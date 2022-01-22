DuBOIS — The DuBois girls basketball team has relied heavily on its defense all season to find success, and Friday night was no different against visiting Bellefonte.
However, the Lady Beavers got some offense to go with that defense Friday as they knocked off the Lady Red Raiders, 44-18, in a battle of teams who are part of the District 6/8/9 Class 5A subregional for postseason play.
Friday’s matchup between the two was decided early, as DuBois raced out to a 13-1 lead after one quarter and never looked back. The Lady Beavers held Bellefonte (2-12) to just two field goals and seven points in the first half and seven field goals for the game.
Meanwhile, DuBois got a balanced attack on the offensive end — one the saw nine different Lady Beavers find the scorebook.
Madison Rusnica led the way with a game-high 10 points, while Abbie McCoy added eight points and six rebounds. Isabella Geist-Salone came off the bench to score seven points, while Alexas Pfeufer and Bree Weible each chipping in four. Weible’s points all came in the fourth quarter.
The victory was DuBois’ second in a row after enduring through a four-game slide in the first half of January. The Lady Beavers are now 8-6 entering a big week that features home games against Punxsutawney on Thursday and Brockway Saturday afternoon for the teams’ annual Pink Game.
“I’m very happy that we got a win,” said DuBois coach Rodney Thompson. “We needed a couple after going through that four-game skid. We were going in the wrong direction, and ow we’re just trying to climb back out of it.
“I was proud of the girls tonight. I thought we shot the ball a little bit better, and maybe we relaxed a bit and started to hit some shots against their zone that we need to hit. There are still some things we need to work on, and it comes down to trying to fix the little things.
“Even in this game, and Bellefonte is struggling this year, there were still times where it looked like we just wanted to give them the ball. Those things are magnified when you play somebody good, because you know they are going to score (off miscues) and figure our your weaknesses and come after you.
‘That’s what our talk at halftime was about. Working on those little things, controlling what you can control and ply as hard as you can every single possession. We’re trying to chunk it down and talk about getting little Ws throughout the game, which will lead to something cool at the end.
“My thing is ‘little Ws turn into big Ws,’ whether it be boxing out, winning a possession on a loose ball or 50-50 ball or whatever. The girls have been receptive to learn all those things. It’s the little nuisances of game that will help you play better.”
Rusnica got DuBois off and running in the opening minute of the game when she took a pass from Allie Snyder on the wing and drove strong to the basket. That jump-started a 13-1 run in the quarter that gave DuBois all the momentum.
Six different lady Beavers scored in the period. Geist-Salone led the way with four points, while McCoy, Pfeufer and Kamryn Fontaine all had two. Sarah Henninger also had a free throw.
Bellefonte’s lone point came on a free throw by Hana Rados with 3:58 left in the quarter. That shot made it 7-1 at the time.
Bellefonte then scored the first four points of the second, getting a free throw by Emalee Neff before Maria Cotter drained a 3-pointer to make it 13-5. DuBois countered with a McCoy hoop and free throw by Geist-Salone to get the lead back to 11 at 16-5b at the midway point of the period.
Lady Raider Emma Rossman found the basket with 2:46 left in the half, but that proved to be Bellefonte’s final points before the break.
DuBois closed the half on an 8-0 run on hoops from McCoy, Gabby Orzechowski, Geist-Salone and Lynx Lander, who scored in the paint in the final seconds to send the teams to the locker rooms with the Lady Beavers up 24-7.
The Lady Beavers carried that momentum over in the second half and owned the third while Thompson substituted freely. DuBois scored the first 10 points of the third, five by Rusnica, as part of a larger 18-0 run to take a commanding 34-7 advantage with 3:14 left in the quarter.
Bellefonte finally scored with just under a minute remaining when Makenzie Ellenberger hit a 3-pointer.
DuBois took a 34-10 lead to the fourth and pushed its advantage to as many 29 points (41-12) with a 7-0 spurt that featured a pair of Bree Weible baskets around a Teegan Runyon 3-pointer. The Lady Beavers eventually won by 26 points.
DUBOIS 44,
BELLEFONTE 18
Score by Quarters
Bellefonte 1 6 3 8 — 18
DuBois 13 11 10 10 — 44
Bellefonte—18
Emalee Neff 1 1-2 3, Emma Rossman 3 0-0 6, Makenzie Ellenberger 2 0-0 5, Angelina Aviles 0 0-0 0, Sydney Hamilton 0 0-0 0, Hana Rados 0 1-2 1, Kierra Whitman 0 0-0 0, Madison Ripka 0 0-0 0, Maria Cotter 1 0-0 3. Totals: 7 2-4 18.
DuBois—44
Madison Rusnica 3 3-4 10, Allie Snyder 0 0-2 0, Abbie McCoy 3 2-2 8, Sarah Henninger 0 1-2 1, Alexas Pfeufer 2 0-0 4, Rylee Werner 0 0-0 0, Kamryn Fontaine 1 0-0 2, Teegan Runyon 1 0-0 3, Bree Weible 2 0-0 4, Abby Geist-Salone 0 0-0 0, Isabella Geist-Salone 3 1-3 7, Lynx Lander 1 0-0 2, Gabby Orzechowski 1 1-2 3, Maddy Orzechowski 0 0-0 0, Madi Eckley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 8-15 44.
Three-pointers: Bellefonte 2 (Ellenberger, Cotter), DuBois 2 (Rusnica, Runyon).