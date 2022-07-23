CRANBERRY — The DuBois Little League All-Star baseball team didn’t play its best game of the summer Friday evening in Cranberry, but the effort was still good enough to secure a trip to states as the District 10 champions held off LeBoeuf, 9-5, for the Section 1 title.

DuBois, which won its first two sectional games by a combined score of 34-7, brought the bats once again Friday against LeBoeuf — which battled its way back to the championship game by beating Butler Township, 11-6, on Thursday.

