KANE — The DuBois Junior League All-Star baseball team notched a dominant, 19-3, win in four innings over Kane on Friday night at Glenwood Park’s Pat Sentilli Memorial Field in Kane to kickoff the District 10 tournament.
DuBois used aggressive baserunning while taking advantage of passed balls and a half-dozen Kane errors as they also outhit Kane 9-2 on the evening — with Kane’s two hits coming in the bottom of the fourth down 19-1.
Wes Clyde picked up the win on the mound, reaching 35 pitches with his final strikeout after throwing the first two and 2/3 innings. He didn’t allow a hit but gave up one run in the bottom of the first while walking one and striking out five in total. From there, Brody Knouse threw the remaining one and 1/3 innings, allowing two hits and two runs — both of which were unearned — while walking one and striking out two.
Isaac Dennison led DuBois at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a run scored, two doubles and a team-high three RBIs as teammate Evan Burton was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, a double and an RBI.
DuBois was taking bases at will on Friday night, recording seven official stolen bases with countless others on defensive indifference — with Kane not making an attempt to throw to the base to get the runner out. Isaiah Chewning notched three stolen bases as Clyde had two and Bryson Kail also had two.
With the pregame coin flip, Kane was awarded as the home team and DuBois got out to a 1-0 lead as Clyde helped out his own cause. He drew a walk off of Kane starting pitcher Nate McCormack to lead the game and did the rest, stealing second and third before crossing the plate on a wild pitch.
Kane matched DuBois in the bottom of the first as Eric Novosel also drew a leadoff walk and later stole second and got to third on a wild pitch. A fielder’s choice by Lucas Wensel plated Novosel to tie things up.
But in the second inning, DuBois would start running away with the game and jumped out to a 6-1 lead, scoring five runs on a single hit while Kane committed three errors leading to all of the runs of the inning being unearned.
Jack Statler broke the tie by scoring on a wild pitch to make it 2-1 DuBois with one out. Easton Harris’ groundout plated Brady Glass for a 3-1 advantage. With the bases later loaded, a wild pitch scored Chewning as it was followed up by the lone hit of the inning — Dennison’s two-RBI double to the left-center gap as DuBois led 6-1.
A three-up-three-down inning by Kane then saw DuBois put the game out of reach, scoring nine runs on six hits off of new relief pitcher Keller Chamberlain.
An infield single by Burton that saw the infield grass nearly halt the grounder went in the books for an RBI, bringing home Kail for the 7-1 lead. Knouse then scored on a wild pitch to go up 8-1, followed by an RBI by Statler to bring home Burton as Statler then reached first on an error.
DuBois got into double-digits as a Chad Gerg infield single made it 10-1, with Clyde’s fielder’s choice giving them a 10-run lead. Chewning made it 11-1 the next batter, scoring on a wild pitch before Dennison made it 13-1 by hitting another RBI double in almost the exact same spot as the first one.
Seth Wilmoth’s RBI single brought in another run as DuBois led 14-1 as Dennison crossed the plate. The team’s final run of the inning came as Kail put one in play to short, as the error scored Wilmoth as DuBois led 15-1. However, Kane would get another out to avoid the potential 15-run mercy rule after three innings.
Up 15-1 into the fourth inning, DuBois made sure the fourth inning would be the last, plating four more for an 18-run lead. After Burton had a one-out double, he would score on a ball put in play by Statler, as he reached first on the error.
A wild pitch scored Statler to give DuBois a 17-1 lead and yet another wild pitch brought Glass across home, making it 18-1. Chewning made things happen for the final DuBois run of the night. After drawing a walk, he stole second after taking off on the pickoff attempt instead of going back to first. A wild pitch moved him to third and another wild pitch brought him home for the 19-1 lead.
Kane scored two in the bottom of the fourth, including getting its first two hits of the game, but DuBois walked away with a 19-3 win in four innings.
The win now moves DuBois into a winners bracket semifinal on Sunday as they’ll host St. Marys — the only one of the seven teams to have a first-round bye.
Kane will now play again on Tuesday against the winner of Sunday’s elimination game between Brockway and Johnsonburg.
DuBOIS 19, KANE 3, 4 innings
Score by Innings
DuBois 159 4 — 19
Kane 100 2 — 3
DuBois—19
Wes Clyde p-3b 2301, Isaac Dennison c 4123, Seth Wilmoth ss 3111, Bryson Kail cf-eh 3120, Brody Knouse 3b-p 2100, Evan Burton 1b 3221, Jack Statler 3b 3201, Brady Glass eh-lf 1300, Easton Harris lf-eh 3111, Isaiah Chewning rf-cf 2300, Chad Gerg eh-rf 1111. Totals: 27-19-9-9.
Kane—3
Eric Novosel cf-p 1100, Talon Shaeffer lf-ss-cf 2110, Nate McCormack p-lf 2000, Lucas Wensel c 2001, Keller Chamberlain ss-p-ss 2110, Lucas Ledwith 2b 1000, Seth Lundeen 1b 2000, Matt Parana 3b 2000, Ryan Paul rf 1000, Marco Lorenzo eh 1000. Totals: 16-3-2-1.
Errors: DuBois 2, Kane 6. LOB: DuBois 4, Kane 3. 2B: Dennison 2, Burton. SB: Chewning 3, Clyde 2, Kail 2; Novosel. HBP: Clyde (by McCormack).
Pitching
DuBois: Wes Clyde-2 2/3 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO; Brody Knouse-1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Kane: Nate McCormack-2 IP, 2 H, 6 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB; Keller Chamberlain-1 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Eric Novosel-1 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Clyde. Losing pitcher: McCormack.