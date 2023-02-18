DuBOIS — The DuBois Lady Beavers and its 10 seniors played its last career home game as DuBois capped off its regular season in dominant fashion Friday night, defeating the Brookville Lady Raiders, 44-18.
DuBois shut out Brookville 14-0 in the first quarter with an array of forced turnovers via the press before Brookville’s Reggan Olson was able to get the visitors on the board with a three with 5:15 left in the second quarter.
“It was nice to get everyone some time and a nice way to end the season with a good, solid victory,” DuBois coach Cory Hand said. “I thought we played really good defense.”
Madison Rusnica led the Lady Beavers with 14 points as she was the team’s only player in double-figures as nine different players contributing to the offense on the night.
“She played a really good floor game — one of her better ones,” Hand said of Rusnica. “She was under control and in command most of the evening ... We had contributions from a lot of people.”
Joining Rusnica in the final home game were Kamryn Fontaine, Abbie McCoy, Alexas Pfeufer, Gabby Orzechowski, Maddy Orzechowski, Teegan Runyon, Rylee Werner, Shelly Anderson and Grace Puncheon. Fontaine and Werner had seven points each while Maddy Orzechowski had four.
“I’m very happy for the seniors,” Hand said. “They’re a great group of girls ... Aside from basketball, everybody on this team made honor roll. They’re great girls, they work hard in the classroom and they’re all going to be successful certainly outside of this sport and in life. Very pleased for them to end the (regular season) this way heading into a playoff game.”
McCoy, Pfeufer and Runyon scored two points each in their final home games while juniors Lynx Lander and Bree Weible capped off the team’s scoring with three and two points, respectively.
DuBois led 14-0 after the first quarter, capped off by a three by Werner and got up 17-0 before Brookville got on the board with Olson’s three.
“Give them credit — their effort was good,” Hand said of Brookville. “Their movement on offense was good and it made us continue to work. Give them all the credit in the world, they’re a young team.”
“I think tonight you were able to see a very experienced DuBois team with 10 seniors and a team of mine with one,” Brookville head coach Mark Powell said. “And most of the game we played with three freshmen on the floor out there. So we’re looking ahead and not looking back. Good luck to DuBois in the playoffs.”
The Lady Beavers’ offense stalled a bit in the second quarter as they only scored six points — as did Brookville — with DuBois holding a 20-6 halftime advantage as the Lady Beavers were able to dominate the boards in stretches throughout. Maddy Orzechowski had 10 rebounds to lead the team while McCoy and Lynx Lander had five each.
“We had a really good rebounding game,” Hand said. “That was one of the points of emphasis in the locker room in controlling the boards to give us a lot of opportunities.”
Rusnica started to take over on offense in the second half, scoring 10 of her 14 after the break as she also went 4-of-6 from the free throw line. Driving to the hoop allowed the Lady Beavers to take 21 free throw attempts, knocking down 13 of those.
Brookville would get the deficit down to 18 at the end of the third quarter as Kerstyn Davie made a deep three as time expired as DuBois led 30-12. But from there, the Lady Beavers would get the lead over 20 and eventually won, 44-18, as Maddy Orzechowski capped off the scoring with two free throws with 14.2 seconds left.
DuBois (13-9) heads to a Class 5A subregional for the playoffs as they will play the District 10 champion on March 1 at a time and location to be determined.
“They’ve put a lot of time into this sport and their careers,” Hand said of the seniors. “Now we get 10 days to get ready for the playoffs and I’m looking forward to spending another week with them and we’ll see what we can do.”
Eden Wonderling led Brookville with seven points while Olson and Davie had three each.
Brookville finishes out its season with a 5-17 record as they also said goodbye to the team’s lone senior in Olson.
“Reggan’s been a four-year letterwinner with us,” Powell said. “She was around on our last District 9 title team and has been an important part of our program these last four years. We know Reggan will be successful as she moves on to the Air Force and we wish her all the best there. We’re certainly going to miss her here in Brookville.”
DuBOIS 44,
BROOKVILLE 18
Score by Quarters
B’ville 0 6 6 6 — 18
DuBois 14 6 10 14 — 44
Brookville—18
Reggan Olson 1 0-0 3, Mara Bowser 0 0-0 0, Kerstyn Davie 1 0-0 3, Eden Wonderling 1 5-6 7, Samantha Whitling 1 0-0 2, Kaida Yoder 0 1-2 1, Bentley Hughey 1 0-0 2, Hannah Geer 0 0-0 0, Izabella Pangallo 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 6-8 18.
DuBois—44
Kam Fontaine 3 1-2 7, Madison Rusnica 5 4-6 14, Abbie McCoy 1 0-0 2, Alexas Pfeufer 1 0-1 2, Gabby Orzechowski 0 0-0 0, Maddy Orzechowski 1 2-2 4, Bree Weible 0 2-2 2, Teegan Runyon 1 1-2 3, Rylee Werner 2 2-4 7, Shelly Anderson 0 0-0 0, Lynx Lander 1 1-2 3. Totals: 15 13-21 44.
Three-pointers: B’ville 2 (Olson, Davie), DuBois 1 (Werner).