KARNS CITY — DuBois made the long trek to Karns City Friday night to open the high school season, and the trip proved to be a very worthwhile one for the team and its fans as the Beavers pulled out a thrilling 41-36 victory at the always tough to play at Diehl Field.
The matchup was a true shootout, particularly in the second half after the host Gremlins took a slim 15-12 lead to the half. The offenses really got going in the third quarter as the game proved to be a battle of DuBois passing attack and Karns City’s ground game.
DuBois sophomore quarterback Trey Wingard enjoyed a huge night, completing 21 of 36 passes for 316 yards while throwing four touchdowns — to four different receivers — and no interceptions. The Beavers posted 391 yards of total offense.
Conversely, the Gremlins made their hay in typical fashion on the ground, churning out 41 carrries for 246 yards and five touchdowns, three by Luke Cramer. Karns City finished with 344 total yards.
The oddity of the game was the fact that even with all that offense, it was a huge defensive play late in the third quarter that proved to be pivotal in the Beavers’ victory.
Karns Ciity held a 21-19 lead at the time and was driving to take a two-score lead with just over a minute left in the third. Gremlin Mason Mactaggart had just ripped off a 38-yard run to put Karns City in the red zone, but the Gremlins decided to go to the air on a third-and-9 play at the DuBois 11.
However, DuBois senior Garret Nissel picked off Mason Martin’s pass at the 5-yard line, then picked up a blocker as he headed up field. Nissel worked free to the outside and sprinted 95 yards to paydirt down the DuBois sideline.
Brysen Delaney then hauled in a two-point conversion pass as DuBois retook the lead at 27-21 with 1:04 on the clock.
That play, which potentially was a 12-14 point swing in the game, was far from the last points though as the teams traded the lead four more times in the final 13 minutes of game action.
Karns City wasted little time getting the lead back as Martin ripped off a 48-yard touchdown run on an option play to open the fourth quarter to give the Gremlins a 28-27 lead.
DuBois countered with an 8-play, 55-yard scoring drive capped by a 21-yard TD pass by Wingard to Nathan Kougher with 9:31 to play. Kaden Clark hauled in the 2-point pass to put the Beavers up seven 35-28.
Another big run by Martin, this one for 32 yards, promptly had Karns City knocking on the door again though. Luke Cramer powered in the from the one three plays later to make it 35-34.
It appeared a bad snap doomed a key extra point attempt, but the Karns City holder flipped the ball to kicker Zach Kelly, who beat the DuBois defense to the corner and squeezed inside the pylon to put his team up a point at 36-35 with 6:21 remaining.
The back-forth-battle continued on DuBois’ ensuing possession, as the Beavers needed just six plays to go 54 yards to regain the lead. Clark had the huge play as he hauled in a 33-yard pass down the sideline to give DuBois first-and-goal at the Karns City 7.
Two plays resulted in no yards, but Wingard made another big throw on third down as he lofted to a fade to back left corner of the end zone where Carter Vos made the catch with just over four minutes to play. DuBois’ two-point try failed, but the Beavers still led 41-36.
Clark (5 catches, 98 yards) and Vos (6 catches, 97 yards) led the DuBois receivers in the game. Kougher added three grabs for 54 yards and a score, while Isaiah Korney hauled in two balls for 23 yards and a score himself.
Whlle Vos’ score did put DuBois back on top, it also left the Gremlins with just over four minutes left.
However, for the just the second time in the game DuBois was able to pin the Gremlins deep in their own territory on a kickoff at the 15.
Karns City still put together a drive, picking up three first downs as they moved from the 15 to the DuBois 42 following an 11-yard catch by Taite Beighley on fourth-and-2.
Just when it looked like Kars City had the momentum again, DuBois’ defense came up with another huge play as Zach Gallagher dropped Martin for a 9-yard sack. It looked like the Gremlin may have also fumbled but officials ruled him down.
Karns City never recovered from the big loss, gaining two yards on each of the next two plays before Martin threw incomplete on fourth down with 1:41 to play.
With the Gremlins out of timeouts, DuBois needed just three kneel downs to finish off a thrilling season-opening victory.
“That’s a good football team over there (Karns City),” said DuBois coach TJ Wingard. ‘We’re both young football teams looking for answers for stuff. They are physical, but I was really happy in the second half with how our kids stepped up. Obviously, we gave up the big play, but we made some big plays too tonight.
“Nissel’s interception was a huge play and turned the momentum of everything. That was a great defensive play.”
Both teams scored on their opening drives of the game.
Karns City got the opening kickoff and marched 55 yards on 10 plays, with Cramer capping the drive on a 3-yard TD run. Cramer had 14 carries for 39 yards and three scores.
DuBois answered right back with a 13-play, 70-yard touchdown drive.
Vos had a key 7-yard grab on a third-down play to extend the drive, while Nissel rumbled 11 yards on a draw play.
Nissel later hauled in an 8-yard pass on a screen play on third-and-6 before punctuating the drive with an 11-yard touchdown run with 2:39 left in the quarter. DuBois missed the extra poiny though, and trailed. 8-6.
Both defenses took over from there as the teams traded possessions before DuBois caught fire past the midway point of the second quarter.
The Beavers were pinned back at their own 11 after a 43-yard punt, but Wingard led DuBois right down the field. He hit Nissel for 18 yards to jump-start the series, then hit Vos down the seam for 62 yards. That came one play after Vos had dropped a pass while wide open on the same play.
Wingard found Clark from seven yards out on the ensuing play with 5:15 left in the half as DuBois led 12-8 following another missed kick.
The Gremlins responded with a scoring drive that started at midfield following a nice kickoff return. Hunter Scherer had a big 20-yard catch on third-and-6 to extend the drive and give the Gremlins first-and-goal at the DuBois 5.
Cramer scored from a yard out on fourth-and-goal with 1:08 on the clock to give the Gremlins a 15-12 halftime lead.
DuBois didn’t get down following that late score and opened the third quarter with a 59-yard scoring drive to regain the lead.
Wingard hit Kougher for 24 yards, then Isaiah Korney for 20 on the drive. Korney nearly scored on his catch as he stretched for the end zone but was rule down at the one-yard line.
A fumbled snap nearly derailed the drive, but Beaver Danny Dixon pounced on the loose football, and Wingard hit Korney for a 3-yard TD on the following play. Isaac Brigger’s PAT gave the Beavers a 19-15 advantage.
Karns City answered right back though, as Scherer broke free up the middle on a dive play and rumbled 60 yards to paydirt to put the Gremlins back up 21-19 with 8:56 left in the third.
The teams then traded possessions before Nissel’s huge pick six jump-started the offensive explosion over the final 13 minutes. Nissel ran for 65 yards and a TD in the game and also had three grabs for 28 yards.
DuBois (1-0) is back on the road next week at Brockway.