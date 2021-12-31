BROOKVILLE — It’s rare indeed that a team leans on plenty of points from its bench to win a high school basketball game.
In girls’ basketball, especially these days in District 9 where rosters are thin as it is, it’s extremely unlikely that a team gets 20 points off the bench in a three-point win. But that’s what the DuBois Lady Beavers pulled off Wednesday night at the Brookville Holiday Tournament.
The leading scorer, in fact, led the team with 11 points off the bench as Alexas Pfeufer scored nine of those in a fourth quarter finish that saw her score the team’s final four points in DuBois’ 46-43 win over DuBois Central Catholic in the championship game.
It’s the first tournament title at Brookville for DuBois since 2016.
Nine different players scored for the Lady Beavers, whose coach Rodney Thompson enjoyed another productive 13-player rotation as he did the night before. Izzy Geist-Salone scored 10 points. Tournament MVP Madison Rusnica finished with six points as did Sarah Henninger.
Pfeufer, the other DuBois all-tourney player, led the bench mob as well with eight rebounds. Four other players off the bench scored — Brooke Chewning, Gabby Orzechowski, Teagan Runyan and Kam Fontaine — each adding a basket with Chewning drilling a 3-pointer in the second quarter right after DCC took its largest lead.
“I don’t know if I just appreciate them so much, but I want to play them all,” Thompson said. “They’ve worked so hard, but man, when the games you’re in are like this, you’re trying to think of every possible thing that’s going on and with 13 girls, it’s hard to figure out the mix. But the girls who came off the bench sparked us in the first half.
“I know that sometimes with parents, it’s hard to see what we’re trying to do, but we’re trying to sort of build some chemistry with certain groups and get them to work together and that’s worked.”
DuBois (5-2) trailed out of the gate at 15-8 after the first quarter and by as many as nine at 17-8 less than a minute into the second quarter, but by the end of the first half it was tied at 25-25 as Fontaine’s lone basket tied it with 15 seconds before halftime.
From there, there were nine lead changes as DCC took a 33-31 lead into the third quarter.
A Rusnica 3-pointer put the Lady Beavers up 38-37 with 4:37 left in the game, but Faith Jacob’s basket put DCC back up a 39-38 31 seconds later. Jacob finished with 12 points and 14 rebounds and earned all-tournament honors with Kayley Risser who had 11 points and 11 rebounds, nine of those points coming in the first half.
Pfeufer’s putback off a missed free throw put the Lady Beavers up 40-39 with 2:43 left and DCC answered back with Marina Hanes’ basket for a 41-40 lead 18 seconds after that.
The back-and-forth ended after Abbie McCoy’s basket put the Lady Beavers up for good at 42-41 with 1:51 remaining. The teams traded two turnovers apiece before Pfeufer made it 44-41 with over a minute to go. Two free throws by Jessy Frank for DCC cut it to 44-43 with 55.7 seconds left.
DuBois misfired on a chance to take the lead in the closing seconds, then fouled three times before putting Pfeufer on the line for a one-and-one with 12.6 seconds left. The rebound wound up going alternate possession to DuBois with 8.5 seconds left and Pfeufer was able to sink two free throws to set the final with 7.1 seconds remaining. DCC’s Hanes rushed a long 3-pointer but it was off the mark as time expired.
“We were very fortunate and you don’t know which way it’s going to go,” Thompson said. “The girls on both sides of the ball deserve it because all of them worked hard, but we were just able to get a few more rebounds there toward the end and that helped a lot.”
The loss dropped DCC to 3-3, but the Lady Cardinals’ first-round resounding 48-29 win over Brockway set the tone for the tournament as head coach Jordan Hoover’s team played well in both games, coming up just short against their city rivals. They’ll host DuBois on Jan. 17.
“Last night was definitely the high point for the season,” Hoover said. “That’s as well as this group has played together and it kind of catapulted us into a very confident start today. I think a big moment was probably DuBois shooting us out of the zone that we wanted to play. I thought they shot the ball really well tonight.
