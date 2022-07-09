DUBOIS — The DuBois 11-year-old All-Star baseball team rolled past Potter/McKean, 15-4 in four innings, Friday evening at Way Memorial Field to capture the District 10 title by sweeping the best-of-3 championship series.
The victory came on the heels of a closer than expected 7-6 win in series opener Wednesday night in Roulette. DuBois led that game 7-0 after four only to watch Potter/McKean not only battle back into the game but put itself on the verge of pulling even before DuBois held on by a run.
A similar scenario happened Friday as DuBois scored five runs in the bottom of the first only to see Potter/McKean come right back with three in the top of the second to make it a 5-3 game.
It was all DuBois from there, though, as the hosts exploded for eight runs in the second before adding two more in the third to win the game via the 10-run mercy rule in four innings.
DuBois enjoyed a big night at the plate as it pounded out eight hits, including six doubles from six different players, around 10 walks. All those extra-base hits proved to be disastrous for Potter/McKean with all the walks its trio of pitchers issued.
The 15 runs was more than offense for the DuBois duo of Brock Yale and Kody Knisely, who combined on a two-hitter.
Yale started and went the first two innings, allowing three runs, all earned, on one hit while striking out four and walking four. Knisely got the win in relief, giving up one earned run on one hit in two innings while striking out two and walking none.
Knisely and Yale also played a big part in that offensive attack. Knisely went 2-for-2 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored, while Yale was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Blake Barrett and Tyler Farrell each added two-run doubles.
“We went up there (Wednesday), and i don’t think anyone was real happy with the way they hit the ball,” said DuBois manager Jason Yale. “We put in a little BP session this morning before the sun got hot, and everything we hit today was on the button.
“This is a phenomenal group of kids. They work hard and support each other — every single kid 1 trough 12. They are here for each other and to win ... and to have fun at the same time.”
Yale made quick work of Potter/McKean to start the game with a 1-2-3 top of the first that featured two strikeouts.
DuBois’ offense then went right to work in the bottom half.
Cooper Knouse jump-started things with a double to deep left-center with one out. Yale followed with a single to left, and Knouse was sent home when the ball was bobbled in the outfield. Yale wound up at second on the play.
Potter/McKean starter Ayden Bachman then got a strikeout for out No. 2, but a walk by Knisely kept the inning going. Barrett then stepped in and ripped a twi-run double to left. He kept running around second on an errant throw back into the infield, then a wild, late throw to third allowed Barrett to score to make it 4-0.
Kellan Hoover followed with another double to left-center and later scored on a wild pitch to finish off DuBois’ five-run first.
Yale went back to work on the mound and got a quick strikeout to start the second. He then walked Cael Delong before fielding a comebacker for the second out.
That’s when Yale inexplicably lost his command. He hit Lane Gray before Cam Shaffer to load the bases. Bachman followed with a walk of his own to force home a run before Tanner Fetzer singled home two more to make it 5-3.
Iziah Petruzzi kept things going with a walk to reload the bases, but Yale stopped the damage there with a strikeout to end the inning.
Potter/McKean’s inning did little to phase the DuBois players, as they countered with an eight-run bottom of the second to break the game wide open.
Brock Fike got things started with a walk with one out. He took second on a wild pitch and scored on a double to right by Knisely. Barrett followed with a walk before Hoover popped up for the second out.
DuBois was far from done in the inning, though, as Farrell ignited a two-out rally when he blooped a two-run double the other way down the left-field line. Lander and Colton Sachs then reached on errors, while Knouse walked to load the bases.
Yale then stepped in for the second time in the inning and belted a two-run double to center that spelled the end for Potter/McKean reliever Delong. Fike extended the inning with a walk before Knisely smacked a two-run single to center to punctuate the huge inning and put DuBois up 13-3.
Knisely took over on the mound to start the third and was greeted rudely by Cayden Roberts, who launched a solo homer to left. Roberts proved to be his team’s final base runner, though, as Knisely retired six straight from there to finish off the game.
Yale said Knisely performance after allowing the homer was huge.
“That was huge. I think that was the second pitch he threw, and it was a bomb,” said Yale. “He came back from that and rolled three straights out to get us out of the inning, and we came back in scored some more.”
DuBois put the mercy rule into play with a pair of unearned runs in the bottom of the third.
Levi Strong reached on an error with one away, while Lander drew a walk and was replaced on the bases by special pinch runner Sachs. Strong scored when Carsen Delaney reached on an error, while Sachs came home on a sacrifice fly to center to by Knouse.
That sac fly was anything but routine, though, as Potter/McKean’s center fielder made an impressive leaping catch near the warning track.
With the win, DuBois advances to play in the Section 1 Tournament, which will be hosted by the FLAG Little League in Fairview July 15-20.
DuBois actually gets a bye into the second game of the tourney, which won’t be played until July 17.
DuBois gets the winner of game one, which pits the champions from Districts 3 and 25 against each other on July 15.
DUBOIS 15,
POTTER/MCKEAN 4, 4 innings
Score by Innings
Potter/McKean 031 0 — 4
DuBois 582 x — 15
Potter/McKean—4
Tanner Fetzer 2b-p 3012, Carter Risser lf 1000, Iziah Petruzzi ph-3b 0000, Alec resig 3b-1b-2b 2000, Cayden Roberts ss 2111, Cael Delong 1b-p-1b 0000, Ian Baker spr-ph 1100, Bryson Roys c-1b 2000, Lane Gay rf 0100, Noah Gunther ph-rf 1000, Cam Shaffer cf 0100, Malachi Shaffer ph 1000, Ayden Bachman p-3b-lf 1001. Totals: 14-4-2-4.
DuBois—15
Colton Sachs lf-spr-lf 2200, Carsen Delaney spr-lf 1100, Cooper Knouse ss 2211, Brock Yale p-3b 3122, Brock Fike 1b 1100, Hunter Shepler 1b 1000, Kody Knisely 3b-p 2223, Blake Bassett c 2212, Kellon Harris cf 3110, Tyler Farrell rf 1112, Levi Strong rf 1100, Locke Lander 2b 1100. Totals: 20-15-8-10.
Errors: P/M 7, DuBois 0. LOB: P/M 4, DuBois 7. 2B: Knouse, Yale, Knisely, Barrett, Hoover, Farrell. HR: Roberts. SF: Knouse. HBP: Gay (by Yale).
Pitching
Potter/McKean: Ayden Bachman-2/3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO; Cael Delong-1 IP, 3 H, 8 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO; Tanner Fetzer-1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
DuBois: Brock Yale-2 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO; Kody Knisely-2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Knisely. Losing pitcher: Bachman.