DUBOIS — DuBois used a strong defensive effort coupled with a balanced scoring attack to capture a 51-14 mercy-rule victory against Bradford in a game that was anything but that at the half in District 9 League girls basketball action Friday night.
DuBois, coming off a near-week long layoff since a big 35-20 win vs. Warren last Saturday, found itself in a dogfight with the Lady Owls (2-12) after the first quarter as the Lady Beavers held a slim 15-12 lead.
Defense and poor shooting then ruled the second quarter with points coming at a premium. The Lady Beavers posted the only four points scored in the frame as they went to half up 19-12.
Whatever DuBois’ coaches then said at the break certainly woke up the Lady Beavers, who ran away with the game in the final two quarters as DuBois outscored the Lady Owls 32-2 in the second half to win going away.
All told, the Lady Beavers held Bradford for just two points in the final 24:30 of game action after Bradford rattled off 12 in the first 7:30.
Abbie McCoy led the way for DuBois with a game-high 10 points off the bench. Alexas Pfeufer and Madison Rusnica each nine points — combing to hit all five Lady Beaver 3-pointers.
Kamryn Fontaine added eight, with Rylee Werner and Bree Weible chipping in six each. Weible added 12 rebounds.
“Our defense has been leading, especially recently, so to give up 12 points in the first quarter was more of shock to me than anything,” said DuBois coach Cory Hand. “Moving forward, we made some adjustments and held them to two points basically for three quarters. So, very pleased with that.
“That (defense) led to some tp some transition and easy buckets, and some people got in a rhythm. I was very happy with the post play and their aggressiveness tonight. I thought we did a really good job on the boards, both defensively and offensively, which led to some points too and was happy to see people contribute in that way.
“We’ve gotten some balanced scoring lately, and we have a little slogan we’ve been talking about — to the best of your ability, fill your cup. When you’re out there, fill your cup. You don’t need to fill up the stat sheet, fill up your cup and keep the team concept and do everything you can to help the team.”
DuBois (9-4) jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead on a Pfeufer 3-pointe and hoop by Fontaine, but Bradford countered with a 10-3 spurt to take its only lead of the game at 10-8 with 2;14 left in the opening quarter. Lady Owl Kalie Dixon had five of her team-high seven points in that stretch.
The Lady Beavers grabbed the lead back in the final minute of the first on a 3-pointer by Werner before baskets from McCoy and Weible gave DuBois a 15-12 advantage after eight minutes.
The score remained that way for most of the second quarter as it seemed a lid was put the basket on both ends of the court. DuBois was finally the team to break the ice when Rusnica scored on a putback with 2:01 on the clock after initially missing a layup after she got a steal.
The only other points in the quarter came from DuBois’ Lynx Lander, who hit a jumper near the foul line with 35 seconds left in the half to make it 19-12 at the break.
Those shooting woes were quickly erased to start the second half, as McCoy and Dixon traded buckets in the opening minute of the third. That basket by Dixon proved to be Bradford’s only points of the second half though, as the Lady Beavers promptly ripped off a 30-0 run to end the game.
The Lady Beavers scored 14 straight to end the third, with Fontaine lead that charge with six points. McCoy and Rusnica each added four, while Weible had two. A handful of those baskets to jump-start DuBois’ dominant second half came directly off steals on the press.
DuBois went to the fourth up 35-14 and proceeded to run off 16 more points to finish off that 30-0 stretch to end the game. Rusnica eventually put the mercy-rule running clock into effect when she scored with 3:12 to play.
Six different Lady Beavers scored in the fourth, led by McCoywho had four points. Rusnica, Pfeufer and Werner all had three points, wth Weible added two and four rebounds in the quarter. Teegan Runyon went 1 of 2 at the foul line for her lone point of the game.
DuBois, which has now won two in a row and three of its last four, has a busy week upcoming with three road games.
The Lady Beavers travel to Hollidaysburg on Tuesday and play at Punxsutawney on Thursday. DuBois will close out that long week next Saturday with a game at Brockway, which is the team’s annual Pink Game. Tip-off for that varsity contest Saturday is set for 1:30 p.m.
DUBOIS 51,
BRADFORD 14
Score by Quarters
Bradford 12 0 2 0 — 14
DuBois 15 4 16 16 — 51
Bradford—14
Alana Benson 1 0-0 2, Carli Persichini 1 0-0 3, Kalie Dixon 3 0-0 7, Korie Dixon 1 0-0 2, Mackenzie Taylor 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Johnson 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 0-0 14.
DuBois—51
Kamryn Fontaine 4 0-2 8, Madison Rusnica 4 1-2 9, Alexas Pfeufer 3 0-0 9, Gabby Orzechowski 0 0-2 0, Maddy Orzechowski 0 0-0 0, Bree Weible 3 0-0 6, Abbie McCoy 5 0-2 10, Rylee Werner 2 0-0 6, Teegan Runyon 0 1-2 1, Shelly Anderson 0 0-0 0, Grace Puncheon 0 0-0 0, Lynx Lander 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 2-10 51.
Three-pointers: Bradford 2 (Persichini, Ka. Dixon), DuBois 5 (Pfeufer 3, Werner 2).