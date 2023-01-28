DuBOIS — A good defense and a stout offensive performance will usually give a team a win out on the hardwood. Such was the case Friday night with the DuBois Beavers boys basketball team. The Beavers allowed the Punxsutawney Chucks to score just 10 first-half points and junior Tyson Kennis scored 22 points en route to a 45-33 victory.
“I think that we’ve been playing better defensively,” DuBois head coach Dave Bennett said. “I think our guys have done a great job of improving in the last few weeks and we’ve got to continue to do that. Tyson (Kennis), he’s a handful for most teams. He had a really good game — super athletic and really good around the basket. He’s definitely a weapon we try to utilize.”
DuBois held a 12-8 lead after the first quarter in what was quite the physical matchup throughout. While Kennis had six points in the first quarter, the Beavers would also utilize the three-ball as they’ve done all season.
With both team struggling on offense to start the second quarter, hustle plays by DuBois’ Rudy Williams allowed for second-chance opportunities. After Williams save a ball from going out of bounds by diving into the second row of bleachers, Maddox Bennett knocked down a three to make it 15-8 with about 4:45 left in the second quarter.
“That possession in particular, we had two or three missed threes and I think Rudy (Williams) rebounded all of them,” Bennett said. “That was huge. And the big thing was it was essential to match their toughness and aggressiveness. I thought we did a good job scrapping and trying to match the intensity.”
Cam Thompson would add a three of his own soon after to make it 18-8 before Kennis completed an and-one for a 21-8 lead with 1:18 left to play in the second quarter.
Punxsy’s drought then ended as Noah Weaver made a runner in traffic with 43 seconds left in the half, eventually setting what would be a DuBois 21-10 halftime lead.
“He did a very good job of driving and finishing strong tonight for us,” Punxsy head coach Randy Reitz said of Weaver. “They just took us out of synch once in a while on the offensive end and there were stretches without scoring. And you can’t do that against a good team.”
The visiting Chucks would open the third quarter on an 8-2 run, capped by a Ryen Heigley three that cut the DuBois lead to just five at 23-18. But Kennis would go to work as Thompson fed him down low for a bucket and also on a fast break to get the lead back to nine. A step-back three by Aiden West and a Williams steal and layup gave DuBois a 32-18 lead with a quarter left to play.
The Beavers’ lead would be as high as 17 in the fourth quarter before the Chucks would cut the lead to 10 with a Heigley three and Zach Presloid scoring underneath. But Drew Gudalis was fouled with 5:11 to go and made both free throws, giving DuBois a 40-28 lead.
Presloid’s corner three got the Punxsy deficit to just nine with 2:44 left to play. But Thompson would find Kennis inside as he had done so numerous times all night for a bucket and an 11-point advantage.
With DuBois trying to drain the clock, Punxsy was eventually forced to foul, with Kennis hitting two free throws with 43.8 seconds left to make it 44-31.
Punxsy’s Noah Kengersky was fouled with 27.2 seconds left and made both of his foul shots, setting the score at 44-33 before Thompson would make the front end of his one-and-one. After a Punxsy missed three, DuBois would rebound and run out the clock for the 45-33 win.
“They got up to 10 or 12 points and once they got (the lead) up that far, we just couldn’t get it back down past seven or eight (points),” Reitz said. “They just made the free throws down the stretch and it was a physical ballgame.”
Thompson had seven points while Bennett had six and Gudalis had five. Coach Bennett said he was pleased with the effort from his team all night.
“We knew that Punxsy plays really hard,” Bennett said. “Defensively, they’re super aggressive, fundamental and they impose their will. We knew they would come out and do that and they did exactly that. They’re a very well-coached team, a very good defensive team and we were fortunate to get stops and get enough buckets to win.”
Reitz said had the team been better offensively, it would’ve made things more interesting down the stretch as there were still positives for the Chucks to take out of the defeat.
“Our hustle and our effort was just fantastic,” Reitz said. “You hold them to 45 points (and you typically win). Defensively we played really well. Offensively, we’ve just got to do a better job of executing.”
DuBois (7-9) travels to Elk County Catholic on Wednesday and plays at St. Marys on Friday as they try to get back to .500 against a couple of solid District 9 teams.
“It’s that time of the year — league play,” Bennett said. “League play and the second time through. It’s a fun time of year and we definitely have to play well on the road, so we’ll see what happens next week.”
Punxsutawney (5-12) heads to Karns City on Monday as Reitz said he hopes his team can bring the “physicality” they showed on Friday night into the next game.
“Karns City’s big and they’re going to be physical,” Reitz said. “We need to play the same type of game — just execute a little better on the offensive end.”
DuBOIS 45,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 33
Score by Quarters
Punxsy 8 2 8 15 — 33
DuBois 12 9 11 13 — 45
Punxsutawney—33
Ryen Heigley 3 0-0 8, Mason Nesbitt 1 1-2 3, Cooper Hallman 0 0-0 0, Jimmie Neese 1 0-0 2, Noah Weaver 3 1-2 7, Noah Kengersky 0 2-2 2, Beau Thomas 1 1-2 3, Zach Presloid 3 0-3 8. Totals: 12 5-11 33.
DuBois—45
Drew Gudalis 1 2-2 5, Cam Thompson 2 1-2 7, Ben Hickman 0 0-0 0, Rudy Williams 1 0-0 2, Tyson Kennis 9 4-5 22, Maddox Bennett 2 0-0 6, Aiden West 1 0-0 3, Max Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 7-9 45.
Three-pointers: Punxsy 4 (Presloid 2, Heigley 2), DuBois 6 (Thompson 2, Bennett 2, West, Gudalis).