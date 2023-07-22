SMETHPORT — It took the DuBois Junior League All-Star baseball team two trips north to Smethport, the second made necessary because of severe storms that moved through the North Tier Thursday evening, but DuBois came home with Friday with a wild 10-9 victory to secure a berth in the District 10 championship game.
And, there was no better word than wild to describe just about everything surrounding the two-day contest.
The contest started with a wild first inning Thursday that saw a combined 13 runs scored on 11 hits and six walks. Host Smethport/Mt. Jewett, which also features players from the Potter/McKean league, won that crazy first inning 8-5 and forced DuBois to play catch up the rest of the evening.
DuBois got a run back in the fourth, then scored two more huge runs in the top of the fifth to pull even at 8-8 with inclement weather approaching the area.
Those final two runs proved vital because had DuBois not tied the game at that point, Smethport/Mt. Jewett would have won when severe storms hit the area in the bottom half of the fifth. The game would have been deemed official at that point with the loss sending DuBois to the loser’s bracket.
Instead, the game was stopped initially because of thunder with Smethport’s Chase Boyd at the plate with two outs and a 2-2 count with runners on first and second. Both teams initially intended to try to wait out the approaching storm and stayed at the field for more than 45 minutes.
However, that storm hit with high intensity, downing trees and power lines throughout the North Tier, which quickly made officials pull the plug for the night just past 8:30 p.m.
DuBois’ ability to claw its way back into the game was due in a large part to a strong relief outing from Brody Knouse. The righty tossed 2 2/3 no-hit innings, working around five walks while striking out three to keep Smethport scoreless in the middle innings before the delay.
When play resumed Friday, Wes Clyde took to the mound again for DuBois. He tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings prior to Knouse Thursday and stayed under the pitch to be eligible to throw with no rest needed. All told, he threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings between the two days. He allowed three hits while walking three and striking out three.
DuBois decided to go with Clyde, one of the team’s aces, despite a possible loser’s bracket looming today with a loss.
Boyd drew a walk to begin play Friday to load the bases. DuBois then had a miscommunication, as Clyde tried to pick off Boyd at first but Evan Burton wasn’t hold the runner on. Burton tried to knock the throw down, but the error allowed Gavin Moses to score from first to put the home team back on top 9-8.
Clyde then promptly got Bradley Stilson to ground out to end the inning and strand a pair of runners in scoring position. The unearned run was charged to Knouse.
Finding itself behind again, DuBois put together a rally in the sixth to take its first lead since the first inning.
Isaiah Chewning jump-started that rally by beating out an infield single hit into the hole at shortstop. He quickly stole second and took third on a wild pitch before Chad Gerg drew a walk to turn over the DuBois lineup. Base running was a key to the DuBois win as it stole 10 bases in the game compared to none for Smethport.
Clyde then plated Chewning on a groundout to tie the game before Isaac Dennison reached on a two-out error that allowed Gerg to score to put DuBois up 10-9.
Seth Wilmoth followed with an infield single before Smethport reliever Lawson Wetzel used a groundout to end the inning and leave a pair of runners in scoring position.
Wilmoth went 3-for-4 with a run scored, while Dennison was 2-for-4 with a RBI and run scored.
Clyde then worked around a pair of walks in the bottom of the sixth to send the game to the seventh with DuBois holding a 10-9 advantage. Walks hurt both teams in the contest, as there were a combined 18 free passes. DuBois pitchers issues 12 of those walks.
DuBois tried to add some insurance in the top of the seventh as Knouse reached on an error to open the inning. He quickly stole second but was then thrown out trying to steal third.
Wetzel then got two quick outs to send the game to the bottom of the seventh, where Smethport didn’t go away quietly.
Kellen Veilleux opened the frame with a bang as he ripped a leadoff double to right-center — just one of two extra-base hits in the game.
DuBois right fielder Isaiah Chewning then made a nice running catch coming in towards second base for the first out. Smethport’s Gavin Moses then dropped a single into shallow left-center amongst three DuBois defenders.
However, Veilleux had to hold on the play as he wasn’t sure of the ball would be caught. That proved to be key in DuBois getting out of the inning and capturing the win.
