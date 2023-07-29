NEWTOWN SQUARE — One big inning did in the DuBois Little League All-Star baseball team Friday, as the Section 1 champions saw their stay at the state tournament, as well as a strong summer run, come to an end with a 10-4 loss to Back Mountain.
DuBois got off to a strong start on a hot and steamy afternoon in Newtown Square and looked to be in control as it took a 4-1 lead into the bottom of the fifth. That’s when the Back Mountain offense exploded for nine runs on 10 hits to not only take the lead but break the game wide open.
Back Mountain had mustered just one run on six hits in the first four innings against DuBois starter Axton Carr before finally getting to the righty late in the second and third time through the order.
The huge inning for the Section 5 champs was highlighted by a pair of three-run home runs off the scoreboard in left-center by Ben Nulton and Trever Cunningham.
DuBois got a leadoff single by Brycen Buzard in the top of the sixth, but Back Mountain reliever Landon James worked around that hit to finish off the win and send his team into the Final Four at the state tournament.
Meanwhile, DuBois saw its All-Star run come to an end with a 9-2 record after winning District 10 and Section 1 tournament titles.
“It’s baseball, I guess. It happens, and sometimes you just can’t stop it,” said DuBois manager Mike Davidson of Back Mountain’s big fifth inning. “The kids played hard though, and they hit better today at times. We just couldn’t finish it off.
“The kids had a lot of fun and learned a lot. It was a great experience for them. It’s not what we wanted (outcome-wise), but we did well. To be down to the final five or six teams in the state ... we did well.”
DuBois, fresh off a hard-fought 6-4 win vs. Council Rock Newtown on Thursday, wasted little time grabbing the lead Friday as it pushed a pair of runs across the plate in the top of the first.
Landon Liddle jump-started that early rally with a double to right with one out. Lance Davidson then reached on an error that put a pair of runners in scoring position.
Liddle raced home on a wild pitch to make it 1-0 as Davidson advanced to third with Kellan Hoover at the plate in a new-look DuBois lineup for the game. Hoover then hit a fly ball to deep left field that was dropped on the warning track by the outfielder.
Davidson raced home on what went as a sacrifice fly and RBI for Hoover, who took second a bad throw back into the infield. Hoover got to third on a wild pitch, but Back Mountain shortstop James made a nice diving stop on a hard hit ball by Luca Morelli and threw him out to end the inning and limit the damage to just the two runs.
Back Mountain got one of those runs back in the bottom of the first on three hits against Carr. George Rolland plated that run with a single just inside the third base bag, but Carr halted things there and got a groundout to end the inning and preserve a 2-1 lead for DuBois.
DuBois went right back to work in the second, as Cooper Knouse drew a leadoff walk and Brady Baronick hammered a double the other way to left. Unfortunately for DuBois, Knouse was thrown out going to third on the play.
Bryson Maicki then hit a comebacker for out No. 2. Baronick took off for third on the play and a late throw back across the diamond allowed Baronick to score to make it a 3-1 game.
Carr worked around a hit batter and single with no outs in the bottom of the third, then DuBois tacked on a fourth run in the third — although the team could have had more.
Tyler Farrell led off the frame with a single to center and was bunted to second by Carr. Buzard then reached on an error that allowed Farrell to score for a 4-1 lead.
After a groundout, Davidson reached on an error for the second time in the game. That brought Hoover the plate, and belted a pitch to left that Back Mountain’s Trever Cunningham made a nice inning-ending catch on. It appeared Hoover might have burned Cunningham, but he threw up his arm and made a backhanded catch on the run to save his team at least one run.
The DuBois bats kind of went silent from there in the middle innings as Jack Oliver came on in relief and tossed three scoreless innings to eventual earn the win. He allowed just one hit while striking out four.
Morelli had that lone hit vs. Oliver — a single with one out in the fourth. He reached second when Oliver made a bad throw to second on a potential double play ball on a comebacker hit by Knouse. That error was seventh and final one for the Section 5 champs.
However, back Mountain overcame that huge error total thanks to its huge nine-run bottom of the fifth.
Carter Samanas jump-started that outburst with a double and scored on another double by Johnny Comitz. Dominic Smacchi followed with a bunt single ahead of Nulton’s three-run blast to left.
Thomas Fostock and Oliver re-ignited the inning with back-to-back singles, and both scored on Cunningham’s three-run bomb with one out. Back Mountain tacked on two more runs after that on an error and single by Comitz in his second at-bat of the inning.
Back Mountain’s fifth-inning outburst was so big it matched the most runs scored by a team in an entire game at states. Media beat West Point, 9-0, on the opening day.
Other than that, six runs was the most scored in a single game as of Friday. That number was reached three times, including once by DuBois in the win vs. Newtown.
BACK MOUNTAIN 10,
DUBOIS 4
Score by Innings
DuBois 211 000 — 4
Back Mountain 100 09x — 10
DuBois—4
Brycen Buzard 2b 3010, Landon Liddle rf 3110, Lance Davidson ss 3100, Kellan Hoover cf 2001, Kody Knisley lf 2000, Luca Morelli c 2010, Cooper Knouse 3b-1b 1000, Brady Baronick 1b-p 2110, Bryson Maicki eh 2000, Brock Fike eh 2000, Tyler Farrell eh 2110, Axton Carr p-3b 1000. Totals: 25-4-5-1.
Back Mountain—10
Jack Oliver 3b-p-3b 3120, Michael Viglone cf 2010, Trever Cunningham c-lf 3213, Gavin Bayer 1b 3130, George Rolland lf-eh-p-lf 2021, Lorenzo Zangardi p-eh 2b-ss 2100, Landon James ss-p 3001, Carter Samanas eh-c 2110, Johnny Comitz rf 3132, Ben Nulton eh 2113, Thomas Fostock eh-rf 2110. Totals: 30-10-16-10.
Errors: DuBois 1, BM 7. LOB: DuBois 6, BM 9. 2B: Liddle, Baronick; James, Samanas. HR: Cunningham, Nulton. SF: Hoover. SAC: Carr; Viglone, Rolland.
Pitching
DuBois: Axton Carr-4 1/3 IP, 13 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB; Brady Baronick-2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Back Mountain: Lorenzo Zangardi-2+ IP, 3 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; George Rolland-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO; Jack Oliver-3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 SO; Landon James-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Oliver. Losing pitcher: Carr.