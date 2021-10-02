BRADFORD — When the second quarter began, DuBois and Bradford appeared even.
By the time the halftime whistle blew, however, the Beavers football team had began to run away with a victory. A flurry of big second-quarter scoring plays — including two interceptions returned for touchdowns — turned a previously scoreless tie into a 28-0 Beavers lead at the break.
DuBois cruised from there as the Beavers spoiled Bradford’s homecoming with a 55-0 Friday win at Parkway Field.
Neither side mustered much offense in the first quarter. DuBois stymied Bradford’s often-deadly passing attack while the Owls slowed the Beavers’ attempts to run the ball.
After DuBois scored on the first play of the second quarter, however, a string of crushing scoring plays turned a 7-0 game into a blowout.
“Just turnovers which they turned into points,” Bradford coach Jeff Puglio said. “Just can’t turn the ball over.”
After the Beavers’ first score, Bradford set itself up in DuBois territory via a deep pass from Elijah Fitton to Dalton Dixon. On the next play, however, Braxton Adams, who scored DuBois’ first touchdown, picked off a Fitton pass attempt and brought it all the way back — 84 yards — for a score.
Disaster struck again on the Owls’ next possession when Justin Bankovich picked off a Fitton pass attempt at the line of scrimmage and brought it back for a touchdown.
“We just couldn’t get (Fitton) to settle into the game tonight,” Puglio said. “Sometimes, if he doesn’t see it, he’s going to try to make plays. He’s an emotional player, and you want that. He gives you everything he’s got all the time.”
After the back-to-back interceptions, the Owls moved Fitton to a receiver position and handed quarterbacking duties to Talan Reese. The hope, Puglio said, was to settle down and find a spark with slightly altered personnel.
Bradford’s offense continued to stall, however. Then, DuBois QB Austin Mitchell emerged from a scrum at the line of scrimmage to sprint for a 74-yard touchdown.
It was the Beavers’ fourth score in less than five minutes of game time.
DuBois’ rushing attack continued to have its way with the Owls in the second half.
The Beavers would score four more touchdowns while Reese and the Bradford offense continued to struggle. Dalton Yale, Garrett Nissel and Brendan Orr each found paydirt for the Beavers on rushing plays.
Run defense was a problem for Bradford in its Week 5 loss to Moniteau, as well, when the Warriors gashed the Owl defense for over 500 rushing yards.
Fitton finished 3-of-15 passing for 83 yards and three interceptions. Reese threw three INTs, as well, while completing 9-of-17 passes for 78 yards.
Dalton Dixon made three receptions for 91 yards for the Owls while Isaiah Fitton added four catches for 42 yards.
Injuries continue to hurt the Owls, whether they happen in-game or are accrued from previous weeks.
The loss extended Bradford’s program losing streak to 15 games, encompassing parts of three seasons. The Owls will travel to Punxsutawney next week.