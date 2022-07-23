CRANBERRY — The DuBois Little League All-Star baseball team didn’t play its best game of the summer Friday evening in Cranberry, but the effort was still good enough to secure a trip to states as the District 10 champions held off LeBoeuf, 9-5, for the Section 1 title.
DuBois, which won its first two sectional games by a combined score of 34-7, brought the bats once again Friday against LeBoeuf — which battled its way back to the championship game by beating Butler Township, 11-6, on Thursday.
DuBois pounded out 16 hits against three LeBoeuf pitchers, but all those hits didn’t necessarily equate to a lot of runs as the District 10 champs only scored four times in its final four at-bats after a big five-run first.
Those four runs proved to be the difference as DuBois held off a feisty LeBoeuf squad that was up the challenge of matching DuBois at the plate. LeBoeuf posted 12 hits, including three home runs (DuBois had 2 homers), but struggled to cash in its opportunities.
The District 3 champs actually left more runners on base (11) than DuBois did and made things interesting in the top of the top of the sixth.
Bode Matkovich blasted a three-run homer run in the frame to make it 9-5 after a two-out error by DuBois on a dropped popup extended the game. Matkovich hit two homers in the game, finishing 3-for-4 with four RBIs.
That’s as close as LeBoeuf got though, as Luke Reed came on in relief and ended the game with a strikeout after starter Lance Davidson and he allowed singles to Justyce Carruthers and Landon Martin, respectively, after Matkovich’s homer.
Reed also played a huge role in DuBois’ offensive attack, going 4-for-4 with two doubles and three runs scored. Teammate Evan Burton also was 4-for-4 with a homer and five RBIs.
Davidson, Brody Knouse and JT Hughes all had two hits for DuBois. Knouse blasted a solo homer, while Davidson had a double and three RBIs on top of notching the win on the mound. The righty allowed five run, two earned, on 12 hits in 5 2/3 innings of work. He struck out three and walked just one.
“We won, but we didn’t play our best, and a game like this shows them you have to play six full innings,” said DuBois assistant coach Dom Morelli. “That’s going to be our focus. I don’t know what we lacked today, but we weren’t in it as a group.”
“We weren’t running to first ... they weren’t taking balls in the field serious,” added manager Ricky Buzard. “They have some work to do this week before we head to states. They are a lot better than this.”
DuBois was the home team for the first time in three games in Cranberry, and Davidson worked around a pair of singles by Max Manning and Matkovich in the top of the first.
DuBois then jumped on LeBoeuf starter Luke Bowers in the bottom half.
Brycen Buzard led off with a single, while Reed doubled to right-center. Davidson then smacked a double of his own to right-center to plate both runners.
Knouse stepped in and reached an error before Burton launched a three-run homer to left to give DuBois a 5-0 lead after just five batters. Hughes and Nate Witherite kept the inning going with infield singles around a strikeout before LeBoeuf ended the DuBois rally with a pair of spectacular defensive plays.
First, center fielder Easton Glass made a nice sliding catch on a ball hit by Luca Morelli, while third baseman Martin made a leaping catch towards the line on a lie drive hit by Buzard for the final out.
DuBois tacked on a sixth run in the second when Reed ripped his second double of the game to right-center and scored on a clutch two-out single to center by Burton.
LeBoeuf got on the board in the third as Manning and Matkovich hit hammered solo homers off Davidson around a groundout to make it a 6-2 game.
LeBoeuf tried to make some more noise in the inning, as Martin walked with two outs and pinch-hitter Austin Orris singled. Davidson ended things there, though, getting Dominic Wolfarth to fly out to Witherite in left.
DuBois left two runners in scoring position in the bottom of the third, while LeBoeuf stranded a pair in the top of the fourth.
Knouse added to DuBois’ lead in the bottom of the fourth when he belted a homer to open the inning to give his team a 7-2 advantage.
DuBois pushed that lead to 9-2 with two more runs in the fifth with two outs, but the potential was there for more.
Reed jump-started the two-out rally with a single and took second when the ball was misplayed in the outfield. Davidson singled home Reed before Knouse doubled. Burton then struck again, this time hitting another RBI single that brought home Davidson and left runners on the corners.
The inning then ended in weird fashion, as Hughes hit a high popup just in front of home plate that LeBoeuf’s catcher dropped.
However, Hughes had only walked part way down to first with his bat, either thinking the ball was foul or would be caught. He didn’t have time to react once it was dropped though, and catcher Manning threw him out at first to end the inning.
DuBois then got a huge defensive play to start the sixth as Witherite made a diving catch in left on a sinking liner hit by Bowers. Davidson then got Glass to fly out to Reed in center, but Manning kept LeBoeuf alive with a single.
Nick Askins then hit a popup to short that was dropped by Buzard that could have ended the game. LeBoeuf made DuBois pay for the miscue, as Matkovich stepped in and blasted his three-run homer that made it 9-5.
The homer put some of the DuBois faithful in attendance on edge, but Reed shut the door a couple batters later to send he and his teammates to the state tournament, which will be held on the campus at Pitt-Bradford.
DuBois opens state play Wednesday against the Section 3 champ at 7:30 p.m.
DUBOIS 9,
LEBOEUF 5
Score by Innings
LeBoeuf 002 003 — 5
DuBois 510 12x — 9
LeBeouf—5
Easton Glass cf-p-cf 4010, Max Manning c 4241, Nick Askins 2b 3100, Calon Strasser ph-2b 1000, Bode Matkovich 1b 4234, Justyce Carruthers rf 3010, Jake Schreiner rf 1000, Landon Martom 3b 3030, Giovanni Bartone lf-spr 1000, Austin Orris ph-lf 3010, Dominic Walfarth ss-p 2000, Luke Bowers p-cf-ss 3000. Totals: 32-5-13-5.
DuBois—9
Bycen Buzard ss 3110, Brady Baronick ph 1000, Luke Reed cf-p 4340, Lance Davidson p-ss 4223, Brody Knouse 3b 4221, Evan Burton 1b 4145, JT Hughes rf-cf 4020, Jackson McCall c 3000, Nate Witherite lf 1010, Porter Price ph 2000, Luca Morelli 2b-rf 1000, Ace Johnson ph-rf 1000, Mateo Gallegos rf 1000. Totals: 33-9-16-9.
Errors: LeBoeuf 4, DuBois 1. LOB: LeBoeuf 11, DuBois 9. DP: LeBoeuf 1. 2B: Reed 2, Davidson, Knouse. HR: Manning, Matkovich 2; Knouse, Burton. HBP: Wolfarth (by Davidson).
Pitching
LeBoeuf: Luke Bowers-2 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; Easton Glass-2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; Dominic Wolfarth-1 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
DuBois: Lance Davidson-5 2/3 IP, 12 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB; Luke Reed-1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Davidson. Losing pitcher: Bowers.