DUBOIS — The DuBois and St. Marys softball teams squared off for the second time this season in a thriller decided in walk-off fashion, with the host Lady Beavers capturing the win this time around, 4-3, FRiday at Heindl Field to split the season series with the Lady Dutch.
St. Marys won the first meeting, 7-6, on its home field back on April 6 when Olivia Eckels capped a thrilling Lady Dutch comeback with a walk-off single.
On Friday, it was Morgan Pasternak’s turn to provide the dramatics as she ripped a walk-off single to right to score Gabby Gulvas with the game-winning run to hand St. Marys and its standout pitcher Kendall Young their first loss of the season.
Gulvas and Pasternak both played huge roles in the win as they combined to go 5-for-8 at the plate with two extra baste hits and two RBIs while also making a couple key defensive plays.
Gulvas had one of the biggest plays in the field, as she jumped to snag a liner off the bat of Molly Hanslovan in the fourth and fired to first to double-off Lindsey Reiter who had opened the inning with a single.
DuBois, which trailed 2-0 and 3-2 in the game, also had the chance a the walk-off win thanks in large part to a big decision by head coach Denny Nosker in the sixth.
With his team trailing 3-2, Nosker elected to have Teegan Runyon pinch-hit for Lynx Lander with two outs and pinch-runner Layden Mooney standing on second base. Runyon made Nosker look like a genius as she smacked a single to center to plate Mooney to knot things up at 3-3.
That clutch hit set the stage for bottom of the seventh after DuBois starter Ava Baronick stranded a runner at third in the top half of the inning.
Bree Weible got things started in the decisive bottom of the seventh with a single to center with one out. However, she was quickly erased for out No. 2 when Gulvas hit into a fielder’s choice.
Lady Beaver Haley Reed then kept the inning going with a 2-out single to center. After a meeting at the mound by St. Marys, Pasternak stepped in and delivered the game winning-hit — DuBois 10th of the day against Young.
Young is now 1-3 against DuBois the last two seasons and 21-2 against everyone else. She allowed four runs, all earned on 10 hits Friday while striking out six and walking one.
St. Marys got a single with one out from Surra in the seventh, with Avery Eckels coming on to run for her. Eckels took second on a wild pitch and was bunted to third by Kiser, but Baronick left her standing there by striking out Reiter to end an inning for the second time.
“That was a good win,” said Nosker. “We started out a little rusty at the begining I think because we’ve had a couple days where we can only hit and haven’t been able to get outside. And, our defense kind of showed that a little there at the beginning.
“But, Ava settled down a little bit and we got the clutch hits when we needed them. Big hit by Morgan. She was so mad at her last time up, had a 2-0 pitch and missed it and popped it up (in 6th). She said, ‘I’m hitting those one,’ and I told her I believed you.
“Gabby had a great day all-around too. I made a couple changes too and put Teegan back in at second base, and she had a clutch pinch-hit. That was awesome and huge for us. Kudos to her. We try to convey to everyone that we have 11 girls and it’s a team sport, and any one of those 11 can hit. Whoever is hot is who we’re going to go with.
“Hats off to Kendall Young. She’s a great pitcher ... the best in the area. But, I think our girls kind of rise to that challenge. I think it oems down to have a really good pitcher, you have to focus on every pitch, and they seem to do that against her. If we can get them to do that every single game and against every single pitcher it would be nice.”
Both Baronick and Young worked out of trouble in the first, with Young using a strikeout of Baronick to strand a pair of runners in scoring position.
St. Marys (9-1) then pushed a run across in the second to grab the early lead.
Gianna Surra reached on an error to open the inning, then Shannon Kiser put down a bunt single. However, Surra was caught rounding second too far and was eventually tagged out by Baronick for the first out to end a rundown.
That would come back to hurt the Lady Dutch as Molly Hanslovan doubled to center two batters later with two outs to score Kiser but St. Marys could have had a second run on the play.
Baronick limited the damage to just the one run though, but St. Marys did get another in the third when Eckels drew a leadoff walk and later scored on a 2-out double by Surra to put her team up 2-0.
