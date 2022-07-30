DUBOIS — The DuBois Junior League All-Star baseball team saw its summer come to an end Friday afternoon as it lost to Keystone, 5-2, in an elimination game at Stern Family Field to finish fourth at the state tournament.
DuBois, which stayed alive with a 10-0, 5-inning victory Thursday evening against Greater Wyoming, struggled to get its bats going Friday while its defense was both helped and hurt the Section 1 champions in the season-ending loss.
DuBois mustered just two hits but still found itself in a 2-2 game after four innings before Keystone took the lead with a run in the fifth before tacking on two huge insurance runs in the top of the seventh.
Keystone’s first two runs were unearned as DuBois committed three errors and had a couple other mental mistakes in the game. However, the DuBois defense also helped keep the Section 1 champs in the game as they turned two double plays and threw three Keystone runners out on the bases.
That still wasn’t enough for DuBois on the day, as Keystone advanced to play West Side in a second elimination game of the day Friday.DuBois beat Keystone in walk-off fashionl 7-6, on the opening day of states.
Both teams starting pitchers needed just eight pitches to retire the side in the first on Friday, then Keystone tried to make some noise in the second against DuBois’ Madix Clark.
Watt Probst led off the inning with single but was promptly thrown out try to steal second by Pawl. Teammate Nolan Cross then reached on an error, but he never left first as DuBois turned a 4-6-3 inning-ending double play.
Keystone’s Aiden Jones then worked around an one-out walk by Grady Glaiczynski in the bottom of the second before the Section 3 champs got to Clark in the third.
Keystone’s Austin Farnk got things started with one out as he walked. Austin Andrus then put down a sac bunt that saw both runners reach safely as Clark’s throw went down the right field line.
DuBois right fielder Brayden Zatsick hustled over to back up the play, but he jogged into the infield with ball instead of throwing it in. Frank saw that and broke for the plate and scored.
Clark then walked the next two batters to load the bases. That proved to be the end for Clark, as Galiczynski came on in relief. He threw just one pitch to get out of the jam, as Wes Clyde — who had just entered the game at second base — fielded a grounder up the middle and turned a 4-3 double play.
Trailing 1-0, DuBois answered right back in the bottom half of the third.
Pawl and Zatsick drew back-to-back walks to open the frame, but Pawl was then throw out at third on the front end of a double steal for the first out of the inning.
Samson Deeb then ripped a single to left-center to plate Zatick to even things at 1-1. Deeb quickly stole second and scored from second when Noah Farrell reached on a two-out error to put DuBois up 2-1.
That lead was short-lived though as Keystone pulled even during the top of the fourth, which featured a long delay.
Keystone loaded the bases with no outs on a Probst single, an error and a walk. Galiczynski then struck out Hayes Miller for the first out, except Miller had been subbed for on defense the inning prior.
Keystone still sent him up to bat, even though the sub Jared Bishoff should have hit. DuBois called out the move and a lengthy discussion with tournament officials ensued.
When the dust settled, it basically was determined that the out stood and the play time for the sub restarted — meaning he had to play two more innings in the field and bat once since Keystone had 12 players.
When play resumed, Galiczynski gave up a sac fly to right by Frank that plated special pinch runner Josh Ludlow to even the score at 2-2. DuBois then got out of the jam on a fielder’s choice.
Walker relieved Jones in the fourth and proceeded to toss four scoreless innings of relief to eventually earn the win. He retired the side in order in the fourth and sixth innings — and worked around an error with one out in the fifth.
Meanwhile, Keystone grabbed the lead in the fifth when Probst got down a squeeze bunt that went for a RBI single aainst Farrell, who had just come on for Galiczynski. Darius Shade, who was hut by Galiczynski earlier in the inning, scored the run which ultimately proved to be the game-winner.
DuBois got out of the inning when Pawl picked off Walker, who had singled, at third. The throw back to the plate by third baseman Galiczynski was in time to get Walker.
Keystone added on two huge insurance runs in the seventh on back-to-back RBI doubles by Walker and Probst, who finished 4-for-4 with two RBIs. Walker was 2-for-4 with a RBI on top of getting the win.
DuBois tried to counter in the bottom of the seventh and looked to have a great start as Bryson Kail ripped a double that saw Keystone’s left fielder stumble going backwards, with the ball tipping off the top of his glove as he did.
Disaster struck DuBois on the same play as Kail tried to stretch the hit into a triple, on the encouragement of coaches, but was thrown out.
Second baseman Cole Cooper then made a nice sliding stop on a grounder hit by Mason Dinkfelt before Isaac Dennison drew a two-out walk. That’s as far as the inning went, as Walker struck out Zatsick looking to end the game.
DuBois finished its All-Star season with a 7-2 record.
KEYSTONE 5,
DUBOIS 2
Score by Innings
Keystone 001 110 2 — 5
DuBois 002 000 0 — 2
Keystone—5
Cole Cooper lf-2b 2110, Darius Shade ss 1100, Blake Walker 3b-p 4121, Watt Probst c 4042, Nolan Cross 2b-1b 4000, Aiden Jones p 2000, Dan Hanna cf 1000, Hayes Miller rf 2000, Jared Bishoff rf 1000, Austin Frank 1b 1111, Austin Andrus cf 0000, Josh Ludlow spr-ph-lf 2100. Totals: 24-5-8-4.
DuBois—2
Samson Deeb ss 3111, Walker Thomas lf 3000, Noah Farrell 3b-p 3000, Madix Clark p 2000, Wes Clyde 2b 1000, Grady Galiczynski 2b-p-3b 2000, Bryson Kail cf 2010, Jonathan Reed ph 1000, Camdyn Long 1b 1000, Mason Dinkfelt ph 2000, Landon Pawl c 0000, Isaac Dennison ph 1000, Brayden Zatsick rf 2100. Totals: 23-2-2-1.
Errors: Keystone 2, DuBois 3. LOB: Keystone 6, DuBois 4. DP: DuBois 2. 2B: Walker, Probst; Kail. SAC: Shade, Andrus. SF: Frank. HBP: Shade (by Galiczynski). SB: Deeb, Zatsick. CS: Cooper (by Pawl), Probst (by Pawl); Pawl (by Probst). PO: Walker (by Pawl).
Pitching
Keystone: Aiden Jones-3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Blake Walker-4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO.
DuBois: Madix Clark-2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Grady Galiczynski-2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB; Noah Farrell-2 2/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Walker. Losing pitcher: Galiczynski.