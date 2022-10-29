DUBOIS — The DuBois football team put together one of its best all-around performances of the season Friday night against Hollidaysburg and was on the verge of ending the regular season with a huge win against a Class 5A school at Mansell Stadium.
That is until the Golden Tigers staged a fourth-quarter comeback to stun the Beavers, 36-35, when Caden DeLattre hauled in a 20-yard touchdown catch in the front right corner of the end zone of fourth-and-17 with 54 seconds left to play.
DeLattre had six grabs for 99 yards and three TDs, including both Golden Tiger scores in the final 9:32 of the game as Hollidaysburg spoiled the Beavers’ Senior Night festivities.
DuBois quickly got the ball to midfield on the ensuing possession as senior Cam-Ron Hays pulled in an 18-yard catch from freshman Trey Wingard.
However, a fumble on a screen pass one play later spelled the end for the Beavers, who dropped a tough one-point contest to a Hollidaysburg squad that was better than the 1-8 record they brought to DuBois.
The loss spoiled what proved to be a big night for Wingard, who went 18 of 26 for 273 yards with three TD passes and no interceptions in just his second career start. His first came a week ago in a 42-0 win at Moniteau.
Hays was the Wingard’s main target all night, hauling in eight balls for 193 yards and a touchdown. The duo connected on plays of 43, 32, 37 and 30 as the Beaver offense showed some big play capability by putting Wingard under center and Hays out wide.
DuBois also ran the ball well, racking up 151 yards on 39 carries as the Beavers won the total yardage battle 424-253. Dalton Yale (16-74, 1 TD) and Austin Henery (12-71, 1 TD) powered that ground attack.
In the end, though, the Beavers offensive outburst just wasn’t quite enough to hold off the Golden Tigers, who picked up their second win of the season.
Hollidaysburg got things started with a bang, as Jack Steiner ran the opening kickoff back 87 yards for a touchdown. Ben Sosnowksi’s extra point made 7-0 just 12 seconds in.
DuBois answered right back, putting together a 10-play 74-yard scoring drive that lasted just over five minutes. Hays jump-started the drive with a 13-yard catch before Yale ripped off a 25-yard run.
Brendan Orr then rumbled 10 yards on a screen pass on third-and-8 to extend the drive, before a pass interference call on the Golden Tigers helped DuBois dig out of a second-and-21. Henery eventually capped the drive by powering in from the 1. Cullen McAllister’s extra point made it 7-7 with 6:38 left in the opening quarter.
DuBois’ defense then forced a punt, but Sosnowski bombed a 59-yarder that pinned the Beavers at their own 3.
That did little to deter the Beavers, as freshman Wingard and his teammates engineered an 11-play, 97-yard scoring match that was aided by a huge 15-yard rouging the punter penalty near midfield.
Wingard and Hays got the drive going with a 9-yard pass play on third-and-6 deep in their own end. Henery promptly ripped off a 14-yard run, while Hays added an 11-yard catch.
DuBois was then forced to punt at its own 44, but the huge penalty on the Golden Tigers have the Beavers a first down on the Hollidaysburg 41. DuBois lost two yards on first down before Wingard went to the air and hit hays in stride for a 43-yard touchdown early in the second quarter. The extra point was blocked though as DuBois led 13-7.
The Beavers then forced another punt, with Sosnowski booting this one 58 yards into the end zone. A defensive holding penalty and 32-yard grab by Hays quickly had DuBois in Hollidaysburg territory.
The Beavers got as close as the Golden Tiger 19 before facing a fourth-and-4 at the 21. DuBois elected to go for instead of trying a long field goal, but Wingard’s pass attempt fell incomplete.
Hollidaysburg needed just six plays to go 79 yards the other to take the lead, which they did 14-13 a 21-yard TD catch by DeLattre with 3:27 left in the half.
DuBois responded with a 57-yard kickoff return by Nathan Kougher that was followed up by a Hays 37-yard catch that gave the Beavers first-and-goal at the 3. Wingard found Hays two plays later from there, then hit Garrett Nissel on a fake extra point for two points to put DuBois up 21-14 with 1:17 remaining in the half.
Hollidaysburg had an answer of its own, though, going 70 yards on seven plays to pull even at the half, 21-21, when Tucker Rossman hit Cristian White for a 15-yard TD on a middle screen with 12.7 seconds on the clock.
The back-and-fourth battle continued at the start of the third quarter, the Beavers put together another long scoring drive — this one 80 yards on nine plays.
Wingard hit Kaden Clark and Kougher for 37 and 20 yards, respectively, on a pair of third down plays to extend the drive before eventually finding Yale in the end zone for a 10-yard score to put DuBois back up 28-21 after McAllister’s kick.
The teams then traded punts, with Hollidaysburg getting prime field position at the DuBois 31. The Beaver defense stood tall though, but Sosnowski boomed a 49-yard field goal with plenty of room to spare to make it a 28-24 game late in the third quarter. That kick proved vital in the Golden Tigers’ comeback.
Before that happened, the Beavers pushed their lead out to 11 at 35-24 when Yale capped a 6-play, 74-yard touchdown drive with an 8-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter. The key play of the series was another long catch by Hays, this one for 30 yards.
Hollidaysburg wouldn’t be denied though, as the Golden Tigers put together a pair of touchdown drives in the fourth around stopping DuBois on downs at the Golden Tigers 45 with 4:11 to play.
DeLattre capped both of those drives with touchdown catches — the first a 2-yarder with 9:32 to play and the game-winning 20-yard on fourth down with 54 seconds left. A pass interference call on DuBois on third-and-6 on that final drive aided in the Golden Tiger comeback.
DuBois, which dropped to 5-5, will now have a week off before playing the District 6 champion — with Juniata likely being the lone team to enter — at Mansell Stadium the weekend of Nov. 11. There have been preliminary talks of possibly playing that game on Thursday, Nov. 10.