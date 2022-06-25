ST. MARYS — If you love offense, then Benzinger Park was the place to be Friday evening as the DuBois Junior League All-Star softball team outslugged St. Marys, 18-12, to reach the finals of the District 10 Tournament.
DuBois came out firing on all cylinders and looked like it might make quick work of St. Marys as it grabbed a 12-1 lead entering the bottom of the fifth. However, that idea quickly went away as a feisty St. Marys squad played seven runs in the bottom of the fifth to make it a game at 12-8.
DuBois answered right back with a six-run sixth as it hit St. Marys starter Molly Hanslovan hard throughout the game. St. Marys countered with four runs in the bottom of the sixth against DuBois’ Abby Kalgren, but that proved to be not enough as DuBois held on for the 18-12 victory.
Brielle Gray, the third DuBois pitcher of the day, had a quiet bottom of the seventh — allowing just a two-out infield singe to Addison Beimel — to finish off the victory.
On top of scoring 30 combined runs, the teams also combined for 30 hits, with DuBois winning that category by an 18-12 margin as well.
Tessa Tekely enjoyed a huge night at the plate to lead DuBois. She finished 4-for-5 with a triple, six RBIs. Elliette Brewer also had four hits, finishing a homer shy of the cycle, while knocking in a run.
Teammate Addison Lilja was 3-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Kendall Lashinsky was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Gray and Jillian Morgan each added two hits, with Gray driving in a pair and Morgan one.
DuBois was the visiting team and wasted little time jumping on Hanslovan in the first.
Morgan beat out an infield single to open the game, then stole second before Lilja walked. Tekely followed with a RBI single to left-center, but Liljawas thrown out trying to take third.
After a strikeout, Brewer delivered a clutch two-out double to plate Tekely to make it 2-0.
St. Marys got one of those runs right back in the bottom half, as Addison Beimel drew a leadoff walk and scored on a Sophia Surra double down the left-field line.
Kalgren, who started, settled in from there and kept St. Marys off the board in the second, third and fourth innings. She allowed a leadoff single to Sophia Benjamin in the third and a two-out infield to Kalani Clinger in the fourth.
As Kalgren quieted the St. Marys bats, her offense exploded for 10 runs between the second and fourth innings to put DuBois on the verge of a mercy-rule victory.
The top of the second started innocently enough, as Grayce Reynolds reached on an error before Hanslovan recorded back-to-back strikeouts. However, a walk to Morgan extended the inning, and DuBois took advantage.
Lilja smacked a run-scoring singe to right before Tekely ripped a two-run triple to right. She scored herself on an errant throw to third to make it 6-1.
DuBois then broke the game wide open in its favor with a six-run fourth.
An error once again got things started before Morgan singled. Hanslovan then struck out Lilja, but Tekely and Gray hit back-to-back singles to plate Lilly Sachs and Morgan, respectively.
Brewer kept things going with a single of her own before pinch-hitter Lashinsky doubled home a pair of runs. A two-out RBI single from Sydney Graham eventually capped the inning to put DuBois up 12-1.
A mercy-rule win wasn’t in the cards for DuBois, though, as St. Marys finally got to Kalgren, and reliever Lashinsky, for seven runs in the bottom of fifth to put itself right back into the game.
Ruby Miller led off the inning with a single to right and took second when the ball was bobbled in the outfield. After a groundout, Addison Beimel singled home Miller. Singles by Surra and Hanslovan produced another run with Beimel coming home on Hanlsovan’s hit.
That spelled the end for Kalgren — for the time being — as DuBois went to Lashinsky in the circle. She struggled to find the plate though, walking the first two batters she faced.
A free pass to Allison Mertz forced in a run before Dana Beimel plated another on an infield hit. Sidney Reider then blasted a three-run triple to make it 12-8.
DuBois then went back to Kalgren in the circle, a move that got them out of the inning. Kalgren got Miller to popup before Reider was tagged out at home by Kalgren while trying to score on a wild pitch to end the inning.
Leading by four, DuBois created some breathing room again with its six-run sixth that saw it bat around for the second time in the game.
DuBois had five hits in the frame, getting a two-run single from Tekely and RBI singles by Lilja and Gray. Morgan also forced home a run with a bases loaded walk.
The late-game scoring barrage continued in the bottom of the sixth, as St. Marys pushed across four more runs to set the eventual final of 18-12.
Addison Beimel had a RBI double and Surra a RBI single in the inning, while St. Marys also scored two runs on an error.
Surra and Addison Beimel each finished with three hits, including a double and had two RBIs for St. Marys. Hanslovan had two hits, including a double, and a RBI.The win puts DuBois into the driver’s seat as the undefeated team in Tuesday’s District 10 title game, which will be played at Heindl Field.
DuBois awaits the winner of Sunday’s elimination game between St. Marys and Bradford, which will be played in St. Marys. Bradford hammered Warren, 23-1, in five innings Friday to stay alive.
DUBOIS 18, ST. MARYS 12
Score by Innings
DuBois 240 606 0 — 18
St. Marys 100 074 0 — 12
DuBois—18
Jillian Morgan 3b-ss 4421, Addison Lilja c 5232, Tessa Tekely rf 5346, Brielle Gray ss-p 5122, Elliette Brewer 1b 5241, Abby Kalgren p-3b 2000, Kendall Lashinsky ph-p 3222, Grace Reynolds lf 4000, Jenna Mowrey ph-lf 1000, Sumari Carr cf 1000, Sydney Graham spr-ph-cf 4111, Lilly Sachs 2b 2100, Addison Edinger ph 0200. Totals: 41-18-18-15.
St. Marys—12
Addison Beimel cf 4332, Sophia Surra lf-3b 5232, Molly Hanslovan p-ss 4221, Zoe Romanic 2b 3100, Allison Mertz c 3001, Dan Beimel lf-ss-p 3111, Kalani Clinger rf 1010, Sidney Reider 1b 4013, Samantha Kahnell 3b 2100, Ruby Miller lf 2110, Sophia Benjamin ss ss 2110, Macy Cherry rf 1000. Totals: 34-12-12-10.
Errors: DuBois 3, St. Marys 7. LOB: DuBois 8, St. Marys 5. 2B: Lilja, Brewer, Lashinsky; A. Beimel, Surra, Hanslovan. 3B: Tekely; Reider. HBP: A. Beimel (by Kalgren. SB: Tekely; A. Beimel.
Pitching
DuBois: Abby Kalgren-6 IP, 10 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO, 1 HB; Kendall lashinsky-0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Brielle Gray-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Kalgren. Losing pitcher: Hanslovan.