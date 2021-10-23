The District 9 soccer brackets were released Thursday evening, and a dozen teams from the Tri-County Area will hit the pitch in search of capturing district titles and trips to states when the postseason begins next week.
More than half (7) of those teams competing will be on the boys side, with a majority of those (4) being in the Class A bracket.
Undefeated and defending champion Brockway is the top seed and is the lone team to have a bye into the semifinals in the seven-team field.
The Rovers await the winner of Tuesday’s quarterfinal that has fourth-seeded Kane hosting fifth-seeded Redbank Valley at 4 p.m. The winner of the that game travels to Brockway on Thursday for a 7 p.m. contest.
In the bottom half of the Class A bracket, second-seeded Clarion-Limestone hosts seventh-seeded Elk County Catholic and third-seeded Port Allegany welcomes sixth-seeded Coudersport. Both of those games are Tuesday at 4 p.m., with the winners playing Thursday at the site of the highest seed remaining amongst the four.
The Class A title game is set for Tuesday, Nov. 2 at a site to be determined. The D-9 champ automatically advances to states, while the runner-up will battle the District 5 runner-up on Saturday, Nov. 6 in Windber for a spot in the state bracket.
The boys Class 3A bracket features three teams, with Karns City grabbing the top seed.
Second-seeded St. Marys hosts third-seeded Punxsutawney in the semifinals on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. The winner takes on the top-seeded Gremlins for the title on Nov. 4 at Brockway’s Varischetti Field at 5 p.m.
The Class 3A tourney also features three teams.
Defending champ DuBois is the second seed and entertains third-seeded Clearfield on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The winner gets top-seeded Bradford in the finals on Nov. 1 at Brockway at 7 p.m.
When it comes to the girls’ playoffs, five area teams will start the postseason.
Two of those will be part of a five-team Class A bracket, which has Brockway as the top seed. The Lady Rovers await the winner of Monday’s quarterfinal that has fourth-seeded Port Allegany playing host to fifth-seeded Clarion at 4 p.m.
The winner travels to Brockway Thursday for a 5 p.m. game.
The other Class A semifinal is set for Wednesday and has second-seeded Forest Area hosting third-seeded ECC at 4 p.m.
The Class A championship game will be played Tuesday, Nov. 2 at a site to be determined.
The Class 2A bracket also features a pair of area squads, which landed on opposite sides of the draw.
Top-seeded Clearfield hosts fourth-seeded Brookville on Wednesday at 6 p.m. one semifinals, while third-seeded St. Marys travels to second-seeded Karns City for a 6 p.m. game that same day.
The Class 2A title game is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. at Brockway.
Finally in Class 3A on the girls’ side, top-seeded Bradford and second-seeded DuBois will battle for the title on Monday, Nov. 1 at Brockway at 5 p.m. The winner will then play the District 10 champ on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Brockway at 11 a.m. for a trip to the state playoffs.