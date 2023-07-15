FAIRVIEW — The DuBois 11-year-old All-Star baseball team fell in its Section 1 opener Friday evening at the F.L.A.G. Little League Complex in Fairview, as they fell 10-5 to the District 1 champions, a combo team from Cambridge Springs/French Creek Valley Association/Saegertown Little Leagues.
DuBois would lead 4-3 after the first two innings before Cambridge Springs/FCVA/Saegertown would pull away, outscoring DuBois 7-1 in the final four innings.
Trailing 3-0 going into the bottom of the first, DuBois’ Max Sayers had an RBI single to get them on the board. One batter later, Dylan Colbey would score on a wild pitch with Darin Herzing at the plate. He then had an RBI single that tied things up as it brought home Brock Yale.
A few batters later, another passed ball allowed Sayers to score to give DuBois its 4-3 lead.
Cambridge Springs took the lead for good in the top of the third as they scored three runs to go up 6-4. DuBois would cut that deficit to just one, however, as Keagen Allaman’s infield single scored Herzing to make it 6-5.
But three more runs in the top of the fifth and another for good measure in the top of the sixth set the final as a 10-5 loss for DuBois.
The loss moves DuBois into an elimination today at 2 p.m. against District 25 champion Cranberry, who fell to District 3 champion LeBoeuf, 12-2, as both semifinal games were played simultaneously on Friday.
A win by DuBois on Saturday would move them into another elimination game on Sunday at noon against the loser of Saturday’s LeBoeuf-Cambridge Springs matchup.