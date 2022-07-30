DUBOIS — The DuBois Junior League All-Star baseball team saw its summer come to an end Friday afternoon as it lost to Keystone, 5-2, in an elimination game at Stern Family Field to finish fourth at the state tournament.

DuBois, which stayed alive with a 10-0, 5-inning victory Thursday evening against Greater Wyoming, struggled to get its bats going Friday while its defense was both helped and hurt the Section 1 champions in the season-ending loss.

