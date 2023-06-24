DuBOIS — The DuBois Little League All-Star softball team picked up a dominant, 18-0, win over Elk/McKean in an elimination game of the District 10 tournament Friday evening at Heindl Field.
Elk/McKean, listed as Kane on the official D-10 bracket but comprised of Kane and Johnsonburg players, had just two hits while committing six errors. Among those errors, only five of DuBois’ 18 runs on the evening were earned, including an eight-run first inning by DuBois where seven of the eight were unearned.
Meanwhile, DuBois had nine hits on the afternoon with its two big innings. With Elk/McKean winning the coin toss to be the home team, DuBois jumped out of the gates and sent a dozen players to the plate, notching eight runs. They backed that up and then some in the top of the second, this time sending 15 players to the plate in scoring 10 runs.
Paityn Lange and Abegail Snell were each 2-for-2 with two runs scored. Lange had an inside-the-park three-run homer in the top of the second and led DuBois with four RBIs while Snell had two RBIs. Leadoff hitter Reese Glass was the other DuBois player with two hits as she was 2-for-4 with a run scored, a double and three RBIs. Presleigh Evoch also had a two-RBI triple in the top of the second.
Capri Weyand got the win inside the circle as she threw the first two innings, allowing two hits — one in each inning — and one walk while striking out three. Joanna Hayes then entered the circle in the bottom of the third needing three outs to secure a mercy rule win and she did just that, allowing no hits while striking out two of the three batters she faced.
DuBois did all of its damage in the top of the first with two outs as Allie LaBue got it started with a single to left. She then advanced to second and third on consecutive wild pitches and later stole home — all with Weyand at the plate — after a slow catcher-pitcher exchange to give DuBois a 1-0 lead. Weyand would then walk as Campbell Johnson then hit a liner to shortstop that was bobbled in what would’ve been the third out of the inning. Instead, DuBois made Elk/McKean pay as they scored seven more before Elk/McKean touched the bats.
Snell connected on her two-RBI single to center to make it 3-0 and Lange, who walked earlier, scored on an error with a ball put in play by Josie Suhan to make it 4-0. Hayes’ RBI single made it 5-0 and Suhan later made it 6-0 by scoring on a wild pitch.
Back at the top of the order, Glass hit her two-RBI double to make it 8-0 before Elk/McKean was able to get out of the inning.
With Weyand only giving up a leadoff single to Maddy Wilson in the bottom of the first, DuBois put the game away for good in the top of the second.
Weyand and Johnson both walked with one out and with one swing of the bat, Lange gave DuBois a double-digit lead as she hit a ball deep in left over the left fielder’s head, allowing all to score to give Lange an inside-the-park home run and an 11-0 lead.
Suhan’s groundout to short gave DuBois a 12-0 lead and three batters later, Glass’ RBI single made it 13-0 for the “visitors.” Evock then hit a ball similar to Lange’s inside-the-park home run as it went deep into left field. But she was held up at third base and settled for a two-RBI triple, making it 15-0 at that point.
Evock then scored on a wild pitch with LaBue at the plate to make the contest 16-0 with the bases cleared. LaBue would then walk and Weyand reached on an error to short before Elk/McKean pitcher Lisa Peterson was relieved for Casey Wymer. After a wild pitch moved LaBue and Weyand to third and second, respectively, a popup by Johnson in the infield resulted in a collision by Wymer and first baseman Wilson, allowing LaBue to score for the 17-0 lead.
One batter later, Lange’s RBI single to center played Weyand to score the 18th and final run of the game for DuBois.
Leah Wolfgang led off the bottom of the second with a bloop single to right. But Tarryn Dickinson hit a hard liner back to Weyand, who in turn snagged it and doubled up Wolfgang at first, essentially ending Elk/McKean’s lone threat of the game.
Wymer then shut down the DuBois offense in the top of the third as DuBois then turned to Hayes inside the circle to close out the game. She then struck out the first two batters and got Raelynn Petrini to groundout to short to end the game via the mercy rule in an 18-0 game in three innings.
With the win, DuBois will now play on Sunday against St. Marys with the game being at 4 p.m. at Heindl Field. It’ll be a rematch of a first round matchup from June 17 in which DuBois dropped St. Marys, 18-1, in four innings.
St. Marys earned its way to face off with DuBois again after defeating Potter/McKean (a combination of Potter, McKean, Smethport and Mount Jewitt) 16-1 in four innings on Friday.
DuBOIS 18,
ELK/McKEAN 0, 3 innings
Score by Innings
DuBois 8(10)0 — 18
Elk 000 — 0
DuBois—18
Reese Glass cf 4123, Presleigh Evock 1b-c 3112, Allie LaBue ss 2210, Capri Weyand p-1b 1300, Campbell Johnson c-2b 2200, Paityn Lange lf 2224, Abegail Snell rf-eh 2222, Josie Suhan 3b 3101, Joanna Hayes 2b-p 2211, Emery Tekely eh-rf 1200. Totals: 22-18-9-13.
Elk/McKean—0
Maddy Wilson 1b 1010, Lydia Gerber 2b 1000, Casey Wymer ss-p 1000, Lisa Peterson p-ss 1000, Leah Wolfgang 3b 1010, Tarryn Dickinson c 1000, Jaylin Spong cf 0000, Ava Sturdivant lf 1000, Brooklyn Bressler rf 1000, Ellie Smith eh 1000, Raelynn Petrini eh 1000. Totals: 10-0-2-0.
Errors: DuBois 0, Elk 6. LOB: DuBois 4, Elk 2. DP: DuBois 1, Elk 0. 2B: Glass. 3B: Evock. HR: Lange. SB: LaBue.
Pitching
DuBois: Capri Weyand-2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO; Joanna Hayes-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Elk/McKean: Lisa Peterson-1 2/3 IP, 8 H, 18 R, 5 ER, 8 BB, 1 SO; Casey Wymer-1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Weyand. Losing pitcher: Peterson.