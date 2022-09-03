DuBOIS — It’s no secret that last year’s DuBois Central Catholic volleyball season was a struggle, as the team ended its campaign with a 1-15 record. But it was an experience those that took part last year will learn from, as this year’s roster has 17 players that include no seniors.
Second year head coach Liz Snell said practices leading up to the start of the season went well.
“We’ve been working hard building on the fundamentals that were introduced last year, as well as adding on to our conditioning work outs,” Snell said.
The varsity roster includes seven players — four juniors and three sophomores — that are familiar faces when it comes to other athletic programs at DCC, especially with softball and basketball. They include juniors Kayley Risser, Melia Mitskavich, Jessy Frank and Lydia Morgan and sophomores Marina Hanes, Kali Franklin and Emma Elensky.
“It looks as though we will have a solid group of athletes this year that it’s impossible for me to single out any one of them,” Snell said. “There are many athletes taking on different roles this year and we are excited to see what they can do individually and as a team.”
Snell figured the team’s “athleticism and competitiveness” will carry over onto the volleyball court in order to help them be successful. For weaknesses, a lack of confidence and experience is something she’s looking to improve on.
“While we have a lot of strong athletes, as a whole, we lack true training and experience in competitive volleyball,” Snell said. “With our numbers being more manageable this year, we hope to be able to give athletes more one and one attention and instruction and therefore develop them faster and increase their confidence exponentially.”
Snell said regardless of last season, expectations for the team are high as they’ve got the best that DCC has to offer out on the court.
“For the first time in the history of the program, we ran tryouts and made cuts,” Snell said. “At the end of last year, we were expecting nearly 40 students to come out for volleyball this year. In order to build a competitive program, we could not allow that. Being able to cut has allowed us to select the most athletic, competitive, and best fits for the culture we are trying to cultivate in our program. That alone has raised the caliber of our team.”
Snell’s staff includes varsity assistant Grace Polohonki, junior varsity coach Kristy Morgan, assistant JV coach Carlie Gritzer and volunteer coach Emily Younghdahl.
“I am excited to have such a well balanced coaching staff around me,” Snell said. “My varsity assistant, Grace Polohonki, has been an all around asset. She is very knowledgeable and experienced, having played college volleyball at Clarks Summit University. My JV coach Kristy Morgan, assistant JV coach Carlie Gritzer, and volunteer coach Emily Younghdahl are all also wonderful. We all work well together and bring different strengths and focus to the table.”
Juniors: Jessy Frank, Melia Mitskavich, Lydia Morgan, Kayley Risser. Sophomores: Emma Elensky, Kali Franklin, Marina Hanes, Braylee Lukeheart, Sydney MacCready. Freshmen: Brooklyn Baummer, Ella Elensky, Mattie Gritzer, Kalyn Johnston, Tatelyn Jones, Virginia Myers, Julia Sebring.