That lead proved to be short-lived though as DuBois countered with a 2-spot in the bottom of the third to pull even.
Gulvas jump-started that rally with a triple to right with one out. Reed followed with single to center to plate Gulvas, and after stealing second, scored herself to make it 2-2 on a single by Pasternak. Gulvas finished the game 3-for-4 and was a homer shy of the cycle, while Reed and Pasternak each were 2-for-3.
Young ended the DuBois inning there, as she got Alexas Pfeufer to hit into an inning-ending 5-4-3 double play.
DuBois then turned a double play of its own in the fourth when Gulvas snagged the liner off the bat of Reiter, but the Lady Dutch retook the lead in the fifth.
Eckels got things rolling with a double to deep center with one out but haad to hold at second when Young blopped a single into left-center. Baronick then hit Kara Hanslovan and Surra back-to-back, with the Surra hit-by-pitch forcing home Eckels to put St. Marys up 3-2.
The Lady Dutch could only muster the one run though as Baronick struck out Kiser and Reiter to leave the bases loaded.
DuBois tried to answer back in the bottom of the fifth, getting a 2-out double by Gulvas. However, Young stranded here there as Reed popped up to second to end the inning.
Baronick then stranded two more runners on in the sixth to keep it a 3-2 game. DuBois then pulled even in the bottom half on Runyon’s pinch-hit single that plated Mooney, who was running for Pfeufer after she smacked a single to center with one out to get the inning started.
Baronick picked up the win, allowing three runs, all earned, on nine hits. She struck out four, walked three and hit two.
DuBois (8-3) then worked its magic in the bottom of the seventh to pull out the dramatic win to build some momentum going into tonight’s annual battle with DuBois Central Catholic in the City Classic. That game will be played at Heindl Field at 7 p.m.
“They (DuBois) definitely came out ready to swing today, and i could tell they were going to be well-prepared,” said St. Marys coach Matt Eckels. “Denny (Nosker) is a good coach, and that is a well-coached team. He was ready and it didn’t quite work out for us.
“I don’t expect to win them all, and I think this is definitely something we can learn from for sure. It points out a few holes we might have, either in our lineup or on defense, but we were solid everywhere today. There will be some adjustments that still need to be made and learning from a loss like this will definitely help us.”
St. Marys is also back in action today at home against Warren at noon.
DUBOIS 4,
ST. MARYS 3
Score by Innings
St. Marys 011 010 0 — 3
DuBois 002 001 1 — 4
* There were 2 outs when game ended
St. Marys—3
Rosa DePrater rf 3010, Olivia Eckels 2b 3210, Kendall Young p 4010, Rachelle Fritz cr 0000, Kara Hanslovan 3b 3000, Gianna Surra c 3022, Avery Eckels cr 0000, Shannon Kiser dp 3110, Lindsey Reiter 1b 4010, Molly Hanslovan ss 3021, Jianna Gerg cf 2000, Danielle Rolley lf (flex) 0000. Totals: 28-3-9-3.
DuBois—4
Gabby Gulvas ss 4230, Haley Reed lf 3121, Morgan Pasternak cf 3121, Alexas Pfeufer 3b 3010, Layden Mooney pr 0100, Ava Baronick p 3000, Lynx Lander 2b 2000, Teegan Runyon ph-2b 1011, Audrey Hale c 3000, Aaliyah Estrada dp 3000, Bree Weible rf 3010, Emma Delp 1b (flex) 0000. Totals: 28-4-10-4.
Errors: SMA 0, DuBois 1. LOB: SMA 10, DuBois 6. DP: SMA 1, DuBois 1. 2B: O/ Eckels, Surra; Gulvas. 3B: Gulvas. SAC: Kiser; Reed. HBP: K. Hanslovan (by Baronick), Surra (by Baronick). SB: DePrater, Kiser.
Pitching
SMA: Kendall Young-6 2/3 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO.
DuBois: Ava Baronick-7 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO, 2 HB.
Winning pitcher: Baronick. Losing pitcher: Young.