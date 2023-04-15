ST. MARYS — For the first four innings of Thursday’s softball game between DuBois Central Catholic and Elk County Catholic, it looked like fans in attendance at Benzinger Park would be in for a contest down to the wire. But the Lady Cardinals had other plans as they scored 12 runs in the top of the fifth en route to an 18-4 victory in five innings.
The Lady Cardinals ripped the ball at the plate throughout the contest, compiling 18 hits — eight of which came in the fifth inning — as DCC sent 17 batters to the plate.
Prior to the fifth inning, DCC led 6-4 after breaking a 4-4 tie in the top of the fourth and the Lady Crusaders led 1-0 after the first two innings as Lucy Klawuhn hit a solo homer on Melia Mitskavich’s first pitch of the game in the bottom of the first. After DCC went up 4-1 in the top of the third, the Lady Crusaders answered with the long ball again — this time a Lydia Anderson three-run shot that tied things up.
“It was a strange game,” Lady Cardinals head coach George Heigel said. “I thought Melia Mitskavich pitched well. She just threw meatballs over the middle of the plate. With her screwball, she sometimes gets it back up in the middle of the plate and that’s what she did on both pitches. And they hit them out.
“Our pitching was good — just two bad pitches. Defensively we had a clean game and didn’t have a whole lot of opportunities.”
Both the leadoff and No. 9 hitters in the Lady Cardinal lineup had four hits each on the afternoon as Kali Franklin was 4-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs and Lexi Berta went 4-for-4 with four runs and four RBIs to lead the way offensively.
“Our number nine batter (Berta) was 4-for-4 so when you get 4-for-4 out of your (nine hitter), that’s pretty good all of the way through,” Heigel said.
Senior first baseman Rose Whipple was also 3-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs — including a solo home run to lead off the fifth inning scoring barrage.
“Rose is starting to square the ball up some,” Heigel said of the homer. “And she had a couple more nice hits, too.”
Central Catholic struggled to get going offensively in the first two innings as Elk County Catholic decided to start Raegan Weaver inside the circle instead of its No. 1 pitcher in Emily Mourer, who played at first base instead. The move to start Weaver by ECC head coach Eric Weisner looked good early as DCC had just one hit in each inning as the Lady Crusaders led 1-0. But DCC would get the bats rolling in the top of the third.
Back-to-back singles by Berta and Franklin with one out allowed a Jessy Frank sac fly to tie things up at 1-1. Kayley Risser then hit a grounder to third but an error allowed Franklin to score as DCC led 2-1.
Mitskavich had a ground rule double that one hopped over the center field wall to plate Risser for a 3-1 lead and then Whipple’s RBI single to left gave DCC a three-run lead.
The Lady Crusaders answered in the bottom of the third as Klawuhn led off with a single and Gabby Weisner hit a double down the left field line. That’s when Anderson took Mitskavich yard for the three-run shot to center to make it 4-4.
Unfortunately for ECC, Anderson’s homer would be the final hit of the day as Mitskavich then got the next three out and Rylee Kulbatsky went inside the circle for the fourth and fifth innings — allowing no hits, no runs, no walks and striking out four of the six batters she faced.
Berta singled to left field with one out in the top of the fourth and a bobble by the left fielder allowed Laruen Davidson to score to give DCC a 5-4 lead. Franklin then had ground rule double to bring Berta home as the ball actually went underneath the fence in center for a 6-4 Central lead.
It was still a two-run lead for the Lady Cardinals entering the top of the fifth as Whipple’s homer made it 7-4 to start. Four batters later, a Berta two-RBI double made it 9-4 and a Franklin single plated Berta for a 10-4 lead.
Franklin scored on a Weaver wild pitch to make it 11-4 and a Mitskavich RBI single gave DCC an eight run lead. That spelled the end of the day pitching for Weaver, who was replaced by Mackenzie Bille.
But, the Lady Cardinals picked up where they left off as another Whipple RBI single made it 13-4. Davidson then hit a bloop single in the infield, as the second baseman was towards the edge of the grass, for two more RBIs and a 15-4 lead.
Berta completed her day at the plate with her final hit, this time a two-RBI single as the visitors led 17-4. The team’s final run was scored by Berta as she came across the plate on a throwing error when Jessy Frank put a ball in play.
Just had to be patient,” Heigel said. “Sometimes you have to catch up to a pitcher. Sometimes you have to wait on a pitcher. Today it was waiting on a pitcher and by the time we got through our lineup the second and third times, we were sitting down on it and waiting on the ball a little bit.”
Kulbatsky would strike out the side in the bottom of the fifth to end the game via the mercy rule, 18-4.
DuBois Central Catholic (8-0) plays at Karns City on Monday.
“I’m happy with the win,” Heigel said. “Next week we’ve got two games against Clarion County teams and they’re both away with long trips — Karns City and Cranberry. We’re 8-0 now and I think things are moving along as planned.”
Elk County Catholic (4-3) hosts Brockway on Tuesday.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 18,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 4, 5 innings
Score by Innings
DCC 004 2(12) — 18
ECC 103 00 — 4
DuBois Central Catholic—18
Kali Franklin ss 5242, Jessy Frank c 3111, Kayley Risser cf 5110, Melia Mitskavich p-3b 4222, Kourtney Zatsick 3b 0000, Rose Whipple 1b 4233, Maggie Mauthe 1b 0000, Lydia Morgan lf 3110, Marina Hanes rf-cf 2200, Kierra Foster rf 0000, Lauren Davidson 2b 4322, Lexi Berta dp 4444, Rylee Kulbatsky 3b-p (flex) 0000. Totals: 34-18-18-14.
Elk County Catholic—4
Lucy Klawuhn ss 3221, Gabby Weisner cf 3120, Lydia Anderson 2b 2113, Mya Pistner 2b 1000, Emily Mourer 1b 2000, Sydney Alexander 3b 2000, Ellie Baron rf 2000, Tessa Fledderman dp 2000, Caitlyn Vollmer c 2010, Sarah Hasselman cr 0000, Reagan Bauer lf 2000, Raegan Weaver p (flex) 0000, Mackenzie Bille p (flex) 0000. Totals: 21-4-6-4.
Errors: DCC 0, ECC 4. LOB: DCC 6, ECC 2. 2B: Franklin, Mitskavich, Berta; Weisner. HR: Whipple; Klawuhn, Anderson. SF: Frank. SB: Frank; Weisner.
Pitching
DuBois Central Catholic: Melia Mitskavich-3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO; Rylee Kulbatsky-2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO.
Elk County Catholic: Raegan Weaver-4 2/3 IP, 14 H, 13 R, 8 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Mackenzie Bille-1/3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Mitskavich. Losing pitcher: Weaver.