad Constantino. “We knew we had to play close to a perfect game tonight. That’s a tremendous team that is as fundamentally sound as you;re going to face. I was really proud of the effort.
“We are getting close and getting better. We have a lot of kids who have not played varsity softball before. We have to be patient, but we executed a lot of stuff we wanted to execute tonight.
“The outfield was tracking everything down tonight, our catcher threw three people out I think. We’re taking strides and playing a schedule that is very demanding. We just need to look to get better, and that’s going to be the big thing.”
The Lady Cardinals (6-0) are right back at it today at home against Clarion at Heindl Field at 11 a.m.
Punxsy (3-4) plays at Clearfield on Monday.
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 4,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 3
Score by Innings
DCC 021 001 0 — 4
Punxsy 001 001 1 — 3
DCC—4
Emma Suplizio rf 3000, Marina Hanes rf 0000, Lauren Davidson 2b 3011, Kayley Risser cf 4020, Savanah Morelli lf 4110, Rose Whipple 1b 3021, Lexi Berta pr 0000, Melia Mitskavich dp 3000, Madison Hoyt ss 3220, Kali Franklin 3b 3021, Jessy Frank c 3121, Morgan Tyler (flex) p 0000. Totals: 29-4-12-4.
Punxsutawney—3
Emily Dobbins cf 3100, Karli Young 1b 4121, Avary Powell c 3110, Ciara Toven p 4011, Brooke Young 3b 4020, Laci Poole rf 2011, Milaydy Hilliard 2b 1000, Kaylee Guidice 2b 1000, Brooke Skarbek ss 3000, Brynn Hergert lf 3010. Totals: 28-3-8-3.
Errors: DCC 3, Punxsy 2. LOB: DCC 6, Punxsy 8. DP: DCC 1 , Punxsy 0. 2B: Davidson, Franklin. HR: K. Young. SF: Davidson. SAC: Poole. SB: Frank. CS: Franklin (by Powell), Frank (by Powell). PO: Franklin (by Powell).
Pitching
DCC: Morgan Tyler-7 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO.
Punxsy: Ciara Toven-7 IP, 12 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Tyler. Losing pitcher: Toven.