BROCKWAY — The DuBois girls basketball team finds itself in familiar territory on the opening weekend of the season — playing for the championship at the Brockway Tip-Off Tournament.
The Lady Beavers punched their ticket to this afternoon’s title game with a 44-19 win against Clarion Friday night and will battle Moniteau for the crown after the Lady Warriors captured a lopsided win of their own against host Brockway, 55-23, in the other semifinal contest.
DuBois, which is looking for its fourth straight crown (tourney wasn’t held in 2020 because of COVID), got off to slow start against the Lady Cats — largely because Madison Rusnica picked up two fouls in the opening 1:02.
That forced Rusnica to sit the remainder of the first quarter, but her teammates kept the Lady Beavers afloat as they led 7-6 after eight minutes. Once Rusnica returned to the floor, it was all DuBois from there over the final three quarters as it outscored Clarion, 37-13 — including 27-8 in the second half — to win going away. DuBois forced 23 Clarion turnovers, 19 in the final three quarters.
Rusnica helped lead the strong finish on both ends of the floor, scoring a game-high 18 points. Fellow senior Alexas Pfeufer joined Rusnica in double figures with 11, all in the second half. Junior Bree Weible added five points off the bench, while seniors Kamryn Fontaine and Teegan Runyon each chipped in four.
“That was kind of a turning point right at the beginning. You’re not expecting one of your most experienced players (Rusnica) to get those early quick fouls,” said DuBois co-head coach Cory Hand. “It kind of stymied us a little bit and was somewhat of a shock factor. They withstood that time she had to be on the bench and responded pretty well defensively.
“I thought difference in the second half was the girls did a better job seeing the floor, especially defensively. It slowed down mentally for them, and we were able to be more aggressive because of that. The first half we lost some girls early (on defense) and gave them sos easy looks, the second half theh calmed down and were able to do what we wanted to do and set the tone defensively.
Clarion grabbed a quick 2-0 lead on a pair of free throws in the opening minute before Rusnica quickly picked up a second foul. The Lady Cats couldn’t capitalize on he absence though, as the only mustered six points in the quarter.
Runyon got DuBois on the board with a jumper 1:31 into the game, then scored again to make it 4-4 with 2:44 left in the quarter. Weible completed an old-fashion 3-point play less than a minute later put the Lady Beavers up 7-4 before the eventually led 7-6 at quarter’s end.
Both teams struggled to find the basket early in the second quarter before Rusnica found the scorebook for the first time with two free throws after being fouled on a drive to the hoop just over two minutes in. She sparked a 6-0 spurt that saw DuBois push its lead to 15-6 thanks to a pair of Abbie McCoy free throws and a basket by Rusnica on a fast break.
Clarion countered with a 5-0 spurt of its own to get back within four at 15-11 before Rusnica scored again in the closing seconds of the half to send DuBois to break up six at 17-11.
DuBois then broke the game open with a strong start to the third quarter that saw the Lady Beavers outscored the Lady Cats 10-2 to extend the lead to 14 points at 27-13. That run all happened in the first four minutes of the third, as neither team scored in the final four minutes of the period.
Rusnica jump-started things with a 3-pointer at the 6:36 mark, then added a pair of free throws before Pfeufer drained a trey of her own. Fontaine capped a 10-0 DuBois run with a layup of a steal to make it 27-11 with 4:21 left in the third.
DuBois took a 27-13 lead to the fourth and quickly pushed that out to 21 (34-13) as Rusnica scored the first seven points of the final quarter. Pfeuer then netted eight straight for the Lady Beavers, including a pair of 3-pointers, before Weible closed out the scoring on a putback with 27 seconds remaining.
As for Moniteau, it reached the finals for the first time with its lopsided 55-23 victory against a Brockway squad with a roster filled with varsity newcomers, some of whom had never played basketball again.
That inexperience showed, but it didn’t deter the Lady Rovers from battling all night, but a veteran Monitau team proved to be too much for Brockway to handle.
Moniteau grabbed control from the opening whistle as Catherine Kelly scored the first eight points of the game. Madelyn Schamder finally broke the ice with a hoop on a strong drive just under three minutes but couldn’t complete the 3-point play.