“I thought Madison (Rusnica) did a good job tonight because we thought we could turn them over more and it ended up being more of a clean game. I think there were times where maybe our youth showed a little bit, but I thought it was a really good battle. Both teams were very up for the game and the energy and effort was really good.”
Both teams are at home Tuesday. DuBois hosts Central Mountain while DCC hosts Cameron County.
In Wednesday’s consolation game:
Brockway 51, Brookville 30
For most of their win over the hosts in the third-place game, the Lady Rovers led the way. They were up 30-11 by halftime and 20 points early in the third quarter.
But dressing just six players and losing Raegan Gelnette to her fifth foul with 10.9 seconds remaining, things got slightly dicey for head coach Dick Esposito’s team considering one of his top players Selena Buttery picked up her fourth foul with 2:31 left in the third quarter.
However, Danielle Wood hit enough free throws and the Lady Rovers had enough of a cushion to work with while eventually extending the lead to its largest at the end.
Wood finished with 24 points, hitting 15 of 21 free throws, including 11 of 15 in the fourth quarter alone as Brookville got as close as 10 points midway through the fourth. Buttery never did foul out and leave Esposito with four players to work with and added 21 points and 12 rebounds. She was the Lady Rovers’ all-tournament pick.
The win was a bounce-back effort for the Lady Rovers, who had the Mercy Rule running clock slapped on them in a 48-29 loss to DCC in the first round.
“We started strong out of the gate and that was good to see and we were hoping for that against DCC and came out flat, but we wanted to definitely come out and make a point that’s not the team we represent out on the floor,” Esposito said.
“Today, other than a little spell in that third quarter, we kept our heads and played well. We were in foul trouble, but we managed somehow to actually keep five girls on the floor which was shocking as heck,” he laughed. “But I will say we spend a lot of time on free throw shooting and that paid off today.”
Elizabeth Wonderling and Eden Wonderling led Brookville with nine and eight points respectively.’’
CHAMPIONSHIP
DuBOIS 46,
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 43
Score By Quarters
DCC 15 10 8 10 — 43
DuBois 8 17 6 15 — 46
DuBois Central Catholic—43
Jessy Frank 3 2-4 9, Kayley Risser 5 1-3 11, Faith Jacob 6 0-0 12, Rose Whipple 0 0-0 0, Lexi Berta 0 6-6 6, Emma Elensky 0 1-2 1, Marina Hanes 2 0-0 4, Sarah Hugler 0 0-0 0, Hope Jacob 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 10-15 43.
DuBois—46
Madison Rusnica 2 1-3 6, Abby Geist-Salone 0 0-0 0, Izzy Geist-Salone 5 0-0 10, Abbie McCoy 2 0-0 4, Sarah Henninger 2 2-2 6, Alexas Pfeufer 4 2-5 11, Allie Snyder 0 0-4 0, Brooke Chewning 1 0-0 3, Gabby Orzechowski 1 0-0 2, Maddy Orzechowski 0 0-0 0, Rylee Werner 0 0-0 0, Teagan Runyan 1 0-0 2, Kam Fontaine 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 5-14 46.
Three-pointers: DuBois 3 (Chewning, Pfeufer, Rusnica), DCC 1 (Frank).
CONSOLATION
BROCKWAY 51,
BROOKVILLE 30
Score by Quarters
Brockway 16 14 4 17 — 51
Brookville 6 5 9 10 — 30
Brockway—51
Danielle Wood 4 15-20 24, Selena Buttery 8 2-3 21, Raegan Gelnette 0 0-0 0, Lauren Rendos 2 0-0 4, Madelyn Schmader 1 0-0 2, Kalina Powell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 17-24 51.
Brookville—30
Jordan Cook 2 1-4 5, Alayna Haight 0 0-2 0, Elisa Molnar 1 0-0 2, Elizabeth Wonderling 3 2-2 9, Eden Wonderling 2 4-5 9, Kerstyn Davie 2 0-0 6, Reggan Olson 0 0-0 0, Tayler Rafferty 0 0-0 0, Bentley Hughey 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 7-12 30.
3-pointers: Brockway 4 (Buttery 3, Wood), Brookville 3 (Davie 2, Eliz. Wonderling).