Catcher Dennison then made a nice grab on a high foul ball near the backstop for out No. 2 before Liam Hawver followed with a hard grounder to Knouse at third.
Because Veilleux had to hold moments earlier, Knouse was able to race to the third base bag for a forceout to end the game and send DuBois to Monday’s championship game — which will be played at Stern Field at 6 p.m.
Smethport/Mt. Jewett has a quick turnaround, as it is now the team that most play in the loser’s bracket final at St. Marys at 4 p.m.
The winner of that matchup will then play for the title and have to DuBois twice to secure the automatic berth to this year’s Eastern Regional Tournament, which will be played in DuBois from Aug. 1-7. The District 10 champion with be the host team playing in the regional event.
Going back to Thursday, DuBois opened the game with a bang as it scored scored five runs with batting around in the top of the first against Smethport starter Hawver and Veilleux, who relieved him.
DuBois loaded the bases with one out on singles by Dennison and Wilmoth and a fielder’s choice that saw all three runners be safe when a throw to second was dropped.
Knouse then plate a run with a single before Burton smacked a two-run single to center to make it 3-0. Brady Glass added a RBI single, while Easton Harris plated the fifth run on a groundout.
Any momentum DuBois built was quickly taken away as Smethport batted around itself in the bottom of the first, scoring eight runs against starter Wilmoth before Clyde eventually got his team out of the inning.
Wilmoth struggled to find the zone, walking four while also giving up four hits. Clyde also walked the first batter he faced, then a RBI single before Wilmoth caught a soft liner at short for the final out.
As much offense as there was in that first inning, runs came at premium after that on Thursday.
Clyde kept Smethport off the board in the second, while Knouse did the same in the third and fourth before play was stopped in the fifth.
Veilleux did the same to DuBois in the second and third before Dennison beat out an infield single with two outs in the fourth to score Gerg, who had walked with two away.
DuBois then scored the two key runs in the fifth that helped extend the game when the weather hit.
Bryson Kail led off the fifth with a single to left and quickly stole second and third. He then scored when Knouse reached on an error.
Knouse reached second on that miscue, then got third on a balk call before scoring on a jack Statler groundout to knot things up at 8-8 and set the stage for Friday’s dramatic conclusion.
DUBOIS 10,
SMETHPORT/MT. JEWETT 9
Score by Innings
DuBois 500 122 0 —l10
Smethport/MJ 800 010 0 — 9
DuBois—10
Wes Clyde ss-p-3b-p 2001, Isaac Dennison c 4121, Seth Wilmoth p-ss 4130, Bryson Kail cf 4210, Brody Knouse 3b-p-3b 3212, Evan Burton 1b 4112, Jack Statler 2b 4011, Brady Glass eh 3011, Easton Harris lf 3001, Isaiah Chewning rf 2110, Chad Gerg eh 1200. Totals: 34-10-11-9.
Smethport/MJ—9
Kellen Veilleux ss-p-ss-2b 4021, Lawson Wetzel 1b-p 4100, Gavin Moses c 3120, Sage McCleaft 3b 4111, Liam Hawver p-ss-2b-ss 3100, Chase Boyd 2b-3b 1100, Bradley Stilson cf 2111, Reid Page lf 1111, Tymber Nichols rf 2101, Isaac Vincent eh 2100, Lucas Fowler eh-1b 0000, Canon Gustafson eh 2001. Totals: 28-9-7-6.
Errors: DuBois 2, S/MJ 4. LOB: DuBois 8, S/MJ 11. DP: DuBois 1, S/MJ 0. 2B: Veilleux, McCleaft. HBP: Moses (by Knouse). SB: Clyde 3, Wilmoth, Kail 2, Knouse, Chewning, Gerg. CS: Knouse (by Moses). PO: Clyde (by Veilleux).
Pitching
DuBois: Seth Wilmoth-2/3 IP, 4 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO; Wes Clyde-3 2/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 3 SO; Brody Knouse-2 2/3 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB.
S/MJ: Liam Hawver-1/3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Kellen Veilleux-4 2/3 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 4 SO; Lawson Wetzel-2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Clyde. Losing pitcher: Wetzel.