Younger sister Sophia Schmader, a freshman, then went 1 of 2 at the foul line for her first varsity points to make it an 8-3 game before the Lady Warriors closed the quarter on an 8-0 run to take a 16-3 advantage. Kendall Sankey had four points in that spurt.
Abbey Jewart hit a 3-pointer to open the second quarter for Moniteau, with Madelyn Schamder answering with a hoop on the other end to make it 19-5. It was all Lady Warriors from there though, as they closed the half on a 20-5 run to take a 29-point lead to the break.
Raegan Gelnette hit a 3-pointer in that closing stretch for Brockway, while Kalina Powell also scored.
Moniteau put the mercy rule (30-point lead in second half) into effect in the opening minutes of the third when Davina Pry scored 29 seconds in. The rest of the quarter was competitive though, with Moniteau omnly outscoring Brockway 10-6 with the clock running. Sophia Schmader had four points, including a trey, in the third, while older sister Madelyn also had a hoop.
Jewart scored the first four points of the fourth before Moniteau started mass subbing more. The Lady Warriors didn’t score in the final 5:02 of the game, as Brockway notched the final seven points of the game. Gelnette had six of those as she led Brockway with nine points on the night. Both Schmaders finished with six.
“It showed tonight that veteran teams are fine, but those of us who are in new positions aren’t,” said Brockway coach Dick Esposito. “This two week (of practice) and play is just too soon, especially for us with all our new kids. It’s not an excuse, but you need more time.
“But, I really got a lot of hustle out of these kids, and that’s one thing I told them I wanted to see. I’m pretty proud of them for that. Our offense will come, but our defense .... we still have to really work a it.”
Brockway will battle Clarion in the consolation game today at 11 a.m., while the championship contest between DuBois and Moniteau is slated for 12:30 p.m.
DUBOIS 44,
CLARION 19
Score by Quarters
Clarion 6 5 2 6 — 19
DuBois 7 10 10 17— 44
Clarion—19
S. Babington 1 0-0 3, G. Babington 1 0-0 2, Alston 2 1-1 5, Durish 1 5-6 7, Diehl 0 0-0 0, Kline 0 0-0 0, Bowser 0 0-0 0, Baker 0 0-0 0, Shirey 0 0-0 0, Troese 1 0-0 2. Totals: 6 6-7 19.
DuBois—44
Madison Rusnica 6 4-4 16, Alexas Pfeufer 4 0-0 11, Kamryn Fontaine 2 0-0 4, Gabby Orzechowski 0 0-0 0, Lynx Lander 0 0-0 0, Bree Weible 2 1-1 5, Teegan Runyon 2 0-0 4, Maddy Orzechowski 0 0-0 0, Abbie McCoy 0 0-0 0, Madi Eckley 0 0-0 0, Shelly Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 7-7 44.
Three-pointers: Clarion 1 (S. Babington), DuBois 5 (Rusnica 2, Pfeufer 3).
MONITEAU 55,
BROCKWAY 23
Score by Quarters
Moniteau 16 23 12 4 — 55
Brockway 3 7 6 7 — 23
Moniteau—55
Catherine Kelly 8 2-4 17, Allie Pry 3 2-5 8, Kendall Sankey 5 0-0 10, Danila Pry 2 2-6 6, Abbey Jewert 3 0-0 8, Sophia Fleeger 1 0-0 2, Cheyenne Curt 1 0-0 2, Cara Roxberry 0 0-0 0, Lucy Hartle 0 0-0 0, Isabella Osborne 0 0-0 0, Sydney Bayless 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 6-16 55.
Brockway—23
Raegan Gelnette 3 2-2 9, Madelyn Schmader 3 0-0 6, Sophia Schmader 1 3-6 6, Kalina Powell 1 0-0 2, Maddie Mortimer 0 0-0 0, Mya Freemer 0 0-0 0, Zoe Puhala 0 0-0 0, Anna Brubaker 0 0-0 0, Angela Durle 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 5-8 23.
Three-pointers: Moniteau 3 (Jewert 2, Kelly), Brockway 3 (Gelnette, S. Schmader).