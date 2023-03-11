WESTOVER — The DuBois Central Catholic boys basketball team controlled much of the first half against Harmony on Friday night in their PIAA 1A first round matchup at Terry L. Kruise Gymnasium.
But the Cardinals struggled with turnovers and shots that didn’t fall in the second half, as the Owls went on to the 70-58 victory.
Harmony, which fell to DCC in their lone regular season meeting, trailed five different times in the game, all in the first half.
The Cardinals went on a 6-3 run to start the game, led by a trey and a jumper from Marek Hoyt.
Harmony tied it back up, before DCC went up 10-6 and eventually 13-7.
The Owls clawed back, thanks to two buckets from Cohlton Fry and one each from Maseto and Bracken to trail just 16-15 at the end of one quarter.
Bracken put the Owls back out in front to start the second quarter, getting a basket and then getting fouled after a Cardinal turnover. He hit both those shots to make it 19-16 Harmony.
But the Cardinals once again went on a run, getting two big baskets from Andrew Green to retake a 25-21 advantage.
Harmony tied it up at 25-25 with 2:17 to play in the first half.
“I thought we controlled the game and the tempo for the first 14 or 15 minutes there in the first half,” said Cardinals head coach Dom Varacallo. “Harmony is really good when they get turnovers. We had a couple of plays that turned into buckets in the other end. A couple of passes that really turned the momentum of the game I thought after we had controlled it.”
The Owls closed it out on a 6-0 run to end the second, giving them a 34-29 advantage going into the locker room.
“We’ve played DCC before and we knew we didn’t have to worry if we got down a little bit,” said Harmony head coach Dylan Kurtz. “This team has been behind before. We’ve been behind in all of our playoff games, so it’s nothing new to us. We are a scrappy team. We are going to fight back no matter what.”
“They are good,” said Varacallo of the Owls. “They are explosive. They are 23-3 for a reason. But we really needed to get a six to eight-point lead whenever it was four. We missed opportunities to do that.
“I thought the guys came out and executed the game plan well. But where we needed to stretch that four-point lead to eight to win this basketball game, we didn’t do it.
“Instead it ended up with a four-point lead for them at the half.”
The third quarter, which has been a thorn in the Owls’ side most of the season, turned out to be the best quarter of the night.
Harmony scored 22 points in the frame, led by freshman Stephen Perusso’s two big 3-pointers.
The Owls led by as many as 12 points in the third, taking a 50-38 lead with 3:28 remaining in the frame on a Bracken drive to the hoop.
The Cardinals did their best to close the gap, as Hoyt had two threes and a jumper, while Green had two treys in the frame.
Hoyt picked up his fourth foul with 1:38 remaining in the third, as Maseto garnered his second charge of the night.
Maseto closed the frame out with two free throws to give the hosts a 56-45 lead heading into the final eight minutes.
“All year the third quarter has been our downfall,” Kurtz said. “That’s something we have been working all year trying to fix. They did that tonight.
“We came out hot and we went up 12 there in the third quarter. That’s really the main thing. We’ve been slow in the third quarter all year long and we just came out hot this time.”
DuBois Central Catholic cut it down to 58-51 with 5:42 to play in the game, but a steal and a bucket from Fry took away any momentum the Cardinals had gained.
Harmony kept DCC off the scoreboard for the final 1:34, as the Cardinals were forced to foul.
The Owls went 4-of-6 down the stretch from the line and Bracken sealed it with a rebound and the ensuing bucket to make it 70-58.
“They were trying to make plays,” Varacallo said. “We didn’t hit shots at times when we needed to. Guys had open looks and guys executed well, the shots didn’t fall when we needed them to.
“I preach to the guys to shoot with confidence. When we needed to make them tonight, they just didn’t fall.
“I credit Harmony. They are a 23-win team. They can definitely put the ball in the basket. We had our opportunities to do the same, we just came up a little bit short.”
Fry led the Owls with 23 points, three steals and three assists. Maseto added 18 points and seven rebounds. Bracken tallied 17 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Lucas Tarnow finished with 13 rebounds and six points, while Perusso also had six points.
Green led the Cardinals with 27 points, including seven treys. Hoyt added 17 points, while Luke Swisher and Brendan Paisley each had eight rebounds.
DuBois Central Catholic ended the season at 17-9.
Harmony improved to 23-3. The Owls play Farrell on Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.
HARMONY 70,
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 58
Score by Quarters
DCC 16 13 16 13 —58
Harmony 15 19 22 14 —70
DuBois Central Catholic—58
Swisher 2 1-2 5, Green 8 4-4 27, Paisley 3 0-2 6, Gritter 0 0-0 0, Fox 1 0-0 3, Hoyt 7 0-0 17, Varischetti 0 0-0 0, Fragle 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 5-8 58.
Harmony—70
Fry 7 9-10 23, Maseto 4 7-8 18, Tarnow 3 0-3 6, Bracken 6 4-8 17, Perusso 2 0-0 6. Totals: 22 19-28 70.
Three-pointers: Green 7, Fox, Hoyt 3. Maseto 3, Bracken, Perusso 2.